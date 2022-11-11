Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

1,496 Reviews

$$

5115 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Pretzels
Kid's Chicken Strips

BEER BEER BEER

Workhorse IPA 6-pack

$11.40

Workhorse, our biggest seller in the pubs, is an extremely well balanced and super flavorful IPA brewed in the West Coast style. The over-the-top hop aroma comes from the heavy-handed dose of hops in the kettle, hop back and multiple dry hop additions. A slightly sweet finish helps to balance the hop bitterness and creates and ale that is big on flavor yet remains highly drinkable. Alcohol Content: 6.7% · IBUs: 80

Free Range Red Ale 6-pack

$11.40

Our North West twist on a classic amber ale. With slightly more bitterness and hop aroma to balance out the Strong Malt backbone. One of laurelwoods longest year round brew it is a classic recipe that helps show off our house yeast. Alcohol Content: 5.9% · IBUs: 50

Golden Boot Lager 16oz 4-pack

$11.60

4.8% ABV 21 IBUS Crisp, light golden lager with clean malt notes and delicate bitterness. Brewed for our friends The Portland Thorns, and available on draft and in cans at Providence Park!

Kids These Daze Hazy IPA 4-pack

$13.60

2019 Oregon Beer Awards Gold Medal in the Hazy IPA category! 6.4% ABV 40 IBU 16. oz cans.

Brew Deck Cold IPA 4-pack

$9.60

Crispy and refreshingly hopped, this new Laurelwood favorite is a showcase for Nelson Sauvin hops tasting of white wine grapes, gooseberry, lychee and melons. 5.9% ABV 41 IBU

Hollywood Theatre Golden Age Lager 4-Pack

$9.60

Golden Age Lager shines bright with complex and bold tropical fruit flavors from a blend of Rakau, Motueka, Nelson Sauvin, and Cashmere hops. It pairs perfectly with blockbusters, cult classics, or 70mm epics! 5.6% ABV 44 IBU

Rum Raisin Wee Heavy 22. OZ Bottle

$14.90

Strong Scotch ale barrel-aged in rum barrels with raisins. 8.1% ABV 30 IBU

COCKTAILS 2 GO

March Cocktail for Charity: Kitten Mittens! A portion of the proceeds for the month of March will go to benefit The Pixie Project, a local animal rescue and shelter. Altos Plata tequila, guava, lemon, agave, angostura bitters $12

Mike's Favorite Margarita

$11.00

Altos Plata tequila, muddled limes and lemons, Grand Marnier, cranberry Ice not provided (so the drink does not get watered down.) Pour over ice to serve.

Harvest Sangria *November Sip for a Cause*

$12.00

Cooper's Hall Oregon Red Blend, Christian Bro. Brandy, Campari, Cranberry, Orange A portion of the proceeds from November's Sip for a Cause cocktail will go to benefit a family that Laurelwood has adopted through Christmas Family Adoption (christmasfamilyadoption.com).

N/A Beverages

Can of Pepsi

$3.00

Can of Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Can of Sierra Mist

$3.00

Can of Root Beer

$3.00

Can of San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Flashed Fried, Garlic Miso Sauce, hazelnuts, Pickled onions. (Vegan)

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Spicy Gochujang marinated Grilled chicken with bibb lettuce, cucumber salad, sweet chili sauce, garnished with green onion. Sub Tempeh to make vegan.

Nachos

$12.00

Montery Jack and Cheddar cheese, black beans, layered on house made tortilla chips, topped with cilantro lime sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Add grilled chicken, house smoked pulled pork, or tempeh for $5

Pretzels

$10.00

Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.

Wings

$13.00

Wood Lager Braised chicken wings, fried and tossed in a choice of Buffalo sauce or Free Range Red Ale BBQ sauce, served with carrot sticks and a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese Dressing.

Beer Battered Fries

$5.00

Beer battered and fried golden brown.

Tots

$5.00

Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce.

JoJos

$5.00

Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.

Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale salad with goat cheese, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, and Laurelwood's famous White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Diced tomato, sliced cucumber, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.

Soups & Chilis

Cup of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

$5.00

Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.

Bowl of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

$7.00

Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Soup of the day changes constantly. Call the pub and ask what the soup is if you would like to know. The only constant- Clam Chowder on Fridays!

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Soup of the day changes constantly. Call the pub and ask what the soup is if you would like to know. The only constant- Clam Chowder on Fridays!

32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder

32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home! (Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)

16. Oz Cold Clam Chowder

16. Oz Cold Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home! (Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)

Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.00

⅓ lb beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Laurelwood Sauce, on a pub bun.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$17.00

⅓ lb beef patty, Fried Jalapeno, Jalapeno Jam, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Pickled onion, mayo, on a pub bun

Carolina BBQ Burger

$17.00

⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a pub bun. Add pulled pork for $2.

Stout Mushroom & Demi Burger

$17.00

Grilled 1/3 lb patty with Vespertine braised mushrooms, smoked tomato demi-glace, lettuce and garlic aioli on a potato bun. *Vespertine is a barrel aged imperial stout*

Sandwiches

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Beef, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, on Ciabatta. Served with Au Jus.

Turkey Club

$17.00

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.

Reuben

$17.00

Wood Lager Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Laurelwood Sauce on toasted Marble Rye.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto aioli, on a kaiser bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Pickles, Garlic Mayo, on a Kaiser Bun. Make it Nashville HOT (It's Hot) for $1.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Homemade Macaroni and Cheese, Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Sweet Potato Bowl

$16.00

Fried Sweet Potatoes, House Black Beans, Herbed Basmati Rice, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Chipotle Aioli, and Avocado. (Vegan & GF)

Miso Tempeh Bowl

$17.00

Tempeh, Red Bell pepper, Broccoli, Garlic Miso Sauce, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Choi's Kimchi pickled daikon and carrot. (Vegan & GF)

Steak Ranchero Bowl

$18.00

Seared Top Sirloin tips, Ranchero Sauce, House Black Beans, Herbed Basmati Rice, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, and Avocado. (GF)

Tacos

$17.00

Choice of Beer Battered Cod, Shrimp, or Jackfruit Carnitas, Cilantro Chimichurri Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, corn tortillas, and a side of chips

Jambalaya, Full Order

$19.00

Draper Valley Chicken, Olympia Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Tomato, Green onion, Holy Trinity, in Cajun Rice.

Jambalaya, Half Order

$13.00

Draper Valley Chicken, Olympia Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Tomato, Green onion, Holy Trinity, in Cajun Rice.

Chicken & Jojos

$17.00

Hand Breaded Draper Valley Chicken Strips, Crispy Jojos and Creamy Coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Wood Lager Beer Battered Cod, Beer Battered Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce

10 oz Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled Prime Grade Painted Hills Top Sirloin, Parmesan Beer Battered Garlic Fries, And Cilantro Chimichurri Aioli.

5 oz Steak Frites

$17.00

Grilled Prime Grade Painted Hills Top Sirloin, Parmesan Garlic Fries, And Cilantro Chimichurri Aioli.

Kids Menu

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.00

Crispy corn dog with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

On toasted sourdough with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Fried Fish

$9.00

Beer-battered cod fried golden, with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Mac

$8.00

Creamy house-made mac with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a cookie.

Kid's Butter Noodles

$8.00

Butter noodles topped with parmesan, and with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Plain hamburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a cookie.

Kid's Grilled Fish

$9.00

Grilled cod with your choice of side, beverage, and a cookie.

Kid's Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle served with a crispy chicken tender and maple syrup and with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Slice of double layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts).

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Mosaic Cake

$10.00

Buttermilk cocoa sponge cake, chocolate cheesecake batter, creamy chocolate ganache mousse, coffee and cocoa graham crumbs

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come see us and enjoy our award winning beers, great pub food and family friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

