LAUT
15 east 17th street
New York, NY 10010
Food
Roti
- Roti Canai
Fresh handmade flipped Indian pancake with spicy curry dip. Roti Sauce is vegan , Roti contain butter.$11.00
- Roti Telur
Indian pancake with egg, hot pepper, and onion. Served with spicy curry dip.$17.00
- Roti Murtabak
Indian pancake with curried ground chicken, egg, onion, hot pepper. Served with spicy curry dip.$19.00
Soups
- Tom Yum(S)
Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, mushroom and bean sprout, contain shrimp broth.$8.50
- Tom Yum (L)$18.00
- Chicken broth(S)
Asian greens chives, beansprout, cilantro, fried onion. (Not Spicy)$8.50
- Chicken broth(L)$18.00
- Laksa(S)
Medium spicy curry broth vegan and gluten free$9.50
- Laksa(L)
Medium spicy curry broth vegan and gluten free$22.00
Salad
Appetizer
- Satay Chicken
Chicken spiced on skewers (4pcs) with peanut sauce.$14.00
- Satay tandoori
Marinated Chicken in a tandoori spice. (4pcs)$14.00
- Veggie Dumplings
Steamed vegetable dumplings (5pcs) with chili soy dip$12.00
- Small bites combo
Wonton, Veg. Dumpling , Spring roll, Fish ball.$22.00
- Crispy Wonton
Crispy dumpling (5pcs) with shrimp & Chicken with chili soy dip.$11.00
- Veggie Spring Roll
Crispy flaky thin rice wrap with cabbage, carrot & mushroom. (4pcs)$10.00
- Family Satay
Satay chicken, tandoori, tofu.$34.00
- Curry Puff
Spicy potato, onion & curry spices, in a pastry.$12.00
- Satay Tofu
Crispy tofu (3pcs) with aromatic peanut sauce, cucumber, onion.$12.00
- Crunchy Okra
Salt and pepper style saute with garlic, fresh pepper, scallions.$15.00
- Butter Garlic Crab
Crispy soft shell, curry leaf, garlic.$24.00
- Sotong Goreng
Dusted with spices, onions, bell pepper, cilantro, chili, garlic$19.00
Signature Dishes
- Nasi Lemak
As rich in culture as they are in flavor, this is a great introduction to Malaysian cuisine as you can sample various Malaysian signature dishes. Comes with famous rendang curry chicken, shrimp in sambal sauce, coconut rice, achar (pickle veggies), peanuts & anchovy, broiled egg. (Cannot be alternate and substitute)$29.00
- Singapore Chilli Crab
Choice of side Steamed Bao or Fried Bao. For a real taste of Singapore, try this signature dish : Lightly breaded soft-shell crabs cooked in a flavorful sweet, salty, chili-hot tomato sauce and dropped egg for velvety texture.$38.00
- Nyonya Mixed Vegetbales
Mixed Veggies (Broccoli, carrot, snow peas, bell pepper) stir fry with glass noodle sauteed in garlic & wine sauce. Comes with side of rice (jasmine rice / brown rice)$24.00
- Baby Bokchoy Stir Fry
Healthy, simple and always good. Comes with side of rice. Choice of sauce:1. Malaysian Belachan spicy dry shrimp and chilli paste (spicy). 2.Fresh garlic: sauteed in garlic and wine add: Eggplant $4 | Tofu $ 4 | Okra $ 4 | Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6$19.00
- Masak Asam Pedas
Classic Malaysian's Clay-pot soup with tamarind broth infused with ginger flower, laksa leaf, turmeric.choice of protein : Shrimp or Flounder.Choice of rice : Jasmine rice (white rice) / Brown Rice / Aromatic Chicken rice $3.50 / Coconut rice $3.50$29.00
- Hainanese Chicken Rice (S)
Crispy Chinese style chicken with bone, secret soy sauce blend aromatic chili sauce, chicken broth soup and aromatic chicken rice. Small for quater chicken. Large for whole chicken (good for share)$28.00
- Hainanese Chicken Rice (L)
Crispy Chinese style chicken with bone, secret soy sauce blend aromatic chili sauce, chicken broth soup and aromatic chicken rice. Small for quater chicken. Large for whole chicken (good for share)$74.00
Curries
- Rendang
Caramelized dry curry with exotic south- east asia spices for explosively flavorful contain oyster sauce. FYI. based on " CNN Your Pick: World 's 50 best food"2017. RENDANG BEEF is #1 the best food in the world. Choice of 1 protein for Rendang: Veggies+Tofu OR Chicken $31|Beef $31| Squid OR Shrimp $31| Mixed Seafood (Shrimp,Squid and fishball)$31| Flounder $35
- Malaysian Curry
Tamil style yellow curry (Malaysian - Indian descendants), medium spicy coconut milk , okra, eggplants, onions, tomato, curry, mild curry.
- Green Curry
Sweet and spicy coconut milk flavor using fresh pandan (screwpine) for flavorful and color, bell peppers, basil, onions, eggplant. Contain fish sauce.
- Massaman Curry
Rich and tangy but not too spicy curry from Thai- and Indian. Utilizing coconut milk based, tamarind, lemongrass, lime leaves, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes & peanuts. Contain fish sauce.
Noodles Soup
Wok Fry
Noodles From the Wok
Fried Rice
Side Orders
Chef's Special
open food
NA Beverages
Juice
Tea
Lemonade
Happy Hour
wine
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
15 east 17th street, New York, NY 10010