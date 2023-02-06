Restaurant header imageView gallery

Launch Sunnyside 4055 Inca St #5

4055 Inca St #101

Denver, CO 80211

FOOD (Soft Open)

First Lift Burrito

First Lift Burrito

$8.99

egg. potato. cheddar. green chilies.

Avett's Avocado Toast

Avett's Avocado Toast

$8.49

avocado. tomato. cucumber. red onion. feta. balsamic. baby greens.

Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich

Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.

Century Yogurt Parfait

$5.49

vanilla yogurt. granola. strawberries. agave.

Golden Morning Fruit Cup

$2.99

bananas. apples. strawberries. agave.

Born In the USA

Born In the USA

$13.99

turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.

Porch Song

Porch Song

$14.49

prosciutto. brie. fig. mixed greens. EVOO. sourdough bread.

Shantytown

Shantytown

$13.99

chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.

Bungle In The Jungle

Bungle In The Jungle

$11.49

a great veggie option! or add chicken or another protein. spinach. roasted red pepper. sauteed mushrooms. black pepper. avo spread. sourdough bread.

Tea Bread

Tea Bread

$3.49

Baked Bars

$3.49
Blueberry Coffee Cake

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.49
Bison Chili

Bison Chili

$8.99

ground bison and beef. onions. peppers. tomatoes. black beans. house herbs and spices. crostini.

Vegan Quinoa Chili

Vegan Quinoa Chili

$7.99

quinoa. tomatoes. chile peppers. onion. cilantro.

Chips - Boulder Canyon

$1.59

Small Chili

$3.49

Banana

$0.99Out of stock

Apple

$0.99

Bacon (3 pcs.)

$1.49

Toast (2 pcs.)

$1.99

Egg (ea)

$1.49

Side Potato

$2.99

DRINKS (Soft Open)

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

house blend, single origin or decaf coffee (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY. WILL DOUBLE CUP TO TRY TO KEEP IT AS HOT AS POSSIBLE!)

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

house blend, single origin or decaf coffee served with steamed milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Red Eye

$3.75+

coffee with an added shot of espresso (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Joe To Go

$26.00

a gallon of our house blend, single origin or decaf coffee. great for the office or a gathering. other higher volume coffee options available as well (just call us!)

Latte

$4.25+

house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with steamed milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Americano

$4.00+

house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served in hot water (CANNOT GUARANTEE APPROPRIATE TEMPERATURE IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY)

Cappucino

$4.25+

house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with steamed milk and milk foam (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Espresso

$4.00

a double shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Gibraltar

$4.75

Macchiato (traditional - 1oz esp & 1oz milk)

$4.25

a single shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with an ounce of milk. this is NOT what Starbucks calls a macchiato, but is a traditional Italian macchiato. for the Starbucks type, please order a hot or iced latte and add vanilla and caramel (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Sidecar

$5.25

a traditional 6oz cappuccino made with house blend, single origin or decaf espresso, steamed milk and foam. Served with a single espresso shot of the same type, on the side (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Mocha

$4.75+

house blend or decaf espresso served with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate and steamed milk

Domo Affogato

$4.75

a double shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served over a scoop of local (Little Man), vanilla ice cream (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Espresso & milk with honey and a hint of lavender. Springtime delight! (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Mac Cookie Latte

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.00+

Poison Apple Latte

$5.00+

Rattle & Hum

$5.25

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

spicy masala chai and milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

matcha tea with milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Exquisite specialty tea from Firepot Nomadic. Many varieties available. (IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY, WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A TEA BAG WITH THE CORRECT PORTION OF OUR LOOSE LEAF TEA OF YOUR CHOICE, AND A CUP TO STEEP IT IN)

Jump The Gun

Jump The Gun

$6.99

coffee. chocolate. milk. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Lariat Loop

Lariat Loop

$6.99

banana. peanut butter. chocolate. milk. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Sunrise Ride

Sunrise Ride

$6.99

strawberry. banana. orange and pineapple juices. cane sugar. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

spicy masala chai and milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

matcha tea with milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Iced Tea

amazing iced tea served in a variety of flavors (IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY, WE WILL NOT PUT ICE IN THE CUP UNLESS YOU SPECIFY IT. WE WILL ASSUME YOU WILL ADD YOUR OWN ICE, TO AVOID DILUTION IN TRANSIT)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Exquisite specialty tea from Firepot Nomadic. Many varieties available. (IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY, WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A TEA BAG WITH THE CORRECT PORTION OF OUR LOOSE LEAF TEA OF YOUR CHOICE, AND A CUP TO STEEP IT IN)

Do the D.A.N.C.E.

$4.95

Arnold Palmer (Iced Tea / Lemonade)

$3.50

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Cold Milk

$1.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamed Milk

$2.15+

steamed milk. alternative milks available. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Beer / Wine / Spirits

Gran Fondo Fizzy

$7.99

90 Shilling Ale (ODell)

$4.99

Colorful Colorado Pale Ale (Left Hand)

$4.99

Craft Lager (Upslope)

$4.99

Graham Cracker Porter (Denver Beer)

$4.99

Incredible Pedal (Denver Beer)

$4.99

Yeti Imperial Stout - regular can

$6.99

Sour Apricot

$4.99

Yeti Imperial Stout - pint / large

$9.99

Atomic Pumpkin

$4.99

Chardonnay (2 serving)

$10.99

Canterris Red (1 serving)

$7.99

Canterris White

$7.99

Crafters Union Pino Grigio (2 serving)

$10.99

Infinite Monkey Bubble Universe Riesling (1 serving)

$6.29

Riondo Prosecco (1 serving)

$7.99

Ruffino Sparkling Rose (1 serving)

$7.99

Seven Daughters Pinot Noir (1 serving)

$6.29

Mimosa

$8.99

Light Cupcake Chard And Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Decoy Seltzer Black Cherry Rose

$7.99

Decoy Seltzer Clemintene Orange

$7.99

Decoy Seltzer Vibrant Lime

$7.99

Lavender Mimosa

$8.99

Applejack

$8.99

Creme De Violette

$5.99

Don Q Cristal Rum

$4.99

Ex Gratia

$8.99

Gun Fighter Rye

$6.99

Milagro Tequila

$5.99

Montanya Platino Rum

$5.99

Monte Alban Reposado Tequila

$4.99

Pinnacle Gin

$4.99

750mL State 38 Agave Blanco

$41.99

Redux Absinthe

$10.99

State 38 Agave

$6.99

Vanjak Bourbon

$4.99

Vanjak Gin

$4.99

Vanjak Vodka

$4.99

1 Liter Bol's Triple Sec

$11.99

1 Liter Monte Alban Reposada Tequila

$19.99

1 Liter Pinnacle Gin

$18.99

1 Liter Slane Irish Whiskey

$33.99

1 Liter Svedka Vodka

$10.99

1 Liter Vanjak Bourbon

$25.99

1 Liter Vanjak Gin

$25.99

1 Liter Vanjak Vodka

$14.99

750mL A.D. Law's Secale Straight Rye Whiskey

$62.99

750mL Applejack

$51.99

750mL Creme De Violette

$36.99

750mL Ex Gratia

$51.99

750mL Gun Fighter Rye

$38.99

750mL Irishman Irish Cream Liqueor

$15.99

750mL Jory's Triple Sec

$11.99

750mL Milagro Silver Tequila

$19.99

750mL Montanya Platino Rum

$30.99

750mL Redux Absinthe

$81.99

Sauza Tequila

$4.99

Admiral Nelson's Spiced Rum

$4.99

Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey

$4.99

Button's Blue Corn Whiskey

$7.99

Hendrick's Gin

$6.29

Irishman Irish Cream

$3.59

Laws Rye

$14.99

Milagro Tequila

$5.99

Slane Irish Whisky

$6.29

Jackson Morgan

$4.50

Happy Hour Well

$4.50

Walsh Wonder

$7.99

Denver Mint Gimlet

$6.99

Green Pastures

$7.99

Hail Storm Cold Fashioned

$7.99

Killer Queen Maple Chai

$7.99

Pink Skies

$6.99

Tull’s Grow a Pear

$8.99

White Flag Irish Coffee

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Margarita

$6.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Frozen Marg Popsicle

$4.99

John Denver

$6.99

Scream Coffee 12 Oz

$8.00

Smoothies

Cake Shake

$6.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (Iced Tea / Lemonade)

$3.50

Do the D.A.N.C.E.

$4.95

Jimmy's Colada

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.00

Breakfast for the Medical Community

$75.00

Cinnamon Roll w cream cheese

Cinnamon Roll w cream cheese

$4.50

Giant cinnamon roll with sweet dough and a generous amount of icing.

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Muffin

$5.19
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$1.99

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.79
Tea Bread

Tea Bread

$3.49

Biscotti

$2.89