Laurel Tavern

Order Again

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00

sashimi grade ahi tuna, mango, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, ponzu, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

grilled corn, tomato, grapes, avocado, buttermilk ranch

Grilled Steak Salad

$19.00

sirloin strip, onion rings, cherry tomato, avocado, shaved parmesan, white balsamic

Kale Caesar

$13.00

shaved brussels sprouts, grana padana, pretzel, croutons

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Shared

Artichoke

$15.00

lemon & remoulade

Beets and Burrata

$15.00

Brussels

$11.00

CHOICE OF: Brown sugar, bacon vinaigrette, parmesan OR Balsamic reduction, sea salt

Ceviche

$15.00

sashimi grade ahi tuna, corn, cilantro, cucumber, shallots, fresno chili, honey lime

Chix Sliders

$10.00

Chorizo Sliders

$13.00

Edamame

$7.00

CHOICE OF: sea salt, chili lime or garlic parmesan

Fish Tacos

$10.00

cajun spiced grilled cod, pickled red onion, slaw, diced mango, cilantro crema, flour tortilla

Hummus

$11.00

Meat & Cheese

$18.00

chef's selection of savory meats & cheeses

Olives

$6.00

Pretzel

$6.00

Rosemary Nut Mix

$6.00

Skewers

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Wings

$14.00

Banana Cream Jar

$9.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Mary's Fried Pickles

$6.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Plates

Backyard Burger

$16.00

american cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, 1000 island

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Hickory Burger

$16.00

bacon & onion compote, smoked cheddar, shredded lettuce

Jalapeño Burger

$16.00

chipotle sauce, jalapeño, poblano, pepper jack, onion ring

Laurel Burger

$16.00

Old School Burger

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickle brined fried chicken breast, spicy honey mustard slaw, dill pickle

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

HOT or EXTRA HOT - pickle brined fried chicken breast, Louisiana hot sauce, dill pickle, slaw

Turkey Club

$16.00

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato

Patty Melt

$16.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$14.00

cheddar, jack, swiss, butternut squash, sage brown butter, three cheese bread

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.00

Steak & Fries

$22.00

French Dip

$16.00

Veggie Melt

$15.00

Fries & Sides

Large LT Fries

$6.00

Small LT Fries

$4.00

Large Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Small Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Large Spicy Fries

$6.00

Small Spicy Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Steak 4 oz

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken 5 oz

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken 6 oz

$6.00

Burger Patty 6 oz

$6.00

Turkey Sliced 5 oz

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Extras

Extra Bread

Extra Ranch

T Shirts

T Shirts

$15.00

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$8.00

Beer

Allagash Tripel

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Beachwood Blonde

$7.00

Boont Amber

$8.00

Craftsman 1903

$8.00

El Segundo Pale Ale

$9.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$8.00

Made West Hazy

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Modern Times Festbier

$9.00

Ogopogo Mango

$9.00

Old Rasputin

$9.00

P.B. Artic Annihilation

$10.00

P.B. Bunny DIPA

$9.00

Pizza Port Blonde

$8.00

Scrimshaw

$8.00

Smog City Coffee Porter

$8.00

Stem Cider

$9.00

Tortugo Seymore Kolsch

$9.00

1/2 Beer

$5.00

Michelada $2

$2.00

Allagash -Can

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild NA

$6.00

Bitburger

$7.00

Daura GF

$8.00

Duchesse

$10.00

Made West Hazy -Can

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

PB Milkshake IPA -Can

$10.00

Scrimshaw -Can

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Michelada $2

$2.00

Mikeller

$8.00

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00

Stem Cider Can

$9.00

Wine

Corkage Fee $20

$20.00

1/2 Glass Wine

$6.00

8 Years

$75.00

Austin Hope Cab

$18.00+

Cabernet - Benziger

$13.00+

Cabernet - Justin

$16.00+

Malbec - Luigi Bosca

$13.00+

Malbec Graffigna

$13.00+

Merlot - Decoy

$13.00+

Pinot Noir - Nielson

$13.00+

Pinot Noir Can - The House

$15.00

Sangria

$12.00+

The Prisoner

$18.00+

Chardonnay - Cambria

$13.00+

Chardonnay - Bernier

$13.00+

Chardonnay - Stags Leap

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - White Haven

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio - Scarpetta

$13.00+

Pinot Gris - Underwood Can

$15.00

1/2 Glass Wine

$6.00

Rose - Fluer de Mer

$13.00+

Prosecco - Polvaro Tenuta

$13.00+

Brut Split - Chandon

$13.00

Champagne - Veuve Clicquot

$42.00

Sparkling Rose - The House Can

$15.00

Sparkling White - Underwood Can

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Best Old Fashioned

$15.00

Big Buck Hunter

$15.00

El Chapo

$15.00

Elixir

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Laurel Spritz

$15.00

New Fashioned

$15.00

Joe Fashioned

$15.00

Secret Garden

$15.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$15.00

Spicy Hibiscus Marg

$15.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Summer Solstice

$15.00

Tavern Lemonade

$15.00

House Negroni

$12.00

House Manhattan

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

House Mule

$12.00

House Mojito

$12.00

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

Hibis-Kiss - Cocktail

$15.00

Lavender Fields - Cocktail

$15.00

Featured Cocktail

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Texan Mule

$15.00

Wheatly Mule

$13.00

NA Beverage

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$6.00

Cream Soda Bottle

$6.00

Root Beer Bottle

$6.00

Gun Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$6.00

Mountain Valley Still Water

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull Can

$6.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

California Dreamin' (Mocktail)

$10.00

Hibis-Kiss (Mocktail)

$10.00

Lavender Fields (Mocktail)

$10.00

Light My Fire (Mocktail)

$10.00

Under Pressure (Mocktail)

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel Citroen

$13.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Bar Hill

$13.00

Beefeaters

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Malfy

$11.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$15.00

Plymoth

$12.00

Roku

$15.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Flor De Cana 7

$12.00

Gosling

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Plantation Trinidad

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casamigo Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casarica Rosado

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Codigo Rosa

$13.00

Despacio Mezcal

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$18.00

El Silencio

$14.00

El Sativo Blanco

$13.00

Forteleza Repo

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

La Adelita

$13.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$13.00

LALO Blanco

$14.00

Milagro Tequila

$12.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Pascola Oro

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$10.00

1792

$15.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bib & Tucker

$13.00

Blantons

$19.00

Bookers

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Burning Chair

$14.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Horse Soldier

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Trip Mash

$12.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Laws Bonded Bourbon

$17.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michters Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Old Forester 100

$13.00

Old Forester 1870

$14.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Forester Birthday 2022

$40.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Weller Full Proof

$18.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Woodford

$14.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$13.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10 YR

$15.00

Balvenie 17 yr

$28.00

Balvinie 14 yr

$18.00

Bowmore 12

$15.00

Compass Box Menagerie

$15.00

Compass Box Peat

$21.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Dewers Mizunara

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$14.00

Glengoyne 21 yr

$40.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 21 yr

$40.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$26.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$14.00

Macallan 12 yr

$20.00

Macallan 18 yr

$75.00

Oban

$20.00

Talisker

$15.00

Rye

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

High West Rendezvous

$16.00

Hudson NY Rye

$15.00

Jefferson's Rye

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Michters Rye 10yr

$32.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$34.00

Whistle Pig 15 yr

$40.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Irish

Bushmills

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Redbreast

$14.00

Teeling Small Batch

$12.00

Teelings

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Japanese

Hakushu

$30.00

Hibiki

$18.00

Kaiyo Kuri

$18.00

Kikori

$13.00

Nikka Coffee

$17.00

Toki

$14.00

Yamazaki

$30.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Baileys

$11.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Antica

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Dissarono

$12.00

Dom Benedictine

$13.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet

$11.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Giffard Pamplemouse

$11.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lillet Rouge

$11.00

Marashino

$11.00

Midori

$10.00

Paul Mason

$10.00

Pernod

$11.00

Pimms

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

St. Germain

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11938 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Laurel Tavern image

Map
