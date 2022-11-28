Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai 420 Papaloa Rd.

420 Papaloa Rd.

Kapaa, HI 96746

Big Wave Burrito
Al & Don's Pancakes
Hawai'i Coffee

Online Breakfast only from 7am to 10am

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, Avocado, English muffin, Chipotle Aioli, and Cheddar cheese.

Big Wave Burrito

Big Wave Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Red bell pepper, Bacon, French fries, Spinach, Onion, and Pico de Gallo.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Local Avocado, Multigrain bread, Cilantro, Onions, and Tomato.

FBI Omelet

FBI Omelet

$12.00

Asian mushrooms, feta, spinach, scallions, macadamia nut pesto.

Say Cheese Omelet

Say Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella or Feta.

Al & Don's Pancakes

Al & Don's Pancakes

$10.00

A classic since 1955. Feel free to add macadamia nuts, bananas, blueberries, or chopped bacon. Feeling Frisky? Get them all!

Granola & Fresh Fruit

Granola & Fresh Fruit

$12.00

Housemade granola, Macadamia nuts, Cashews, and Candied ginger.

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$12.00

Coconut milk and fresh fruit salad.

Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Bears are not native to Kauai but their claws are delicious.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Stacked with a coffee and you have an Ironman's breakfast.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.00

Chef's blend of mouth watering fruits. Perfect to start your day.

Hawai'i Coffee

Hawai'i Coffee

$4.00

Chef Ken's own blend of Kauai Coffees

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Breakfast is not breakfast without OJ!

Online Lunch only from 11am to 2pm

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered Mahi Mahi, French fries, and chili lime tartar sauce.

Coconut Coast Fish Tacos

Coconut Coast Fish Tacos

$19.00

Tempura Mahi Mahi, corn tortillas, cheddar-jack, coconut coleslaw, salsa fresca, and wasabi aioli.

LLBC Burger

LLBC Burger

$24.00

Angus chuck, stuffed: gorgonzola, topped: avocado, fried sweet onion, local tomato, arugula, and chive aioli.

Straight Up Burger

Straight Up Burger

$19.00

Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Big Mike's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Big Mike's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chives, Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

"Da Hale" Salad

"Da Hale" Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sweet onion, and kaffir lime vinaigrette.

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$16.00

Local baby romaine, aged parmesan, croutons, and frico.

Spinugula

Spinugula

$16.00

Spinach, arugula, strawberries, candied macadamia nuts, Gorgonzola, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

House fried tortilla chips and mango-pineapple salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

A big ol' mound with hoisin-guava BBQ sauce.

Fries

Fries

$8.00

The absolute frenchiest of fries.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Located at the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a, Kauai, Lava Lava Beach Club offers the island’s only Toes in the Sand dining experience. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner on the beach.

420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa, HI 96746

Directions

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai image
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai image
