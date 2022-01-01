A map showing the location of Laurel - CHS 161 Rutledge Ave unit cView gallery

Laurel - CHS 161 Rutledge Ave unit c

review star

No reviews yet

161 Rutledge Ave unit c

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pintxos

Boquerones

$14.00

BOQUERONES

Olives

$6.00

Olives

Croquetas

$11.00

Croquetas

Shishito

$11.00

Shishito

Cristal Bread

$5.00

Tapas

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Lamb Meatballs

Wagyu carpaccio

$16.00

Daily Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$20.00Out of stock

Tuna Crudo

Octopus

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

Mushrooms

$14.00

Mushrooms

BBQ Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Kanpachi

$16.00

Principales

Large Steak

$56.00

Large Steak

Pork

$29.00Out of stock

Pork Shoulder

Iberico Pork

$36.00

Whole Flounder

$34.00

Whole Snapper

$42.00Out of stock

Ensaladas

Beet Salad

$11.00

Lettuce and tomato salad

$12.00

Ver Duras

Broccolini

$9.00Out of stock

Piperade

$9.00Out of stock

Butter Beans

$9.00

Rice

$9.00

W/E

Escabeche

$11.00

Bruselas

$11.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bocadillos

Blue fin tuna salad

$12.00

Serrano ham & Manchego

$13.00

Laurel burger

$14.00

Basque BBQ chicken thighs

$12.00

Lamb meatballs sandwich

$14.00

Fried Cod

$12.00

Patatas bravas

Small salad

Chick pea salad

Out of stock

Additions: ham and cheese

$3.00

Additions: BBQ thigh

$4.00

Additions: crispy cod

$5.00

Bowls

Rice & Farro

$12.00Out of stock

Conservas

Rillettes De Iberico

$12.00

Liquor

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Benedictine

$10.00

St George

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Campari

$10.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Fernet Branco

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

La Gritona

$10.00

Licor 43

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Meletto

$10.00

Mezcal Union

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Nippity Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Open Liquor

Smirnoff

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nippity Gin

$10.00Out of stock

St George

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Don Q

$8.00

Diplomatic White

$10.00

Diplomatic Reserve

$12.00

Mezcal Union

$10.00

Tequilia Blanca

$7.00

La Gritona

$10.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Patron. Orange

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Laphroig

Eagle Rare

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Blantons

$26.00

Wellars

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Meletto

$10.00

Fernet Branco

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Giffard Grapefruit

Licor 43

Dewers

$12.00

McCallan 12yr

$16.00

Beer

Blackberry Farms

$8.00Out of stock

La Chouffe

$8.00

Duvel

$8.00

Estrella Draft

$7.00

Estrella Wheat

$7.50

Lazy Lover Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Munkle Blonde

$8.00

Estrella Bottle

$6.00

Wine

Aalto BTL

$110.00

Aalto BTL 110

AG Txakolina BTL

$42.00

AG Txakolina BTL

Alto Moncayo BTL

$54.00

Alto Moncayo BTL

Atlantis Rose BTL

$42.00

Atlantis Rose BTL

Atlantis Rose GL

$11.00

Atlantis Rose GL

Atteca Armas BTL

$79.00

Atteca Armas BTL

Avinyo Brut BTL

$48.00

Avinyo Brut BTL

Blooodroot BTL

$43.00

Blooodroot BTL

Bon Mas BTL

$47.00

Bon Mas BTL

Bujanda BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Bujanda BTL 37

Bujanda GL

$11.00Out of stock

Bujanda GL

Burgans BTL

$39.00

Burgans BTL

Burgans GL

$12.00

Burgans GL

Casamaro BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Casamaro BTL

Casamaro GL

$9.00

Clos Erasmus Laurel BTL

$88.00

Clos Laurel BTL 105

El Coto Blanc BTL

$34.00Out of stock

El Coto Blanc BTL

El Coto Blanc GL

$9.00Out of stock

El Coto Blanc GL

El Coto Rioja BTL

$34.00Out of stock

El Coto Rioja GL

$9.00Out of stock

Emilio Morro BTL

$56.00

Emilio

Emilio Morro Malleolus BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Emilio Morro BTL 59

Frontino

$39.00

Frontino

Latue Rose GL

$8.00Out of stock

Grexario Rose GL

GPG Frago Do Corvo BTL

$42.00

GPG Frago Do Corvo BTL

GrexarioRose BTL

$46.00

GrexarioRose BTL

Honora Vera GL

$9.00

Honora Vera GL

Honoro Vera BTL

$34.00

Honoro Vera BTL

Juan Gil Blue BTL

$56.00

JG Blue BTL

Joan Gine BTL

$53.00

Joan Gine BTL

Merayo BTL

$36.00

Merayo BTL

Merayo GL

$10.00

Merayo GL

Mosen Cleto BTL

$34.00

Mosen Cleto BTL

Mosen Cleto GL

$9.00

Mosen Cleto GL

O Filllo BTL

$34.00

O Filllo BTL

O Fillo GL

$9.00

O Fillo GL

Petillant BTL

$39.00

Petillant BTL

Mas Fi brut Btl

$36.00

Poema Brut BTL

Max fi brut rosé BTL

$42.00

Poema Rose BTL

Max fi brut rosé GL

$12.00

Poema Rose GL

R. Lopez De Heredia - Vina Tondonia BTL

$89.00

Lopez

R. Lopez De Heredia - Vina Tondonia

$89.00

Raventos BTL

$63.00

Raventos BTL

Raw Frizzante BTL

$35.00

Raw Frizzante BTL

Raul Perez Ultreia St. Jacques BTL

$53.00

RP

Shaya

$39.00

Shaya

Shaya Glass

$11.00

Shaya

Tarima Triga BTL

$68.00

Tarima

Terrenus Serra De Sao Mamede BTL

$47.00

TSD Mamede BTL

Ugarte Reserva BTL

$49.00

Ugarte Reserva BTL 49

Valderiz BTL

$54.00

Valderiz BTL 68

Cune

$10.00Out of stock

Crianza GL 10

ZUDU

$49.00

ZUDU

Refill

Sopla Ponientedessert sherry

$13.00

Rayos Uva Btl

$47.00

Marques Reserva Rioja BTL

$49.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Draft Ginger Beer

$7.00

Draft Pear

$7.00

Draft Tonic

$7.00

Ginger Ale

Out of stock

Large Sparkling

$8.00

Large Still water

$8.00

Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Small Sparkling

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

Draft Lavender Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Spanish Mule

$11.00

Pear & Bourbon

$11.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Spanish GNT

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Whites

AG Txakolina BTL

$42.00

AG Txakolina BTL

Atelier BTL

$45.00

Benito Santos Albarino BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Benito Santos Albarino GL

$12.00Out of stock

Burgans BTL

$39.00

Burgans BTL

Burgans GL

$12.00

Burgans GL

Casamaro BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Casamaro BTL

Casamaro GL

$9.00Out of stock

El Coto Blanc BTL

$34.00Out of stock

El Coto Blanc BTL

El Coto Blanc GL

$9.00Out of stock

El Coto Blanc GL

Emilio Moro Polvorete BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Emilio Moro Polvorete GL

$12.00Out of stock

Envida Cochina BTL

$52.00

Fraga do corvo Godello BTL

$42.00

Joan Gine BTL

$53.00

Joan Gine BTL

O Filllo BTL

$34.00

O Filllo BTL

O Fillo GL

$9.00

O Fillo GL

Open Wine

Petillant BTL

$39.00

Petillant BTL

Pazo Señjorans BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Refill

Harria

$36.00Out of stock

Lagar D Cervera GL

$14.00

Lagar D Cervera BTL

$47.00

Reds

Aalto BTL

$110.00

Aalto BTL 110

Alto Moncayo BTL

$54.00

Alto Moncayo BTL

Artigas Priorat

$56.00

Artigas Priorat

$54.00

Atteca Armas BTL

$79.00

Atteca Armas BTL

Bon Mas BTL

$47.00

Bon Mas BTL

Borsao Berola BTL

$38.00

Borsao Berola GL

$11.00

Bujanda BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Bujanda BTL 37

Bujanda GL

$11.00Out of stock

Bujanda GL

Callabriga

$59.00

Clos Erasmus Laurel BTL

$88.00

Clos Laurel BTL 105

Clos Martinet Prior at 2017

$105.00

Coster Olivers

$49.00

Cune

$10.00Out of stock

Crianza GL 10

Marques de Silvo BTLl

$46.00

Marqués de Silvo Reserva GL

$12.00

Emilio Morro BTL

$56.00

Emilio

Emilio Morro Malleolus BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Emilio Morro BTL 59

Hacienda Monasterio

$82.00

Honora Vera GL

$9.00

Honora Vera GL

Honoro Vera BTL

$34.00

Honoro Vera BTL

Juan Gil Blue BTL

$56.00

JG Blue BTL

Martinet Priorat

$58.00

Merayo BTL

$36.00

Merayo BTL

Merayo GL

$10.00

Merayo GL

Mosen Cleto BTL

$34.00

Mosen Cleto BTL

Mosen Cleto GL

$9.00

Mosen Cleto GL

Open Wine

Pasqual Toso Malbec BTL

$44.00

Pinea 17

$78.00Out of stock

R. Lopez De Heredia - Vina Cubillo BTL

$48.00

R. Lopez De Heredia - Vina Tondonia BTL

$89.00

Lopez

Raul Perez Ultreia St. Jacques BTL

$53.00

RP

Rayos Uva BTL

$47.00

Tarima Triga BTL

$68.00

Tarima

Terrenus Serra De Sao Mamede BTL

$47.00

TSD Mamede BTL

Ugarte Reserva BTL

$49.00

Ugarte Reserva BTL 49

Valderiz BTL

$54.00

Valderiz BTL 68

Vermut Donzell

$8.00Out of stock

Vinista Pedro Parra

$39.00

ZRefill

Marqués de Silvo Reserve BTL

$49.00

Marques do Silvo GL

$12.00

Marques del Silvo Btl

$46.00

Vina Alberdi

$47.00

Vina Ardanza Reserve

$69.00

Marques Reserva Rioja Btl

$49.00

Rose

Atlantis Rose BTL

$42.00

Atlantis Rose BTL

Atlantis Rose GL

$11.00

Atlantis Rose GL

Latue Rose BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Latue Rose GL

$8.00Out of stock

Grexario Rose GL

Open Wine

Zudugarai Antxiola Txakoli

$42.00Out of stock

Refill

Sparking

Avaline BTL

$49.00

Avinyo Brut BTL

$48.00

Avinyo Brut BTL

Josep Ventosa Brut Rose BTL

$39.00

N/A

Mas Fi brut Btl

$36.00

Poema Brut BTL

Mas Fi Brut GL

$12.00

Max fi brut rosé BTL

$42.00

Poema Rose BTL

Max fi brut rosé GL

$12.00

Poema Rose GL

Raventos BTL

$63.00

Raventos BTL

Raw Frizzante BTL

$35.00

Raw Frizzante BTL

Refill

Haton Brut

$66.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

161 Rutledge Ave unit c, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders
orange star4.4 • 80
218 President St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Halo
orange starNo Reviews
170 Ashley Ave. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
162 Spring St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Estadio - Charleston
orange star4.4 • 40
122 spring st Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
224 rutledge ave charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Wild Common
orange starNo Reviews
103 Spring Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston