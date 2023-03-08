Restaurant header imageView gallery

LAUNCH KITCHEN

328 3rd Street

La Salle, IL 61301

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Lemon aid

$2.00

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$4.50

Esspresso

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Ice Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe mocha

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Launch Kitchen is a modern take on classic dishes. We elevate classic dishes with modern take without losing the core concept.

Location

328 3rd Street, La Salle, IL 61301

Directions

