Lavash Cafe Clintonville

Holiday Roast Leg of Lamb (PRE-ORDER)

$85.00

Calling all meat lovers-- we are selling our delicious Roast Leg of Lamb!! The leg of lamb will be stuffed with portabella mushrooms, pine nuts, oregano, and bell peppers. Leave the prep to us, all you have to do is bake & serve! **THIS IS A PRE-ORDER** Pick up days will be Tuesday November 22nd or Wednesday the 23rd. Please let us know which day and time you will pick up your order. We will be closed on November 24th. You will receive cooking instructions with your order at the time of pick up. Last day to order is Friday, November 18th!!!