Launch Sunnyside 4055 Inca St #5
No reviews yet
4055 Inca St #101
Denver, CO 80211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD (Soft Open)
First Lift Burrito
egg. potato. cheddar. green chilies.
Avett's Avocado Toast
avocado. tomato. cucumber. red onion. feta. balsamic. baby greens.
Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
Century Yogurt Parfait
vanilla yogurt. granola. strawberries. agave.
Golden Morning Fruit Cup
bananas. apples. strawberries. agave.
Born In the USA
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
Porch Song
prosciutto. brie. fig. mixed greens. EVOO. sourdough bread.
Shantytown
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
Bungle In The Jungle
a great veggie option! or add chicken or another protein. spinach. roasted red pepper. sauteed mushrooms. black pepper. avo spread. sourdough bread.
Tea Bread
Baked Bars
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Bison Chili
ground bison and beef. onions. peppers. tomatoes. black beans. house herbs and spices. crostini.
Vegan Quinoa Chili
quinoa. tomatoes. chile peppers. onion. cilantro.
Chips - Boulder Canyon
Small Chili
Banana
Apple
Bacon (3 pcs.)
Toast (2 pcs.)
Egg (ea)
Side Potato
DRINKS (Soft Open)
Drip Coffee
house blend, single origin or decaf coffee (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY. WILL DOUBLE CUP TO TRY TO KEEP IT AS HOT AS POSSIBLE!)
Hot Chocolate
Cafe Au Lait
house blend, single origin or decaf coffee served with steamed milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Red Eye
coffee with an added shot of espresso (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Joe To Go
a gallon of our house blend, single origin or decaf coffee. great for the office or a gathering. other higher volume coffee options available as well (just call us!)
Latte
house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with steamed milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Americano
house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served in hot water (CANNOT GUARANTEE APPROPRIATE TEMPERATURE IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY)
Cappucino
house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with steamed milk and milk foam (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Espresso
a double shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Gibraltar
Macchiato (traditional - 1oz esp & 1oz milk)
a single shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with an ounce of milk. this is NOT what Starbucks calls a macchiato, but is a traditional Italian macchiato. for the Starbucks type, please order a hot or iced latte and add vanilla and caramel (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Sidecar
a traditional 6oz cappuccino made with house blend, single origin or decaf espresso, steamed milk and foam. Served with a single espresso shot of the same type, on the side (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Mocha
house blend or decaf espresso served with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate and steamed milk
Domo Affogato
a double shot of house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served over a scoop of local (Little Man), vanilla ice cream (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso & milk with honey and a hint of lavender. Springtime delight! (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Mac Cookie Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
Poison Apple Latte
Rattle & Hum
Chai Latte
spicy masala chai and milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Matcha Latte
matcha tea with milk (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Hot Tea
Exquisite specialty tea from Firepot Nomadic. Many varieties available. (IF ORDERED FOR DELIVERY, WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A TEA BAG WITH THE CORRECT PORTION OF OUR LOOSE LEAF TEA OF YOUR CHOICE, AND A CUP TO STEEP IT IN)
Jump The Gun
coffee. chocolate. milk. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Lariat Loop
banana. peanut butter. chocolate. milk. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Sunrise Ride
strawberry. banana. orange and pineapple juices. cane sugar. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Coffee
Tea
Do the D.A.N.C.E.
Arnold Palmer (Iced Tea / Lemonade)
Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate and Milk
Beer / Wine / Spirits
Gran Fondo Fizzy
90 Shilling Ale (ODell)
Colorful Colorado Pale Ale (Left Hand)
Craft Lager (Upslope)
Graham Cracker Porter (Denver Beer)
Incredible Pedal (Denver Beer)
Yeti Imperial Stout - regular can
Sour Apricot
Yeti Imperial Stout - pint / large
Atomic Pumpkin
Chardonnay (2 serving)
Canterris Red (1 serving)
Canterris White
Crafters Union Pino Grigio (2 serving)
Infinite Monkey Bubble Universe Riesling (1 serving)
Riondo Prosecco (1 serving)
Ruffino Sparkling Rose (1 serving)
Seven Daughters Pinot Noir (1 serving)
Mimosa
Light Cupcake Chard And Pinot Grigio
Decoy Seltzer Black Cherry Rose
Decoy Seltzer Clemintene Orange
Decoy Seltzer Vibrant Lime
Lavender Mimosa
Applejack
Creme De Violette
Don Q Cristal Rum
Ex Gratia
Gun Fighter Rye
Milagro Tequila
Montanya Platino Rum
Monte Alban Reposado Tequila
Pinnacle Gin
750mL State 38 Agave Blanco
Redux Absinthe
State 38 Agave
Vanjak Bourbon
Vanjak Gin
Vanjak Vodka
1 Liter Bol's Triple Sec
1 Liter Monte Alban Reposada Tequila
1 Liter Pinnacle Gin
1 Liter Slane Irish Whiskey
1 Liter Svedka Vodka
1 Liter Vanjak Bourbon
1 Liter Vanjak Gin
1 Liter Vanjak Vodka
750mL A.D. Law's Secale Straight Rye Whiskey
750mL Applejack
750mL Creme De Violette
750mL Ex Gratia
750mL Gun Fighter Rye
750mL Irishman Irish Cream Liqueor
750mL Jory's Triple Sec
750mL Milagro Silver Tequila
750mL Montanya Platino Rum
750mL Redux Absinthe
Sauza Tequila
Admiral Nelson's Spiced Rum
Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey
Button's Blue Corn Whiskey
Hendrick's Gin
Irishman Irish Cream
Laws Rye
Milagro Tequila
Slane Irish Whisky
Jackson Morgan
Happy Hour Well
Walsh Wonder
Denver Mint Gimlet
Green Pastures
Hail Storm Cold Fashioned
Killer Queen Maple Chai
Pink Skies
Tull’s Grow a Pear
White Flag Irish Coffee
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Mimosa
Frozen Marg Popsicle
John Denver
Scream Coffee 12 Oz
Smoothies
Lemonade and Italian Soda
Breakfast
Sleeping in Special
two basic breakfast sandwiches, two mimosas, and a cinnamon roll to share! Special is AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP / TAKE OUT BUT NOT FOR DELIVERY as we cannot deliver alcohol.