Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Lavash Cafe Clintonville

202 Reviews

$$

2985 N. High St.

Columbus, OH 43202

Popular Items

Shawarma Sandwich
Hummus
Shawarma Entree

DO YOU NEED NAPKINS & UTENSILS FOR THIS ORDER?

YES NAPKINS & UTENSILS

NO NAPKINS & UTENSILS

Vegetarian/Vegan Special of the Day

Spinach & Mushroom Stew

$15.00

Flavorful spinach stew with pieces of mushroom served with our veggie rice, a side salad, and our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Lemon Cauliflower Stew

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy based stew with chunks of cauliflower and potatoes. Served with veggie rice, salad, and pita bread. *Ask for no pita bread for GF option!* *VEGETARIAN & GF

Meat Special of the Day

Lamb Makloubeh

$25.00

*A MUST TRY!* Spiced rice with eggplant and cauliflower slowly cooked with pieces of lamb shanks that'll just melt in your mouth. Served with a side of homemade Greek yogurt, side of Lavash salad, and pita bread. *Ask for no pita bread for GF option!*

Spicy Tunisian Chicken Stew

$17.00

Spicy chicken stew with black olives in a tomato base. Served with rice, salad, and pita.

Holiday Roast Leg of Lamb (PRE-ORDER)

$85.00

Calling all meat lovers-- we are selling our delicious Roast Leg of Lamb!! The leg of lamb will be stuffed with portabella mushrooms, pine nuts, oregano, and bell peppers. Leave the prep to us, all you have to do is bake & serve! **THIS IS A PRE-ORDER** Pick up days will be Tuesday November 22nd or Wednesday the 23rd. Please let us know which day and time you will pick up your order. We will be closed on November 24th. You will receive cooking instructions with your order at the time of pick up. Last day to order is Friday, November 18th!!!

Seafood Entrées

Red Snapper Entree (regular size)

$25.00Out of stock

Red snapper is one of the most sought-after offshore fish. It is moist and delicate, with a mild, slightly sweet taste that will make you fall in love! Whole fresh red snapper served with rice, onions, side salad, tahini sauce, and pita bread. *Market Price Subject to Change*

Medium Size Red Snapper Entree

$28.50

Red snapper is one of the most sought-after offshore fish. It is moist and delicate, with a mild, slightly sweet taste that will make you fall in love! Whole fresh red snapper served with rice, onions, side salad, tahini sauce, and pita bread. *Market Price Subject to Change*

Large Size Red Snapper Entree

$38.00

Red snapper is one of the most sought-after offshore fish. It is moist and delicate, with a mild, slightly sweet taste that will make you fall in love! Perfect size to share with someone or to enjoy by yourself! We don't judge! Served with rice, onions, side salad, and pita. *Market Price Subject to Change*

Branzini Entree

$22.00

Branzini is a mildly flavored fish with sweet, buttery, flaky flesh. It is an excellent choice for people who don’t like the texture or the overly fishy flavor of oily fish. *A MUST TRY!* Whole fresh Branzini fish delicately coated in our special seasonings and deep fried to perfection! Served with rice, onions, salad, and pita. *Market Price Subject to Change*

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Enjoy 3 perfectly fried pieces of cod fish served with lemon wedge, French fries, homemade coleslaw, and zaatar aioli.

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Kabob Entree

$22.00

Our delicious shrimp kabob is back! Served with rice, onions, side salad, pita, and garlic sauce. *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.00+

A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Spicy Black Bean Hummus

$6.00+

A blend of ground beans, tahini, and garlic topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Baba Ghanoush

$6.00+

A blend of ground charcoal roasted eggplant with tahini sauce, seasoned lightly with garlic and olive oil. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGETARIAN & GF

Falafel

$5.00

Ground chickpeas, parsley, onions and a blend of Lavash spices. Shaped into tasty round balls and deep fried into flavorful crispness. Served with tahini sauce and our homemade pita bread. Six pieces. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Grape Leaves

$5.00

Three grape leaves stuffed with rice, chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, and a blend of Lavash spices. Rolled & slowly cooked to perfection. Served cold. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Kibbeh

$7.00

Two pieces. Cracked wheat and meat shells filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and pine nuts. Deep fried into flavorful crispness. Served with homemade plain yogurt and our homemade pita bread.

Veggie Sampler Platter

$65.00

**Serves up to 10 people** A beautiful tray full of hummus, black bean hummus, baba ghanoush, tabouleh salad, falafel, grape leaves, & tahini sauce. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita & no tabouleh for GF option!* *Ask for no baba ghanoush for vegan option!*

Lentil Soup

$5.00

*FAN FAVORITE!* Red split peas sautéed with onions, olive oil, and Lavash specialty spices. Cooked to perfection with hint of sautéed garlic. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Freekeh Soup (with chicken)

$5.00

Soup of the day! Freekeh is a fire-roasted, cracked wheat, that is high in fiber and protein. Our traditional soup is made with shredded chicken and will leave you wanting more! *A MUST TRY!*

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day! One of our most popular soups--this cream of mushroom soup is made from scratch with flavor that'll leave you & your taste buds extremely satisfied! *Ask for no pita bread for GF option!* *VEGETARIAN & GF*

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day! Middle eastern take on the famous chicken noodle soup. Made with similar ingredients, but flavor that'll make you want to never go back to the original recipe! *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Tomato & Rice Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day! Super simple, yet very flavorful! *VEGAN & GF* *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Harira Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day! Authentic Moroccan harira soup is hearty, full of protein & loaded with nutrients. Healthy, warming and flavorful, with a little kick of spice! *A MUST TRY!* *VEGAN & GF* *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Tomato & Veggie Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day! A classic mixed vegetable soup with some Middle Eastern flare to it. *VEGAN & GF* *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Salads

Lavash Salad

$9.00

Diced fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, garlic, and fresh mint. 16 oz. container. *Ask for a side of tahini sauce for a more traditional salad!* Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Tabouleh

$9.00

*The national salad of Lebanon!* Chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, fresh mint, green onions, and cracked wheat, seasoned with fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. 16 oz container. Served with our homemade pita bread. *VEGAN

Fatoush Salad

$10.00

Mixture of chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, green onions,  bell peppers, cucumbers, radishes, seasoned pita chips, lemon, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and fresh herbs. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita and no pita chips for GF option!* *Cannot remove any of the vegetables!* *VEGAN

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and our house Greek dressing. Served with our homemade pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *Ask for no feta cheese for vegan option!* *VEGETARIAN & GF

Low-Carb Salad

$19.00

Your choice of ANY of our salads with a side of ANY of our proteins. Salad & meat are packaged separately.

Sandwiches

Shrimp Kabob Sandwich

$13.00

Pieces of our grilled jumbo tiger shrimp wrapped in your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce.

Shawarma Sandwich

$10.00

Home style sliced roasted lamb & beef (mixed together) OR chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce wrapped to perfection in your choice of bread. Lamb and beef options come dressed with our homemade tahini sauce & chicken with our homemade garlic sauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Greek Style, lettuce, tomatoes & our homemade tzatziki sauce rolled and toasted in your choice of bread.

Kefta Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of ground lamb and beef (mixed together) or spicy ground chicken on either pita or Lavash bread. Both options are seasoned with a blend of spices, onions and parsley. Sandwiches rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce inside. Lamb and beef options come dressed with our homemade tahini sauce & chicken with our homemade garlic sauce.

Shish Kabob Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of charcoal-grilled lamb, beef or chicken on either pita or Lavash bread. All sandwiches rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce inside. Lamb and beef options come dressed with our homemade tahini sauce & chicken with our homemade garlic sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Ground chickpeas, parsley, onions and a blend of Lavash spices, shaped into tasty round balls and deep fried into flavorful crispness. Wrapped in your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, hummus and tahini sauce. *VEGAN

Veggie Combo Sandwich

$9.00

Hummus, tabouleh, baba ghanoush, lettuce, tomatoes, dressed with tahini sauce in your choice of bread. *Ask for no baba ghanoush for vegan option!* *VEGETARIAN

Meat Entrées

Shish Kabob Entree

$18.00

Your choice of charcoal-grilled, cubed, lamb, chicken, or beef. Served with our popular yellow basmati rice, onions, side salad, and homemade pita. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* Lamb & beef options come with a side of our homemade tahini sauce. Chicken option comes with our homemade garlic sauce. 5 cubes of meat per entrée.

Shawarma Entree

$18.00

Your choice of sliced and roasted lamb & beef (mixed together) or chicken. Served with our popular yellow basmati rice, onions, side salad, and homemade pita. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* Lamb & beef come with a side of our homemade tahini sauce & chicken with our homemade garlic sauce.

Gyro Entree

$17.00

Ground Greek style lamb & beef (mixed together) slowly roasted. Served with our popular yellow basmati rice, onions, side salad, tzatziki sauce and homemade pita. *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Kefta Entree

$18.00

Your choice of charcoal-grilled, ground lamb and beef (mixed together) or spicy ground chicken. Both options are seasoned with a blend of spices, onions and parsley. Served with our popular yellow basmati rice, onions, side salad, and homemade pita. *Ask for no pita for GF option!* Lamb & beef option comes with a side of our homemade tahini sauce & chicken with our homemade garlic sauce.

Lamb Chop Entree

$27.00

4 pieces of trimmed, USDA Choice lamb chops, charbroiled with herbs and spices, grilled to your desired temperature. Served with our popular yellow basmati rice, onions, side salad, tahini sauce and homemade pita. *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Vegetarian Entrées

Lavash Combo

$14.00

A great addition to any order, or delicious by itself! A variety of our appetizers, such as; hummus, grape leaves, tabouleh, and falafel and a side of tahini sauce. Served with homemade pita bread. *Ask for Lavash salad & no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Falafel, hummus, and Lavash salad. Served with homemade pita bread. *Ask for a side of tahini sauce for a more traditional style salad!* *Ask for no pita for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Mojadara Entree

$14.00

Rice & lentils mixed together, cooked with Lavash spices, and topped with caramelized onions. Served with Lavash salad and homemade pita bread. *Ask for tahini sauce for a more traditional style salad!* *Ask for no pita bread for GF option!* *VEGAN & GF

Veggie Kabob Entree

$14.00

Veggie kabob skewer (grilled red onion, green & red pepper, eggplant, and tomato). Served with a side of our veggie rice, onions, a side salad, and some pita bread. *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Family Style Meals

Combo for 2

$65.00

Feeds up to 2-3 people, or perfect for your "meal-preps" for the week. The platter includes: 1 chicken kabob 1 lamb kabob 1 lamb kefta 2 lamb chops 1 small hummus French fries small fatoush salad (pita chips on the side) yellow basmati rice hot sauce, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce pita bread & our homemade pickles + turnips. *Ask for no pita for GF option!*

Combo Platter (3-5 People)

$110.00

The perfect platter to feed a group of 3-5 people. The platter includes: 1 lamb & beef kefta 1 spicy chicken kefta 1 lamb kabob 1 chicken kabob 1 order of lamb & beef shawarma 1 order of chicken shawarma 1 large hummus 1 small baba ghanoush 1 fatoush salad (pita chips on the side) French fries yellow basmati rice hot sauce, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce pita bread & turnips + pickles.

Mixed Grill Platter (6-8 Person)

$150.00

The perfect platter to feed a group of 6-8 people. The platter includes: lamb & beef kefta spicy chicken kefta 6 lamb chops shrimp kabob chicken kabob lamb kabob 1 order of lamb & beef shawarma 1 order of chicken shawarma large hummus small baba ghanoush fatoush salad (pita chips on the side) French fries yellow basmati rice hot sauce, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce pita bread & turnips + pickles.

Sides

Side Meat Skewer

$11.00

Lamb & beef options come with a side of our homemade tahini sauce. Chicken comes with a side of our homemade garlic sauce.

Shrimp Kabob Skewer

$13.00

5 pieces of the grilled jumbo tiger shrimp. Served with a side of garlic sauce. *GF

Side Basmati Rice

$5.00

Our popular yellow basmati rice. *GF

Side Veggie Rice

$5.00

Side order of our vegetarian rice. *VEGAN & GF

Side Mojadara Rice

$8.00

Side order of rice + lentils.

Veggie Of The Day SIDE

$9.00

*If there is more than one special, please specify which one you'd like* (no rice, salad, or pita bread with this).

Meat Of The Day SIDE

$12.00

*If there is more than one special, please specify which one you'd like* (no rice, salad, or pita bread with this).

Side Cut Veggies

$5.00

Sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & sliced carrots.

$5.00

Our homemade pink turnip pickles are a delicious anti-inflammatory condiment, made with turnips and beets. A great gut healthy snack, and perfect to pair with meals like chicken shawarma too!

$5.00

Our pickled cucumbers are a great source of the antioxidant beta-carotene!

$5.00

Container of our homemade pickled cucumbers & pickled turnips! Our pink turnip pickles are a delicious anti-inflammatory condiment. Made with turnips and beets, they make a great gut healthy snack. & our pickled cucumbers are a great source of the antioxidant beta-carotene. Perfect to pair with meals like chicken shawarma too!

Side Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Please comment "no ketchup" or "yes ketchup"

Zaatar Fries

$6.00

Zaatar is a blend of savory dried herbs like oregano, thyme, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. Smells amazing, tastes even better! *GF & VEGAN* *Recommendation: ask for a side of garlic sauce to dip them in!*

Bag of Housemade Bread

$4.00

**Available only after 12PM** 5 whole pieces of our delicious homemade pita bread. Made fresh every single morning! *Limited stock!*

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

Veggie Kabob Skewer

$8.00

Grilled red onion, green & red pepper, eggplant, and tomato.

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Medjool Dates (2 per order)

$2.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Whip Cream Cake

$8.00

Dark Chocolate cake with whipped chocolate cream icing

Espresso Panna Cotta (GF)

$5.00

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Cupcake with Icing

$2.00

Chocolate Cupcake with Icing

$2.00

Brookie Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie bottom, chocolate chip cookie cheesecake with chocolate whip on top!

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Apple Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pecan Cake

$8.00

Drinks

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Turkish coffee is a style of coffee prepared in a cezve using very finely ground coffee beans and cardamom without filtering.

Iced Mint Tea

$3.00

Our freshly brewed, unsweetened, ice mint tea is made in house with black tea and fresh mint.

Stauf's Roasted Lavash Blend Coffee

$3.00

Hot Mint Tea

$3.00

Black tea with fresh mint added. You may ask for no mint if you prefer.

Smoothies

$5.00

Imported Juice

$4.00

CAN & Bottled Drinks

All hours
Sunday10:55 am - 7:20 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:55 am - 8:20 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 8:20 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 8:20 pm
Friday10:55 am - 8:20 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 8:20 pm
Restaurant info

Carefully crafted, authentic Mediterranean Fare. Hummus, Salads, Kabobs, & more! Try our delicious selections from the region! Est. 2008

Website

Location

2985 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43202

Directions

