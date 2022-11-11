Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

Workhorse IPA 6-pack

$11.40

Workhorse, our biggest seller in the pubs, is an extremely well balanced and super flavorful IPA brewed in the West Coast style. The over-the-top hop aroma comes from the heavy-handed dose of hops in the kettle, hop back and multiple dry hop additions. A slightly sweet finish helps to balance the hop bitterness and creates and ale that is big on flavor yet remains highly drinkable. Alcohol Content: 6.7% · IBUs: 80