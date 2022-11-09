Laurel Pizzeria Seaford DE
No reviews yet
415 West Stein Highway
Seaford, DE 19973
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon White Cheddar Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries, Crispy Bacon, with Shredded White Cheddar Cheese baked in the oven!
BBQ, Bacon, Ranch & Cheese Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries with BBQ, Crispy Bacon, Ranch, Shredded Cheese finished in the oven! Mouthwatering.
Broccoli Bites
Broccoli Florets and Creamy American cheese dipped in a light batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with Ranch dressing.
Cheese Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Liquid Cheddar Cheese!
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded cheese folded into a tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream!
Chesapeake Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries, topped with our cream crab dip, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with old bay and baked in the oven!
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream!
Chicken Wings
Yes! Our Jumbo Chicken Wings ladies and gentlemen are Fresh & Never Frozen! Choose from Bone In or Boneless. Fried Crisp. NO Splitting Flavors Sorry!
Chili
Our infamous Chili! Served for a limited time. Loaded with Ground Beef and Secret Ingredients, topped with Shredded Mozzarella cheese. Will have you coming back for more!
Coconut Shrimp
Corn Nuggets
Golden brown nuggets with a creamy corn filling, served with ranch dressing!
Crab Balls
Our Delicious Crab Cakes, broken down to bite size Crab Balls! Served either Fried or Broiled, with your choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce!
Crab Quesadilla
Crab, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with a side of Crab Sauce.
Crabby Skins
Three piece potato Skins loaded with our Creamy Super Lump Crab Dip, topped with Bacon and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese baked in the oven! Simply Delicious!
French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries, fried to a crisp, topped with our seasoning!
Fried Appetizer Combo
The perfect mixture of fried appetizers which include : Fried Green Beans, Broccoli Bites, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers! Served with Ranch, Marinara Sauce and Salsa. Plenty of each to share!
Fried Green Beans
Battered Green Beans, Fried to a golden brown crisp, served with Ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered Mushroom, Fried to a golden crisp served with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Bread
Seasoned Bread covered with Garlic Butter and lightly toasted.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno halves stuffed with a cream cheese blend, lightly breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with Salsa!
Maryland Crab
Tomato based soup loaded with a blend of vegetables and local crab meat. As always homemade.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce!
Onion Rings
Thick cut onion rings, beer battered and fried to a golden crisp!
Pizza Fries
Our crinkle cut fries topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese blend finished in the oven!
Steak Quesadilla
Juicy Seasoned Steak, Shredded cheese, folded in a Tortilla. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Super Lump Crab Dip
Creamy and loaded with super lump crab meat!
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!
Small House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!
Small Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!
Small White Pizza
Garlic oil and herbs!
Gluten Free Pizza
Its Delicious! Crispy Glutten Free Crust, Homemade Sauce and a blend of Cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like to enjoy.
MD Cheese Pizza
Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!
MD House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!
MD Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!
MD White Pizza
Garlic oil and herbs!
Large Cheese Pizza
Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!
Large House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Ground Beef! Veggies and Protein all in One!
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Ground Beef. A Meat lovers Dream!
Large Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Sliced Black Olives! A Vegetarian Delight!
Large White Pizza
Garlic oil and herbs!
Slice
Specialty Pizza
Small Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza
~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation
Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!
Small Bianca Pizza
A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!
Small Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!
Small Chicken Parm Pizza
Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!
Small Crab Pizza
Seasoned with Old Bay, pimentos and loaded with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat!
Small Formaggio Pizza
Small Grecian Pizza
Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Loaded with pineapple and ham!
Small Philly Steak Pizza
Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!
Small Prima Pepperoni Pizza
PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!
Small Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
MD Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza
~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation
MD BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!
MD Bianca Pizza
A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!
MD Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!
MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!
MD Chicken Parm Pizza
Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!
MD Formaggio Pizza
MD Grecian Pizza
Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!
MD Hawaiian Pizza
Loaded with pineapple and ham!
MD Philly Steak Pizza
Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!
MD Prima Pepperoni Pizza
PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!
MD Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
Large Bacon Mac n Cheese Pizza
~~New Pizza Our Mac N Cheese topped with our shredded cheese blend and bacon! ~~~~Mouthwatering Creation
Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ, Ranch, marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions!
Large Bianca Pizza
A light brush of garlic and olive oil, onion, oregano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese!
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender marinated chicken, onions, corn and doused in Buffalo Sauce!
Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce topped with ground beef, onions, pickles, french fries and finished with Mozzarella cheese!
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our marinated grilled chicken, sauteed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce!
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Our breaded chicken, shredded cheese blend along with parmesan cheese!
Large Crab Pizza
Seasoned with Old Bay, pimentos and loaded with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat!
Large Formaggio Pizza
Large Grecian Pizza
Garlic butter base, Feta, Ricotta, Fresh spinach and black olives!
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Loaded with pineapple and ham!
Large Philly Steak Pizza
Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!
Large Prima Pepperoni Pizza
PEPPERONI & CHEESE LOVERS This pizza is your dream come true! Extra Pepperoni and Extra Cheese!
Large Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with chipotle sauce!
Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
Loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese. Marinara is on the side!
Small Chicken & Spinach Calzone
Grilled tender marinated chicken, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach! Sauce is on the side.
Small Meatlovers Calzone
Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)
Small Special Calzone
Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!
Small Steak Calzone
Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.
Large Cheese Calzone
Loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese. Marinara is on the side!
Large Chicken & Spinach Calzone
Grilled tender marinated chicken, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach! Sauce is on the side.
Large Special Calzone
Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!
Large Steak Calzone
Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.
Large Meatlovers Calzone
Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)
Strombolies
Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)
Small Original Stromboli
Loaded with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce!
Small Special Stromboli
Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!
Small Steak Stromboli
Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.
Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef! It has the Meats! :)
Large Original Stromboli
Loaded with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce!
Large Special Stromboli
Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!
Large Steak Stromboli
Loaded with juicy mouthwatering steak. You can add Onions or Sweet Peppers.
Desserts
Cannoli
Crisp and filled with a sweet, creamy, ricotta and chocolate chip filling. Made to order!
Homemade Rice Pudding
If We may say so " The Best Around!"
Pumpkin Roll
Local Vanilla Ice Cream, Made in Laurel Delaware! Made with Premium products from Smash N' Dash Burgery! Taste the difference!
Italian Lemon Cake
Yellow cake filled with Italian Lemon Cream! Fluffy and Delightful!
Napoleon
Puff pastry layers filled with whipped Bavarian Cream.
New York Style Cheesecake
Homemade, Creamy smooth! Simply Delightful at every bite! Choose with Cherries or Blueberries!
Seasonal Pumpkin Cheesecake🍁
Our Seasonal Cheesecake changes weekly! If your not sure what we have, don't hesitate to call! You wont go wrong, no matter what flavor cheesecake our dessert Chef has made!
Spumoni
When you like variety, this is the dessert for you! Three flavors of Ice Cream in one bowl! Chocolate, Pistachio and Cherry!
Strawberry Short Cake
Three Layer Chocolate Cake
To all you Chocolate Lovers out there! This is the dessert for you! Don't worry about the calories! This piece of work is Chocolate decadence, chocolate mousse, and chocolate cake, iced with chocolate ganache!
Tiramisu
Soaked lady fingers with custard like filling and a rich coffee flavored aroma! Simply refreshing,light, creamy and smooth!
Oven Baked Entrees
Baked Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Baked Ziti
Tube shaped pasta, blanketed with marinara, ricotta cheese, baked with mozzarella cheese!
Baked Ziti W Meatsauce
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli Stuffed with cheese, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese!
Chicken Parm
A customer Favorite! Lightly breaded chicken, with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, baked and accompanied by pasta!
Chicken Sicilian
Chicken and Eggplant topped with ricotta, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!
Eggplant Parm
Fresh breaded eggplant, fried, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!
Our Homemade Lasagna
Layers of pasta with a blend of four cheeses and our special recipe meat sauce!
Shrimp Parmesan
Large shrimp lightly breaded, fried and coated with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells, stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with homemade marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and they are baked!
Tour of Italy
Includes stuffed shells, manicotti and ravioli topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and of course baked!
Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded veal and fried, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with pasta!
Pastaria
Asian Stir Fry
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and cauliflower in our teriyaki sauce over spaghetti!
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Tender chicken breast blackened and sauteed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms in our cayenne Cajun Alfredo sauce, served over penne pasta!
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta topped with tender grilled chicken!
Chicken Oscar
Sauteed boneless chicken breast with asparagus and lump crab meat over Fettuccine pasta topped with a creamy Alfredo sauce and sprinkle of old bay!
Chicken Pesto
Boneless chicken breast with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce, served over fettuccine pasta!
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta!
Fettuccine Gypsy
Roasted tomatoes, black olives, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and garlic sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and white wine sauce over fettuccine pasta!
Louisiana Chicken and Sausage
Fontanini sausage sauteed with green peppers, onions and boneless chicken breast in a spicy marinara sauce over fettuccine pasta!
Penne Ala Vodka
Roasted tomatoes and fresh mushrooms tossed in our homemade pink vodka sauce with penne pasta!
Seafood Alfredo Supreme
Sauteed scallops and shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta topped with crab meat and sprinkled with old bay!
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed six large shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta!
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with sauteed bacon and fresh mushrooms in our creamy Alfredo sauce!
Tortellini Primavera
Our Newest Dish! Fresh sauteed spinach with roasted tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with tortellini pasta!
Traditional Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Sauteed sliced sausage with marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta!
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce!
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti topped with our homemade savory meat sauce!
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with marinara and two homemade meatballs!
Spaghetti with Mushrooms
Fresh sauteed mushrooms with marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta!
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Ham, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and a hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce with jalapenos, corn and mozzarella cheese over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing topped with seasoned croutons!
Cheesesteak Salad
Juicy steak with melted cheese served over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Chef's Salad
Turkey, roast beef, ham, mozzarella cheese and a sliced hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
Chicken Salad On Salad
Juicy chicken mixed with herbs and mayo over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, black olives, mozzarella cheese and a sliced hard boiled egg over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Garden Salad
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with shredded mozzarella, accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers and green pepper topped with crisp croutons and your choice of dressing!
Greek Salad
Greek olives, crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaf, over our garden salad with our Greek vinaigrette dressing!
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken slices over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Tuna Salad
Chunk white albacore tuna with chopped celery, herbs and mayo over our garden salad with your choice of dressing!
Hot Oven Subs
Small BLT Sub
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato!
Small Cheeseburger Sub
Small Chicken Parm Sub
Small Deluxe Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.
Small Eggplant Parm Sub
Small Meatball Parm Sub
Small Pizza Burger Sub
Small Royal Sub
Roast beef, turkey, ham with provolone cheese.
Small Sausage Parm Sub
Small Super Sub
Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.
Large BLT Sub
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato!
Large Cheeseburger Sub
Large Chicken Parm Sub
Large Deluxe Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.
Large Eggplant Parm Sub
Large Meatball Parm Sub
Large Pizza Burger Sub
Large Royal Sub
Roast beef, turkey, ham with provolone cheese.
Large Sausage Parm Sub
Large Super Sub
Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone cheese.