- Home
- /
- Dearborn Heights
- /
- Lava Lounge Too 2
Lava Lounge Too 2
23300 Ford Road
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
- Hummus
Add beef $4.99 | Add pine nuts $1.99$9.99
- Baba Ghanouj
Freshly baked eggplant mixed with tahini garlic sauce topped with tomatoes, parsley & fresh mint.$9.99
- Cheese Rolls
Mozzarella cheese & chopped parsley.$11.99
- Sambousek
Ground beef, green peas, in a fried crispy roll.$11.99
- Arayes Kafta
Fresh kafta spread on a pita grilled to perfection served on garnished plate pickles, a spoon of hummus, tomatoes & parsley.$10.99
- Hummus with Shawarma$12.99
- Fried Kibbeh (4 pcs)$11.99
- Grape Leaves (6 pcs)$7.99
- Falafel Plate (6PCS)
Fried falafel served on garnished plate. ( Pickles, tomatoes, parsley & tahini sauce )$9.99
- Lava Volcano Shrimp
Fried crispy shrimp served in our creamy spicy sauce.$12.99
- Calamari
Fried calamari rings served with marinara sauce.$11.99
- Coconut Shrimp
Fried coconut breaded shrimp served with honey mustard sauce & spicy sauce.$12.99
- Bavarian Pretzels (4 PCS)
Served with Nacho Cheese.$11.99
- American Sampler
Chicken tenders, chicken wings, onion rings, cheese sticks and fries$29.99
- Lava Wings (8 PCS)
Fried wings with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.$12.99
- Chicken Tenders (4 PCS)
Fried tenders served with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.$12.99
- Fried Jalapeños
Breaded Jalapeños and cream cheese$11.99
- Cheese Sticks (4 PCS)
Fried cheese sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara.$10.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our homemade cheese dip served with tortilla chips or our homemade lavash chips.$14.99
- Fries
Waffle or curly fries add $1.00$5.99
- Onion Rings$11.99
- Lava Too Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips covered with our rich cheese sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives & sliced Jalapeño. Add chicken $3.99 | Add ground beef $4.99 | Add Shrimp 9.99$11.99
- Lava Too Crispy Waffle Volcano Shrimp
Crispy waffle fries, creamy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives & sliced jalapeño.$16.99
- Foul & Lemons$9.99
- Middle Eastern Sampler
Chili Potatoes, Cheese Rolls, Sambousek, Soujouk, & Hummus$29.99
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted in our homemade caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & herb croutons.$11.99
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce toasted with greek dressing with tomatoes cucumber, red onion, black olives, & feta cheese, sliced beets.$11.99
- House Salad
Romaine lettuce toasted with our homemade ranch dressing with tomatoes, cucumber cheese & herb croutons.$11.99
- Lava Fattoush
Romaine lettuce toasted in our special homemade fattoush dressing with tomatoes, cucumber & fried pita chips.$11.99
- Tabbouleh
Parsley, bulgur, tomatoes, and green onions with our special homemade dressing.$11.99
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, toasted pecans, red onion and feta cheese tossed in our in house tangy dressing.$12.99
- Kale Berry Salad
Fresh Kale, blueberry, strawberries, cucumber, avocado, onion & feta cheese toasted with berry vinaigrette.$14.99
- Mango Kale Salad
Fresh kale, sliced mango, feta cheese, avocado, onion & cucumber toasted in mango vinaigrette.$14.99
- Chicken Potato Crisp Salad$17.99
- Classic Caesar Salad (Copy)
Romaine lettuce, toasted in our homemade caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & herb croutons.$11.99
Sandwiches
Subs
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.$11.99
- Francisco Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, grilled corn, cheese, lettuce, mayo & black sesame seeds.$11.99
- Crispy Chicken Sub
Crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, pickles, coleslaw and mayo.$12.99
- C.B.R. Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled or crispy chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house ranch.$13.99
- Filet Tip Sub
Tenderloin beef tips. cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli.$16.99
- Philly Steak Sub
Steak, grilled onions, corn, peppers, cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli.$14.99
Lavashes
- Chicken Lavash
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & herb sauce.$12.99
- Volcano Chicken Lavash
Crispy Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, coleslaw, jalapenos, grilled Lavash$13.99
- Mexican Chicken Lavash
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes,red onion, roasted red pepper, with our zesty chipotle sauce and cheese.$12.99
- Spicy Honey Dijon Lavash
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with our spicy honey dijon sauce.$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Lavash
Grilled Chicken, cilantro lime rice, grilled jalapeños, red onions, peppers, & corn, tikka masala sauce, swiss cheese, cilantro, dry slaw mix, house ranch, grilled Lavash$13.99
- Chicken Caesar Lavash
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing$12.99
- Chicken Baja Lavash
Grilled Chicken, cilantro lime rice, grilled onions, Peppers, corn, shredded Mexican cheese blend, lettuce, black beans, Black olives, red onions, cherry tomato, avocado, fresh jalapenos, chipotle avocado lime crema, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro$13.99
- BBQ Chicken Lavash
BBQ chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & cheese.$12.99
- Steak Lavash$15.99
- Volcano Shrimp Lavash
Crispy Shrimp, volcano sauce, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, jalapenos, avocado, grilled Lavash$16.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla cheese served with avocado salsa.$8.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, quesadilla cheese, grilled onions, peppers and corn served with avocado salsa.$12.99
- Steak Quesadilla
Steak, quesadilla cheese, grilled onions, peppers and corn served with avocado salsa.$14.99
- Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, corn, quesadilla cheese, lettuce and cabbage with chipotle avocado lime crema.$12.99
- Steak Tacos
Tender steak, grilled onions, peppers, corn, lettuce, cabbage and quesadilla cheese with chipotle avocado lime crema sauce.$14.99
- Shrimp Tacos
Crispy shrimp, cabbage, corn with chipotle avocado crema sauce.$17.99
- Fiesta Bowl
choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, cilantro rice, grilled onion, peppers, corn, lettuce, tomato, black beans, olives, jalapenos, avocado, red onions, jalapenos, chipotle avocado lime crema, cilantro, cotija cheese$14.99
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Toasted brioche buns, two quarter pound patties with diced onions, American cheese, pickles, lettuce & tomatoes.$11.99
- Smash Burger
Toasted brioche buns, two smashed patties, diced onions, American cheese, pickles and burger sauce.$12.99
- Supreme Burger
Toasted brioche buns, double patties, diced onions, pepper jack cheese, burger sauce, pickles, cheese sticks and onion rings.$14.99
- Jalapeños Burger
double beef Patty, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, pickles, house sauce, brioche bun$14.99
- M.O.S. Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger
Toasted brioche buns, double patties, onions, mushrooms, peppers, Swiss cheese and pickles.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Burger
Charbroiled Chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, brioche buns$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Burger
crispy chicken, swiss cheese, pickles, coleslaw, garlic-mayo, brioche bun$12.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Burger
Toasted brioche buns, hot honey fried chicken breast, pickles and coleslaw.$13.99
- Volcano Chicken Burger
crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, pepper Jack cheese, pickles, coleslaw, jalapenos, brioche bun$13.99
Platters
- De-boned Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken served with pickles garlic sauce rice or fries. Add pesto sauce $2.99 add mushroom sauce $2.99 | add mushroom BBQ sauce. $2.99 | Add Almond Sauce $2.99$17.99
- Combination Platter
Shish tawook, shish kafta, and shish kabob served over a bread of rice with garlic and tahini.$21.99
- Shish Tawook Plate
Skewers of chicken kabob grilled served with rice or fries side with fattoush or salad.$17.99
- Kafta Plate$17.99
- Tenderloin Kabob Plate
Skewers of beef tenderloin grilled served with rice or fries with fattoush or salad.$21.99
- Grilled Shrimp Plate
2 Skewers of shrimp grilled served with rice or fries or vegetables with side fattoush, soup or salad.$21.99
- Family Tray
2 of Each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, side hummus falafel, rice, fattoush with tahini, & garlic sauce.$48.59
- Large Family Tray
4 of each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, falafel plate, 2 skewer of shrimp, hummus, fattoush, rice or fries.$116.59
- Shawarma Plate
Meat or chicken served with your choice of rice or fries or salad.$18.99
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. add chicken $4.99 | add shrimp $9.99$17.99
- Penne Diablo
Sautéed onion, mushroom, fresh tomatoes, spinach with creamy marinara sauce & red pepper flakes topped with cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add meat $4.99 | add shrimp $7.99$17.99
- Almond Chicken
Our specialty breaded chicken with almond crust fried to perfection served with lemon sun dried tomatoes sauce, rice or vegetables.$23.99
- Salmon Al Forno
Oven-baked Atlantic stuffed with garlic spinach mix served over mashed potatoes, vegetables with lemon cream sauce.$23.99
- Salmon Florentine
Sauce served over rice & vegetables.$22.99
- NY Steak
12 Oz NY steak grilled to perfection served with portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce whipped potato & vegetables.$39.99
- Fillet Mignon
8-10 Oz of Fillet mignon portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce served with whipped potato & vegetables.$49.99
Juice & Sweets Cafe
Smoothies
- Frozen Mint Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade, Fresh Mint & Honey!$7.99
- Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry & Kiwi Nectar, Fresh Strawberries & Mangos!$7.99
- Mango Guava Smoothie
Mango & Guava Nectar, Fresh Mangos, Mango Puree & Honey!$7.99
- Tropical Island Smoothie
Strawberry & Guava Nectar, Fresh Mangos, Pineapples mixed with Honey!$7.99
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry Nectar mixed with Fresh Strawberries & Bananas!$7.99
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$7.99
- Pina Colada Smoothie$7.99
- Banana Smoothie$7.99
- Mango Smoothie$7.99
- Blueberry Pomegranate$7.99
- Avocado Smoothie
Avocado, Coconut Milk, Ashta & Honey!$8.99
Juice Bar
- Carrot Juice
Freshly pressed Carrots.$7.99
- Detox Water
Your choice of ingredients mixed with water!$4.99
- Fruit Cocktail
Mixed Fruit Chunks, Strawberry & Mango Nectar Fusion, topped with Ashta, Honey & Pistachio Crumbs!$11.99
- Fruit Platter
Mixed fruit topped with ashta, honey & pistachio crumbs!$19.99
- Orange Carrot Juice$7.99
- Orange Juice
Freshly Squeezed Oranges.$7.99
- Watermelon Cheese$11.99
Crepes
- Nutella Banana Crepe
Crepe topped with Nutella, Banana & Powdered Sugar!$15.00
- Lotus Biscoff Crepe
Crepe stuffed with Lotus Butter & Bananas and Topped with white chocolate, biscoff cookie crumbs & vanilla ice cream!$15.00
- Pistachio Ashta Crepe
Crepe stuffed with pistachio butter and bananas and topped with ashta, honey & pistachio crumbs! Served with bananas and strawberries.$15.00
- Kinder Sushi Crepe
French crepe stuffed with kinder bueno topped with nestle.$15.00
Desserts
- Lava Cake
Chocolate Lava cake served with vanilla ice cream!$12.00
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake topped with Lotus Biscoff butter and crumbs.$12.00
- Rice Pudding$8.00
- Tiramisu$12.00
- Fried Oreos
Fried Oreos served with vanilla ice cream!$12.00
- Kunafa
Turkish Kunafa served with sugar syrup.$12.00
- Ashta Ice Cream Roll
Ashta Ice Cream rolled with pistachio and topped with gazel banet.$12.00
Espresso
Cafe
Beverages
- Fiji$3.99
- Red Bull$5.99
- Perrier$3.99
- Laziza$3.99
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Glass Coke$4.99
- Pepsi soft drink$2.50
- Diet Pepsi soft drink$2.50
- Mtn Dew Soft Drink$2.50
- Sierra Mist Soft Drink$2.50
- Tropicana Lemonade Soft Drink$2.50
- Tropicana Fruit Punch Soft Drink$2.50
- Crush Orange Soft Drink$2.50
- Coke Cherry Can$2.99
- Coke Zero Can$2.99
- Laziza Peach$3.99
- Laziza Strawberry$3.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
Come in and enjoy!
23300 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127