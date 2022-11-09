Laurel Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza

Laurel Pizzeria Seaford DE

review star

No reviews yet

415 West Stein Highway

Seaford, DE 19973

Appetizers

Bacon White Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries, Crispy Bacon, with Shredded White Cheddar Cheese baked in the oven!

BBQ, Bacon, Ranch & Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crinkle Cut Fries with BBQ, Crispy Bacon, Ranch, Shredded Cheese finished in the oven! Mouthwatering.

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

Broccoli Florets and Creamy American cheese dipped in a light batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with Ranch dressing.

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Liquid Cheddar Cheese!

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Shredded cheese folded into a tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream!

Chesapeake Fries

$13.99

Crinkle Cut Fries, topped with our cream crab dip, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with old bay and baked in the oven!

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream!

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Yes! Our Jumbo Chicken Wings ladies and gentlemen are Fresh & Never Frozen! Choose from Bone In or Boneless. Fried Crisp. NO Splitting Flavors Sorry!

Chili

$5.99

Our infamous Chili! Served for a limited time. Loaded with Ground Beef and Secret Ingredients, topped with Shredded Mozzarella cheese. Will have you coming back for more!

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99Out of stock

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Golden brown nuggets with a creamy corn filling, served with ranch dressing!

Crab Balls

$13.99

Our Delicious Crab Cakes, broken down to bite size Crab Balls! Served either Fried or Broiled, with your choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce!

Crab Quesadilla

$15.99

Crab, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with a side of Crab Sauce.

Crabby Skins

$12.99

Three piece potato Skins loaded with our Creamy Super Lump Crab Dip, topped with Bacon and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese baked in the oven! Simply Delicious!

French Fries

$3.99+

Crinkle Cut Fries, fried to a crisp, topped with our seasoning!

Fried Appetizer Combo

$14.99

The perfect mixture of fried appetizers which include : Fried Green Beans, Broccoli Bites, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers! Served with Ranch, Marinara Sauce and Salsa. Plenty of each to share!

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Battered Green Beans, Fried to a golden brown crisp, served with Ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Battered Mushroom, Fried to a golden crisp served with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Seasoned Bread covered with Garlic Butter and lightly toasted.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Jalapeno halves stuffed with a cream cheese blend, lightly breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with Salsa!

Maryland Crab

$5.99

Tomato based soup loaded with a blend of vegetables and local crab meat. As always homemade.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce!

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut onion rings, beer battered and fried to a golden crisp!

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Our crinkle cut fries topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese blend finished in the oven!

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Juicy Seasoned Steak, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Super Lump Crab Dip

$11.99

Creamy and loaded with super lump crab meat!

Beverages

--Chocolate Milk

$4.00

--2 Liters

$3.49

--Bottled Soda 20oz

$2.50

--Fountain Soda

$2.99

--Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!

Small House Special Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!

Small Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!

Small White Pizza

$8.99

Garlic oil and herbs!

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

Its Delicious! Crispy Glutten Free Crust, Homemade Sauce and a blend of Cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like to enjoy.

MD Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!

MD House Special Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!

MD Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!

MD White Pizza

$17.99

Garlic oil and herbs!

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!

Large House Special Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!

Large White Pizza

$13.99

Garlic oil and herbs!

Slice

$2.00

Specialty Pizza

Small Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza

$12.99

~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!

Small Bianca Pizza

$11.99

A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99

Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.99

Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!

Small Crab Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned with Old Bay, pimentos and loaded with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat!

Small Formaggio Pizza

$12.99

Small Grecian Pizza

$12.99

Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Loaded with pineapple and ham!

Small Philly Steak Pizza

$13.99

Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!

Small Prima Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!

Small Taco Pizza

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!

MD Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza

$17.99

~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation

MD BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!

MD Bianca Pizza

$14.99

A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!

MD Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!

MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!

MD Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.99

Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!

MD Formaggio Pizza

$17.99

MD Grecian Pizza

$17.99

Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Loaded with pineapple and ham!

MD Philly Steak Pizza

$18.99

Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!

MD Prima Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!

MD Taco Pizza

$17.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!

Large Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza

$20.99

~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.99

BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!

Large Bianca Pizza

$18.99

A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.99

Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.99

Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!

Large Crab Pizza

$38.99Out of stock

Seasoned with Old Bay, pimentos and loaded with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat!

Large Formaggio Pizza

$20.99

Large Grecian Pizza

$20.99

Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Loaded with pineapple and ham!

Large Philly Steak Pizza

$21.99

Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!

Large Prima Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!

Large Taco Pizza

$20.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese. Marinara is on the side!

Small Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$11.99

Grilled tender marinated chicken, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach! Sauce is on the side.

Small Meatlovers Calzone

$12.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)

Small Special Calzone

$12.99

Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!

Small Steak Calzone

$12.99

Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.

Large Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese. Marinara is on the side!

Large Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$15.99

Grilled tender marinated chicken, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach! Sauce is on the side.

Large Special Calzone

$16.99

Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!

Large Steak Calzone

$16.99

Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.

Large Meatlovers Calzone

$16.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)

Strombolies

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$12.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)

Small Original Stromboli

$8.99

Loaded with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce!

Small Special Stromboli

$12.99

Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!

Small Steak Stromboli

$12.99

Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$16.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)

Large Original Stromboli

$11.99

Loaded with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce!

Large Special Stromboli

$16.99

Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!

Large Steak Stromboli

$16.99

Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Crisp and filled with a sweet, creamy, ricotta and chocolate chip filling. Made to order!

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.99

If We may say so " The Best Around!"

Pumpkin Roll

$4.99

Local Vanilla Ice Cream, Made in Laurel Delaware! Made with Premium products from Smash N' Dash Burgery! Taste the difference!

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.99

Yellow cake filled with Italian Lemon Cream! Fluffy and Delightful!

Napoleon

$5.49Out of stock

Puff pastry layers filled with whipped Bavarian Cream.

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Homemade, Creamy smooth! Simply Delightful at every bite! Choose with Cherries or Blueberries!

Seasonal Pumpkin Cheesecake🍁

$6.99

Our Seasonal Cheesecake changes weekly! If your not sure what we have, don't hesitate to call! You wont go wrong, no matter what flavor cheesecake our dessert Chef has made!

Spumoni

$5.99Out of stock

When you like variety, this is the dessert for you! Three flavors of Ice Cream in one bowl! Chocolate, Pistachio and Cherry!

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Three Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.99

To all you Chocolate Lovers out there! This is the dessert for you! Don't worry about the calories! This piece of work is Chocolate decadence, chocolate mousse, and chocolate cake, iced with chocolate ganache!

Tiramisu

$5.99Out of stock

Soaked lady fingers with custard like filling and a rich coffee flavored aroma! Simply refreshing,light, creamy and smooth!

Oven Baked Entrees

Baked Manicotti

$12.99

Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Tube shaped pasta, blanketed with marinara, ricotta cheese, baked with mozzarella cheese!

Baked Ziti W Meatsauce

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Ravioli Stuffed with cheese, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese!

Chicken Parm

$15.99

A customer Favorite! Lightly breaded chicken, with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, baked and accompanied by pasta!

Chicken Sicilian

$16.99

Chicken and Eggplant topped with ricotta, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!

Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Fresh breaded eggplant, fried, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!

Our Homemade Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of pasta with a blend of four cheeses and our special recipe meat sauce!

Shrimp Parmesan

$17.99

Large shrimp lightly breaded, fried and coated with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Pasta shells, stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with homemade marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and they are baked!

Tour of Italy

$13.99

Includes stuffed shells, manicotti and ravioli topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and of course baked!

Veal Parmesan

$16.99

Lightly breaded veal and fried, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!

Pastaria

Asian Stir Fry

$14.99

Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and cauliflower in our teriyaki sauce over spaghetti!

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Tender chicken breast blackened and sauteed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms in our cayenne Cajun Alfredo sauce, served over penne pasta!

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta topped with tender grilled chicken!

Chicken Oscar

$20.99

Sauteed boneless chicken breast with asparagus and lump crab meat over Fettuccine pasta topped with a creamy Alfredo sauce and sprinkle of old bay!

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce, served over fettuccine pasta!

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta!

Fettuccine Gypsy

$13.99

Roasted tomatoes, black olives, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and garlic sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and white wine sauce over fettuccine pasta!

Louisiana Chicken and Sausage

$16.99

Fontanini sausage sauteed with green peppers, onions and boneless chicken breast in a spicy marinara sauce over fettuccine pasta!

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.99

Roasted tomatoes and fresh mushrooms tossed in our homemade pink vodka sauce with penne pasta!

Seafood Alfredo Supreme

$20.99

Sauteed scallops and shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta topped with crab meat and sprinkled with old bay!

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Sauteed six large shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta!

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.99

Spaghetti with sauteed bacon and fresh mushrooms in our creamy Alfredo sauce!

Tortellini Primavera

$15.99

Our Newest Dish! Fresh sauteed spinach with roasted tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with tortellini pasta!

Traditional Spaghetti

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$12.99

Sauteed sliced sausage with marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta!

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce!

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti topped with our homemade savory meat sauce!

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti with marinara and two homemade meatballs!

Spaghetti with Mushrooms

$12.99

Fresh sauteed mushrooms with marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta!

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Ham, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and a hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce with jalapenos, corn and mozzarella cheese over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons!

Cheesesteak Salad

$10.99

Juicy steak with melted cheese served over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Chef's Salad

$10.99

Turkey, roast beef, ham, mozzarella cheese and a sliced hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad On Salad

$10.99

Juicy chicken mixed with herbs and mayo over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, black olives, mozzarella cheese and a sliced hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Garden Salad

$4.99+

A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded mozzarella, accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers and green pepper topped with crisp croutons and your choice of dressing!

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Greek olives, crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaf, over our garden salad with our Greek vinaigrette dressing!

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken slices over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Chunk white albacore tuna with chopped celery, herbs and mayo over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!

Hot Oven Subs

Small BLT Sub

$8.99

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato!

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Small Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Small Deluxe Sub

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.

Small Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.99

Small Meatball Parm Sub

$8.99

Small Pizza Burger Sub

$8.99

Small Royal Sub

$8.99

Roast beef, turkey, ham with provolone cheese.

Small Sausage Parm Sub

$8.99

Small Super Sub

$8.99

Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.

Large BLT Sub

$10.99

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato!

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Large Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Large Deluxe Sub

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.

Large Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Large Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Large Pizza Burger Sub

$10.99

Large Royal Sub

$10.99

Roast beef, turkey, ham with provolone cheese.

Large Sausage Parm Sub

$10.99

Large Super Sub

$10.99

Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.

Cold Subs

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99+

Italian Sub

$8.99+

Ham, genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola and provolone cheese.

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$8.99+

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.99+

Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99+

White Albacore Tuna Salad Sub

$8.99+

Steak Subs

Buffalo Chicken CheeseSteak