Lava Lounge Too
23300 Ford Road
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Popular Items
Appetizers
Coconut Shrimp
Fried coconut breaded shrimp served with honey mustard sauce & spicy sauce.
Lava Appetizer
Fried kibbeh (4 PCS) Vegetarian grape leaves (10 PCS) Meat grape leaves (10 PCS)
Crispy Breaded Shrimp
Fried breaded shrimp served with spicy sauce & honey mustard sauce.
Lava Volcano Shrimp
Fried crispy shrimp served in our creamy spicy sauce.
Lava Wings (6 PCS)
Fried wings with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.
Chicken Tenders (6 PCS)
Fried tenders served with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.
Cheese Sticks (6 PCS)
Fried cheese sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Arayes Kafta
Fresh kafta spread on a pita grilled to perfection served on garnished plate pickles, a spoon of hummus, tomatoes & parsley.
Alcapress
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, freshly baked crusted served with pesto balsamic & vinegar.
Baba Ghanouj
Freshly baked eggplant mixed with tahini garlic sauce topped with tomatoes, parsley & fresh mint.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles served with your choice of ranch or BBQ.
Lava Too Onion Rings
Fried onion rings served with your choice of ranch or BBQ.
Falafel Plate (6PCS)
Fried falafel served on garnished plate. ( Pickles, tomatoes, parsley & tahini sauce )
Artichoke & Cheese Dip
Our homemade dip served with tortilla chips or our homemade lavash chips.
Appetizer Sampler
Cheese sticks, tenders, wings, onion rings & fries.
Fries
Waffle or curly fries add $1.00
Hummus
Add beef $4.99 | Add pine nuts $1.99
Mixed Appetizer
Hummus, baba ghanouj, labneh & tabbouleh.
Portabella Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red pepper smothered with zip sauce served on a bread of spinach with parmesan cheese on top.
Fried jalapeño (8 PCS)
Fried jalapeño served with sour cream & chunky salsa. Hummus dip $6.99 | Add beef $3.99 | Add pine nuts $1.99
Lava Too Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips covered with our rich cheese sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives & sliced Jalapeño. Add chicken $3.99 | Add ground beef $4.99 | Add Shrimp 9.99
Lava Too Crispy Waffle Volcano Shrimp
Crispy waffle fries, creamy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives & sliced jalapeño.
fiesta bowl
Steak Bites
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted in our homemade caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & herb croutons.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce toasted with greek dressing with tomatoes cucumber, red onion, black olives, & feta cheese, sliced beets.
Lava Too Fattoush
Romaine lettuce toasted in our special homemade fattoush dressing with tomatoes, cucumber & fried pita chips.
Kale Berry Salad
Fresh Kale, blueberry, strawberries, cucumber, dried cranberry, onion & feta cheese toasted with berry vinaigrette.
Mango Kale Salad
Fresh kale, sliced mango, feta cheese, avocado, onion & cucumber toasted in mango vinaigrette.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce toasted with our homemade ranch dressing with tomatoes, cucumber cheese & herb croutons.
Tabbouleh
Parsley, bulgur, tomatoes, and green onions with our special homemade dressing.
BBQ Chicken Potato Crisp
Spicy Chicken Potato Crisp
Lavashes
Mexican Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes,red onion, roasted red pepper, with our zesty chipotle sauce and cheese.
Volcano Shrimp Wrap
Our famous volcano shrimp with, lettuce, cheese, avocado & tomatoes
Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes & chipotle sauce.
Chicken Finger Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & herb sauce.
Spicy Honey Dijon Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with our spicy honey dijon sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Loose Burger Wrap
Grilled beef patty, pickles, tomatoes cheese, onions, & burger sauce.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, corn, mayo, tomatoes, pickles & cheese.
Chicken Lavash
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & herb sauce.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & cheese.
Subs/Wraps
Lava Too Beef Kabob
Garnished beef tips with mushrooms, cheese & chipotle sauce.
Chicken Chipotle Melt
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, cheese melted in the oven topped with lettuce tomatoes, chipotle sauce, & red pepper.
Turkey Mozzarella Melt
Sliced turkey breast, melted with mozzarella cheese, herb sauce, corn pickles & lettuce.
Chicken Portobello Sub
Sautéed chicken, portabello mushrooms, cheese, tomatoes & lettuce.
Lava Too Filet Tips Sub
Tenderloin tips sautéed with portabella mushrooms, zip sauce tomatoes, avocado, cheese, lettuce & chipotle sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & cheese, chipotle sauce served with sour cream & salsa.
Lava Too Quesadilla
Grilled chicken portabella mushrooms, roasted red pepper jalapeño, chipotle sauce & cheese served with avocado, corn salsa. your choice of fries or salad.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, chipotle sauce, & cheese served with sour cream & salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, our homemade spicy sauce, red pepper cheese served with sour cream & salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried tenders cooked in buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & herb sauce.
Portobello Ciabatta Melts
Sautéed portabella, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, cheese spinach & chipotle sauce. add chicken $2.99 | add meat $3.99
Tuscan Herb Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese lettuce, tomatoes & herb sauce.
Caprese Baguette
Toasted baguette with pesto sauce fresh mozzarella & tomatoes. add chicken $4.99 | add meat $6.99 | add shrimp $9.99
Falafel Pita
Chicken Sub
Sandwiches
Chicken
Escalope Plate
Sliced breaded chicken breast served with our special creamy, tomato sauce.
Chicken Escalope Pizza
Crispy chicken pizza topped with shredded lettuce, tater tots, sliced pickles, jalapeño, tomatoes & ranch.
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken breast with capes artichoke heart, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with lemon creamy butter sauce spinach served with rice or mashed potato & vegetables.
Almond Chicken
Our specialty breaded chicken with almond crust fried to perfection served with lemon sun dried tomatoes sauce, rice or vegetables.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast fried topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese bake to perfection served with a side of pasta.
Tacos Chicken
Three soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes,and mixed cheese
Shawarma plate
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. add chicken $4.99 | add shrimp $9.99
Romana Pesto Fettuccine
portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato, red peppers fresh pesto creamy sauce topped with parmesan cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add shrimp $7.99
Penne Diablo
Sautéed onion, mushroom, fresh tomatoes, spinach with creamy marinara sauce & red pepper flakes topped with cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add meat $4.99 | add shrimp $7.99
Fettuccine Arrbaita
Spicy marinara with fresh basil topped with our cheese mix.
David Allen Pasta
Penne pasta vegetables mix, tossed with our creamy pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese add chicken $3.99 | add shrimp $7.99
Penne Palamina
Sautéed onion fire-roasted red pepper pesto tossed in creamy red pepper sauce, spinach topped with mixed | cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add meat $4.99 | add shrimp $7.99
Fettuccine Lemon Cream
Artichoke hearts, capers, sun-dried tomatoes roasted pepper tossed with our own lemon creamy sauce, spinach topped with cheese. add chicken $3.99 add 8 oz salmon $7.99 add shrimp $7.99
Penne Verdura
Made with roasted red pepper and pesto assorted vegetables and fresh spinach topped with our cheese mix.
Burgers
Fried Chicken Burger
Fried tender topped with, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce
Fish Burger Lava Style
Freshly fried fish topped with cheese pickles, tomatoes & tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken Burger
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with lettuce, swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce.
Burger Supreme
1/2 Lb. Grilled patty beef, topped with onion rings, bacon, cheese sticks, ghost cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce.
Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb Grilled patty, American cheese tomatoes pickles, lettuce & burger sauce.
The Impossible Veggie Burger
Impossible burger topped with avocado ghost cheese, sliced onions, tomatoes lettuce, portabella mushrooms & chipotle sauce.
Classic Burger
1/2 Lb Grilled beef patty topped with tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, & our homemade burger sauce.
Lava Too Mushroom Burger
1/2 Lb beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions ghost cheese, lettuce, tomatoes pickles & Burger sauce.
Lava Too Jalapeños Burger
1/2 Lb. Beef patty grilled, jalapeño Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce pickles & burger sauce.
Fish
Salmon Al Forno
Oven-baked Atlantic stuffed with garlic spinach mix served over mashed potatoes, vegetables with lemon cream sauce.
Salmon Florentine
Sauce served over rice & vegetables.
Lava Lobster Tail
1/2 Lb Lobster tail oven-baked smothered with lemon butter sauce served with mashed potato & vegetables.
Jumbo Shrimp Risotto
Jumbo shrimp breaded with Japanese bread crumbs served with risotto rice & creamy pesto marinara.
Fried Shrimp
A generous portion of battered shrimp.
Tacos Shrimp
Three soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes,and mixed cheese
Middle Eastern Corner
Combination Platter
Shish tawook, shish kafta, and shish kabob served over a bread of rice with garlic and tahini.
Shish Tawook Plate (2 skewers)
Skewers of chicken kabob grilled served with rice or fries side with fattoush or salad.
Tenderloin Kabob Plate
Skewers of beef tenderloin grilled served with rice or fries with fattoush or salad.
Grilled Shrimp Plate
2 Skewers of shrimp grilled served with rice or fries or vegetables with side fattoush, soup or salad.
Family Tray for 2 People
2 of Each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, side hummus falafel, rice, fattoush with tahini, & garlic sauce.
Family Tray for 4-6 People
4 of each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, falafel plate, 2 skewer of shrimp, hummus, fattoush, rice or fries.
De-boned Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken served with pickles garlic sauce rice or fries. Add pesto sauce $2.99 add mushroom sauce $2.99 | add mushroom BBQ sauce. $2.99
Steak
Lava Too Fillet
8-10 Oz of Fillet mignon portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce served with whipped potato & vegetables.
NY Steak
12 Oz NY steak grilled to perfection served with portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce whipped potato & vegetables.
Lava Lamb Rack
10 Oz of fresh cut lamb chops grilled served with whipped mashed potato & vegetable topped with fire roasted tomatoes.
Surf & Turf
Lobster tail & fillet mignon grilled to perfection served with mashed potato & vegetables topped with butter sauce.
NY Surf & Turf
12 Oz NY steak 4pcs of jumbo shrimp served with mashed potato & vegetables topped with butter & zip sauce.
Smoothies
Blueberry Smoothie
Frappuccino Smoothie
Oreo Smoothie
Orange Smoothie
Cheese Cake Smoothie
Mint Lemonade Smoothie
Mint, Lemonade, Sugar
Nutella Banana Smoothie
Nutella, Banana, Milk
Avocado Smoothie
Avocado, Milk, Honey, Ashta
Tropical Isalnd Smoothie
Mix Fruits, Milk, Honey
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Milk, Honey
Mango Smoothie
Mango, Milk, Honey
Banana Smoothie
Banana, Milk, Honey
Mango Guava Smoothie
Mango, Guava, Milk, Honey
Pina Colada Smoothie
Pineapple, Pina Colada, Milk
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, Milk, Honey
Protein Shakes
Orange Smoothies
Orange, almonds, banana, milk and vanilla protein
All Green Juice
Pear, pineapple, cucumber spinach, mint and lemon.
Chocolate Thin Mint
Chocolate protein, banana and peppermint
Banana Nut Blast
Vanilla protein, oats, banana and milk
Strawberry Vanilla
Vanilla protein, strawberry, banana and milk
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate protein, peanut butter, nutella, banana
Detox Water
Blueberry Water
Blueberry, Orange and Lemon
Cucumber Water
Cucumber and Lemon
Lemon Water
Cucumber, Lemon and Mint
Watermelon Water
Watermelon, Mint and Lemon
Ginger Water
Giner, Mint, Lemon and Cucumber
Strawberry Water
Strawberry, Cucumber, Lemon and Mint
Pomegranate Water
Pomegranate, Cucumber and Lemon
Mix Your Own Water
All in One
Fresh Juice
Cafe
Desserts
Beverages
Fiji
Red Bull
Perrier
Laziza
Bottle Water
Glass Coke
Pepsi soft drink
Diet Pepsi soft drink
Mtn Dew Soft Drink
Sierra Mist Soft Drink
Tropicana Lemonade Soft Drink
Tropicana Fruit Punch Soft Drink
Crush Orange Soft Drink
Coke Cherry Can
Coke Zero Can
Laziza Peach
Laziza Strawberry
Sides
Pizza (Copy)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, pineapple cheese & BBQ sauce
Lava Too! Pizza
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, black olives, onion,pepper, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese & pesto.
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni cheese & tomato sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomatoes sauce.
Shrimp Pizza
Rock shrimp pesto, tomatoes sauce, pepper onion & tomatoes.
Veggie Pizza
Your choice of any 5 vegetables.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
23300 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127