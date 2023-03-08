LAUNCH KITCHEN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Launch Kitchen is a modern take on classic dishes. We elevate classic dishes with modern take without losing the core concept.
Location
328 3rd Street, La Salle, IL 61301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near La Salle