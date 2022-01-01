Laurel - CHS 161 Rutledge Ave unit c
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
161 Rutledge Ave unit c, Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
No Reviews
162 Spring St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant