La Vie

review star

No reviews yet

88 District Square Southwest

Floor 4.6

Washington, DC 20024

Thanksgiving To-Go

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner

$575.00

Roasted Turkey accompanied with Gravy and Garnish Little Gem Salad Crispy Brussel Sprouts Classic Sage and Sausage Stuffing Butter Whipped Potatoes Traditional Mac n Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy the delicious thanksgiving cuisine of La Vie from the comfort of your own home. Each order consists of a perfectly roasted turkey accompanied with gravy and garnish. With that turkey, you will also receive five classic thanksgiving sides, all with the special La Vie influence. We have limited quantities and all orders must be placed by November 22nd at 9:00 PM.

88 District Square Southwest, Floor 4.6, Washington, DC 20024

