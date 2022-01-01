La Vie
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy the delicious thanksgiving cuisine of La Vie from the comfort of your own home. Each order consists of a perfectly roasted turkey accompanied with gravy and garnish. With that turkey, you will also receive five classic thanksgiving sides, all with the special La Vie influence. We have limited quantities and all orders must be placed by November 22nd at 9:00 PM.
88 District Square Southwest, Floor 4.6, Washington, DC 20024
