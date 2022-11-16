Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lavagna

539 8th Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti Bolognese
Rigatoni Pesto
Spaghetti Carbonara

Starters

Gazpacho

$8.00

Quintessential chilled tomato soup with cucumbers, peppers and onions

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Creamy lobster bisque made with lobster, cream, shallots and roux

Calamari Fritto

$14.00

Calamari ringlets breaded with Amish Stoneground Cornmeal served with creamy marinara & lemon

Beet Salad

Out of stock

Apple Salad

$11.00

Wonderful summer apple salad with arugula, fennel, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese with orange vinaigrette

Provolone Salad

$11.00

Pan seared provolone cheese served with summer baby greens, cherry tomatoes and a honey ginger vinaigrette

Brushetta

$9.00

Caramelized balsamic shallots and lemon ricotta and cherry tomatoes served on crostini

Tuscan Shrimp

$15.00

Seared jumbo shrimp served on top seasonal greens with pancetta, red pepper and lemon beurre blanc

Proscuitto Burrata

$15.00

Burrata cheese served on arugula with basil, evoo, and drizzled balsamic vinegar

Mussels

$14.00

Gently steamed mussels served with either spicy marinara or lemon beurre blanc sauce

Ravioli Fritto

$13.00

Single jumbo ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, poached egg and marinara sauce

House Made Pastas

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Thick spaghetti with sauce of beef & pork, red wine, mirepoix and cream

Risotto Shrimp

$25.00

Risotto with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, seasonal greens, red peppers, old bay & touch of cream

Rigatoni Pesto

$20.00

Basil & pine nut pesto served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetables

Pappardelle Lamb

$23.00

Slow braised lamb ragu with red peppers and Amish Stoneground Cornmeal

Rigatoni Italian Sausage

$20.00

Rigatoni served with Italian sausage and a spicy marinara, shallots and mozzarella

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Thick spaghetti with house cured bacon, cream, parmesan and black pepper

Radiatore Primavera

$18.00

Radiatore pasta with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, seasonal greens, shallots & marinara

Ravioli Ricotta

$21.00

2 jumbo ravioli made with ricotta cheese, poached egg and served with bolognese

Entrees

Bell & Evans Chicken

$27.00

Served with bacon cranberry brussel sprouts & polenta

Seared Barramundi

$31.00

Served with broccolini and polenta

Frontier Bison Short Ribs

$33.00

Made with red wine reduction and served with asparagus & polenta

Sides

Bacon Craberry Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sauteed Seasonal Greens

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

Desserts

Housemade Tiramisu

$7.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.00

Budino di Cioccolato

$7.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Farms Scratch Kitchen Italian Cusine

Website

Location

539 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

