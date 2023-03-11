Lava Lounge Too

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp


Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Fried coconut breaded shrimp served with honey mustard sauce & spicy sauce.

Lava Appetizer

$9.99+

Fried kibbeh (4 PCS) Vegetarian grape leaves (10 PCS) Meat grape leaves (10 PCS)

Crispy Breaded Shrimp

$14.59

Fried breaded shrimp served with spicy sauce & honey mustard sauce.

Lava Volcano Shrimp

$15.99

Fried crispy shrimp served in our creamy spicy sauce.

Lava Wings (6 PCS)

$10.99

Fried wings with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.

Chicken Tenders (6 PCS)

$10.99

Fried tenders served with your choice of ranch, BBQ or spicy.

Cheese Sticks (6 PCS)

$9.99

Fried cheese sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara.

Arayes Kafta

$10.99

Fresh kafta spread on a pita grilled to perfection served on garnished plate pickles, a spoon of hummus, tomatoes & parsley.

Alcapress

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, freshly baked crusted served with pesto balsamic & vinegar.

Baba Ghanouj

$9.99

Freshly baked eggplant mixed with tahini garlic sauce topped with tomatoes, parsley & fresh mint.

Fried Pickles

$8.59

Fried pickles served with your choice of ranch or BBQ.

Lava Too Onion Rings

$9.99

Fried onion rings served with your choice of ranch or BBQ.

Falafel Plate (6PCS)

$9.99

Fried falafel served on garnished plate. ( Pickles, tomatoes, parsley & tahini sauce )

Artichoke & Cheese Dip

$10.99

Our homemade dip served with tortilla chips or our homemade lavash chips.

Appetizer Sampler

$23.99

Cheese sticks, tenders, wings, onion rings & fries.

Fries

$5.99

Waffle or curly fries add $1.00

Hummus

$9.99

Add beef $4.99 | Add pine nuts $1.99

Mixed Appetizer

$20.99

Hummus, baba ghanouj, labneh & tabbouleh.

Portabella Mushroom

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red pepper smothered with zip sauce served on a bread of spinach with parmesan cheese on top.

Fried jalapeño (8 PCS)

$9.99

Fried jalapeño served with sour cream & chunky salsa. Hummus dip $6.99 | Add beef $3.99 | Add pine nuts $1.99

Lava Too Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Nacho chips covered with our rich cheese sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives & sliced Jalapeño. Add chicken $3.99 | Add ground beef $4.99 | Add Shrimp 9.99

Lava Too Crispy Waffle Volcano Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy waffle fries, creamy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives & sliced jalapeño.

fiesta bowl

$15.99

Steak Bites

$14.99

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Romaine lettuce, toasted in our homemade caesar dressing with parmesan cheese & herb croutons.

Greek Salad

$10.99+

Romaine lettuce toasted with greek dressing with tomatoes cucumber, red onion, black olives, & feta cheese, sliced beets.

Lava Too Fattoush

$9.99+

Romaine lettuce toasted in our special homemade fattoush dressing with tomatoes, cucumber & fried pita chips.

Kale Berry Salad

$18.59

Fresh Kale, blueberry, strawberries, cucumber, dried cranberry, onion & feta cheese toasted with berry vinaigrette.

Mango Kale Salad

$18.59

Fresh kale, sliced mango, feta cheese, avocado, onion & cucumber toasted in mango vinaigrette.

House Salad

$9.99+

Romaine lettuce toasted with our homemade ranch dressing with tomatoes, cucumber cheese & herb croutons.

Tabbouleh

$9.99+

Parsley, bulgur, tomatoes, and green onions with our special homemade dressing.

BBQ Chicken Potato Crisp

$16.99

Spicy Chicken Potato Crisp

$16.99

Soup

Crushed Lentil Soup

$4.99+

Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.99+

Lavashes

Mexican Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes,red onion, roasted red pepper, with our zesty chipotle sauce and cheese.

Volcano Shrimp Wrap

$14.59

Our famous volcano shrimp with, lettuce, cheese, avocado & tomatoes

Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Wrap

$14.59

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes & chipotle sauce.

Chicken Finger Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & herb sauce.

Spicy Honey Dijon Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with our spicy honey dijon sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Loose Burger Wrap

$11.99

Grilled beef patty, pickles, tomatoes cheese, onions, & burger sauce.

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, corn, mayo, tomatoes, pickles & cheese.

Chicken Lavash

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & herb sauce.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.99

BBQ chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & cheese.

Subs/Wraps

Lava Too Beef Kabob

$11.99

Garnished beef tips with mushrooms, cheese & chipotle sauce.

Chicken Chipotle Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, cheese melted in the oven topped with lettuce tomatoes, chipotle sauce, & red pepper.

Turkey Mozzarella Melt

$11.99

Sliced turkey breast, melted with mozzarella cheese, herb sauce, corn pickles & lettuce.

Chicken Portobello Sub

$11.99

Sautéed chicken, portabello mushrooms, cheese, tomatoes & lettuce.

Lava Too Filet Tips Sub

$16.99

Tenderloin tips sautéed with portabella mushrooms, zip sauce tomatoes, avocado, cheese, lettuce & chipotle sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & cheese, chipotle sauce served with sour cream & salsa.

Lava Too Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled chicken portabella mushrooms, roasted red pepper jalapeño, chipotle sauce & cheese served with avocado, corn salsa. your choice of fries or salad.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, chipotle sauce, & cheese served with sour cream & salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.59

Grilled shrimp, our homemade spicy sauce, red pepper cheese served with sour cream & salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Fried tenders cooked in buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & herb sauce.

Portobello Ciabatta Melts

$11.99

Sautéed portabella, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, cheese spinach & chipotle sauce. add chicken $2.99 | add meat $3.99

Tuscan Herb Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese lettuce, tomatoes & herb sauce.

Caprese Baguette

$10.99

Toasted baguette with pesto sauce fresh mozzarella & tomatoes. add chicken $4.99 | add meat $6.99 | add shrimp $9.99

Falafel Pita

$5.99

Chicken Sub

$10.99

Sandwiches

Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sojouk Baguette

$9.99

Falafel Pita

$5.99

Shawarma Pita

$6.99

shish kabob sandwich

$9.99

kafta Sandwich

$7.99

shish tawook sandwich

$9.99

Mazza

Mixed Nuts

$9.99

Turmmus

$9.99

Carrot & Lemons

$9.99

Foul & Lemons

$9.99

Chicken

Escalope Plate

$19.59

Sliced breaded chicken breast served with our special creamy, tomato sauce.

Chicken Escalope Pizza

$21.99

Crispy chicken pizza topped with shredded lettuce, tater tots, sliced pickles, jalapeño, tomatoes & ranch.

Chicken Piccata

$23.99

Sautéed chicken breast with capes artichoke heart, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with lemon creamy butter sauce spinach served with rice or mashed potato & vegetables.

Almond Chicken

$23.99

Our specialty breaded chicken with almond crust fried to perfection served with lemon sun dried tomatoes sauce, rice or vegetables.

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Breaded chicken breast fried topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese bake to perfection served with a side of pasta.

Tacos Chicken

$16.99

Three soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes,and mixed cheese

Shawarma plate

Shawarma Plate

$17.99

Meat or chicken served with your choice of rice or fries or salad.

Mix Shawarma Plate

$21.99

Half meat half chicken served with rice or fries, pickles, garlic sauce, tomatoes, parsley tahini & fattoush or salad.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.59

Homemade garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. add chicken $4.99 | add shrimp $9.99

Romana Pesto Fettuccine

$16.99

portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato, red peppers fresh pesto creamy sauce topped with parmesan cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add shrimp $7.99

Penne Diablo

$16.99

Sautéed onion, mushroom, fresh tomatoes, spinach with creamy marinara sauce & red pepper flakes topped with cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add meat $4.99 | add shrimp $7.99

Fettuccine Arrbaita

$15.99

Spicy marinara with fresh basil topped with our cheese mix.

David Allen Pasta

$15.99

Penne pasta vegetables mix, tossed with our creamy pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese add chicken $3.99 | add shrimp $7.99

Penne Palamina

$16.99

Sautéed onion fire-roasted red pepper pesto tossed in creamy red pepper sauce, spinach topped with mixed | cheese. add chicken $3.99 | add meat $4.99 | add shrimp $7.99

Fettuccine Lemon Cream

$17.99

Artichoke hearts, capers, sun-dried tomatoes roasted pepper tossed with our own lemon creamy sauce, spinach topped with cheese. add chicken $3.99 add 8 oz salmon $7.99 add shrimp $7.99

Penne Verdura

$17.99

Made with roasted red pepper and pesto assorted vegetables and fresh spinach topped with our cheese mix.

Burgers

Fried Chicken Burger

$11.99

Fried tender topped with, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce

Fish Burger Lava Style

$11.99

Freshly fried fish topped with cheese pickles, tomatoes & tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with lettuce, swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce.

Burger Supreme

$21.99

1/2 Lb. Grilled patty beef, topped with onion rings, bacon, cheese sticks, ghost cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & burger sauce.

Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2 Lb Grilled patty, American cheese tomatoes pickles, lettuce & burger sauce.

The Impossible Veggie Burger

$16.99

Impossible burger topped with avocado ghost cheese, sliced onions, tomatoes lettuce, portabella mushrooms & chipotle sauce.

Classic Burger

$10.99

1/2 Lb Grilled beef patty topped with tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, & our homemade burger sauce.

Lava Too Mushroom Burger

$12.99

1/2 Lb beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions ghost cheese, lettuce, tomatoes pickles & Burger sauce.

Lava Too Jalapeños Burger

$11.99

1/2 Lb. Beef patty grilled, jalapeño Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce pickles & burger sauce.

Fish

Salmon Al Forno

$22.99

Oven-baked Atlantic stuffed with garlic spinach mix served over mashed potatoes, vegetables with lemon cream sauce.

Salmon Florentine

$22.99

Sauce served over rice & vegetables.

Lava Lobster Tail

$48.59

1/2 Lb Lobster tail oven-baked smothered with lemon butter sauce served with mashed potato & vegetables.

Jumbo Shrimp Risotto

$43.59

Jumbo shrimp breaded with Japanese bread crumbs served with risotto rice & creamy pesto marinara.

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

A generous portion of battered shrimp.

Tacos Shrimp

$19.59

Three soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes,and mixed cheese

Middle Eastern Corner

Combination Platter

$21.99

Shish tawook, shish kafta, and shish kabob served over a bread of rice with garlic and tahini.

Shish Tawook Plate (2 skewers)

$19.59

Skewers of chicken kabob grilled served with rice or fries side with fattoush or salad.

Tenderloin Kabob Plate

$20.59

Skewers of beef tenderloin grilled served with rice or fries with fattoush or salad.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$21.99

2 Skewers of shrimp grilled served with rice or fries or vegetables with side fattoush, soup or salad.

Family Tray for 2 People

$48.59

2 of Each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, side hummus falafel, rice, fattoush with tahini, & garlic sauce.

Family Tray for 4-6 People

$116.59

4 of each shish kabob, kafta, tawook, falafel plate, 2 skewer of shrimp, hummus, fattoush, rice or fries.

De-boned Chicken

$20.59

Seasoned grilled chicken served with pickles garlic sauce rice or fries. Add pesto sauce $2.99 add mushroom sauce $2.99 | add mushroom BBQ sauce. $2.99

Steak

Lava Too Fillet

$38.59

8-10 Oz of Fillet mignon portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce served with whipped potato & vegetables.

NY Steak

$38.59

12 Oz NY steak grilled to perfection served with portabella mushroom with butter zip sauce whipped potato & vegetables.

Lava Lamb Rack

$48.59

10 Oz of fresh cut lamb chops grilled served with whipped mashed potato & vegetable topped with fire roasted tomatoes.

Surf & Turf

$55.59

Lobster tail & fillet mignon grilled to perfection served with mashed potato & vegetables topped with butter sauce.

NY Surf & Turf

$54.99

12 Oz NY steak 4pcs of jumbo shrimp served with mashed potato & vegetables topped with butter & zip sauce.

Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothie

$9.99

Frappuccino Smoothie

$9.99

Oreo Smoothie

$9.99

Orange Smoothie

$9.99

Cheese Cake Smoothie

$9.99

Mint Lemonade Smoothie

$6.59

Mint, Lemonade, Sugar

Nutella Banana Smoothie

$6.59

Nutella, Banana, Milk

Avocado Smoothie

$7.99

Avocado, Milk, Honey, Ashta

Tropical Isalnd Smoothie

$7.99

Mix Fruits, Milk, Honey

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.59

Strawberry, Banana, Milk, Honey

Mango Smoothie

$6.59

Mango, Milk, Honey

Banana Smoothie

$6.59

Banana, Milk, Honey

Mango Guava Smoothie

$6.59

Mango, Guava, Milk, Honey

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.59

Pineapple, Pina Colada, Milk

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.59

Strawberry, Milk, Honey

Protein Shakes

Orange Smoothies

$7.99

Orange, almonds, banana, milk and vanilla protein

All Green Juice

$7.99

Pear, pineapple, cucumber spinach, mint and lemon.

Chocolate Thin Mint

$7.99

Chocolate protein, banana and peppermint

Banana Nut Blast

$7.99

Vanilla protein, oats, banana and milk

Strawberry Vanilla

$7.99

Vanilla protein, strawberry, banana and milk

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.99

Chocolate protein, peanut butter, nutella, banana

Detox Water

Blueberry Water

$3.59

Blueberry, Orange and Lemon

Cucumber Water

$3.59

Cucumber and Lemon

Lemon Water

$3.59

Cucumber, Lemon and Mint

Watermelon Water

$3.59

Watermelon, Mint and Lemon

Ginger Water

$4.59

Giner, Mint, Lemon and Cucumber

Strawberry Water

$3.59

Strawberry, Cucumber, Lemon and Mint

Pomegranate Water

$5.59

Pomegranate, Cucumber and Lemon

Mix Your Own Water

$5.59

All in One

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$5.59

Carrot Juice

$5.59

Lemon Juice

$5.59

Apple Juice

$5.59

Beet & Apple Juice

$6.59

Pineapple Juice

$8.59

Mint Lemonade

$6.59

Mix and Match

$6.99

Cafe

Coffee

$4.59

Nescafe

$5.59

Hot Tea

$4.59

Herbal Tea

$4.59

Espresso

$3.59

Cappuccino

$4.59

Cafe Latte

$5.59

Hot Chocolate

$5.59

Karak Tea Pot

$15.99

Turkish Coffee Pot

$8.99

Pot Hot Tea

$9.99

Zhuratt Tea Pot

$8.99

Iced Nescafe

$5.59

Pot Hot Tea W/ Mint

$11.99

Fruit Platter

Small Fruit Platter

$18.99

Medium Fruit Platter

$25.59

Large Fruit Platter

$37.59

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.59

Fried Cheese Cake

$10.99

Fried Oreo Cake

$10.99

Fried Nutella Banana

$9.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

Bread Pudding

$9.99

Nutella Pizza

$12.99

Tiramisu Cake

$8.99

Apple Nachos

$9.99

Avocado Ashta

$12.99

Pomgranate Plate

$12.99

Fruits Chunks

$8.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Beverages

Fiji

$3.69

Red Bull

$6.59

Perrier

$4.39

Laziza

$4.59

Bottle Water

$2.00

Glass Coke

$3.99

Pepsi soft drink

$1.99

Diet Pepsi soft drink

$1.99

Mtn Dew Soft Drink

$1.99

Sierra Mist Soft Drink

$1.99

Tropicana Lemonade Soft Drink

$1.99

Tropicana Fruit Punch Soft Drink

$1.99

Crush Orange Soft Drink

$1.99

Coke Cherry Can

$2.99

Coke Zero Can

$2.99

Laziza Peach

$3.99

Laziza Strawberry

$3.99

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Fries

$5.99

Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Honey

$1.50

Honey Dijon

$1.50

Mayo

$0.99

Nacho Cheese

$2.75

Pasta Side

$5.75

Ranch

$1.50

Pickles

$3.99

Chicken Tender (1 PC)

$2.00

Chicken Wing (1 PC)

$2.00

Kabob Skewer

$7.99

Kafta Skewer

$7.99

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Tawook Skewer

$7.99

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Bowls

Chicken

$14.99

Beef

$14.99

Shrimp

$19.99

Crispy Chicken

$16.99

Pizza (Copy)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled chicken, onion, pineapple cheese & BBQ sauce

Lava Too! Pizza

$16.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, black olives, onion,pepper, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese & pesto.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni cheese & tomato sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & tomatoes sauce.

Shrimp Pizza

$21.99

Rock shrimp pesto, tomatoes sauce, pepper onion & tomatoes.

Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Your choice of any 5 vegetables.

