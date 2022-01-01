Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7520 S Tryon St

#19

Charlotte, NC 28217

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Wings - Fried
Fried Pork Chops
Whiting Entree

Appetizers/Salads

5 pc. Wingettes

$6.59

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.59

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$6.59

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.59

House Salad

$7.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Fried Shrimp - 1/2 Portion

$6.95

Grilled Shrimp - 1/2 Portion

$6.95

Homestyle Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Pork/Turkey Entree

Fried Pork Chops

$16.59

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.59

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.59

Chicken Entree

Fried Chicken White Meat

$14.00

Fried Chicken Dark Meat

$12.00

Baked Chicken White Meat

$14.00

Baked Chicken Dark Meat

$12.00

4 Wings - Fried

$17.60

Fried Chicken Livers

$12.59

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$12.59

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.59

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.59

Wingette Meal

$17.60

Beef Entrees

Beef Tips Entree

$16.59

Country Fried Steak Entree

$16.59

Seafood Entree

Whiting Entree

$14.00

Flounder Entree

$14.59

Catfish Entree

$16.59

Shrimp Entree

$17.59

Tilapia Entree

$12.59

Fried Croaker

$14.59

Sandwiches

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$8.59

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Tilapia Sandwich

$8.59

Fried Croaker Sandwich

$8.99

Salt & Pepper Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Leg with French Fries

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips with French Fries

$6.95

Regular Sides

Yams

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.59

Rice

$3.59

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$3.59

Cabbage

$3.59

Pintos

$3.59

Pintos & Rice

$3.59

Cornbread Dressing

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.59

Fries

$3.59

Fried Okra

$3.95

Garden Salad

$3.59

Collards

$3.95

DOUBLE SIDE

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Large Sides

Large Yams - 12 oz

$6.95

Large Collards - 12 oz

$6.95

Large Mac & Cheese - 12 oz

$6.95

Large Green Beans - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Rice - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Mashed Potatoes - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Cabbage - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Pintos - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Cornbread Dressing - 12 oz

$6.95

Large Potato Salad - 12 oz

$6.95

Large Coleslaw - 12 oz

$5.95

Large Fries

$5.95

Large Fried Okra

$6.95

Bread Choice

Cornbread

$0.50

Roll

$0.30

Sliced Bread

$0.30

NO BREAD

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Extra Roll

$0.30

Slice Bread (2 pcs)

$0.30

NA Beverages

Coke - 20 oz

$2.75

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$2.75

Ginger Ale - 20 oz

$2.75

Sprite - 20 oz

$2.75

Fruit Punch - 20 oz

$2.75

Lemonade - 20 oz

$2.75

Sweetened Tea - 20 oz

$2.50

Kids Drink - Little Hug

$1.00

Water - 20 oz

Tea - 1/2 Gallon

$3.99Out of stock

Tea - Gallon

$5.99Out of stock

Fanta Orange - Bottle

$2.00

Fanta Grape - Bottle

$2.00

Arnold Palmer Tea - 20 oz

$2.75

Seagram's Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.00

Sprite - Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea - Bottle

$2.00

Speciality Meals

10 pc. Fried Chicken Family Meal

$28.99

10 pc. Fried Chicken Family Meal - Dark Meat Only

$22.99

Fried Chicken & Whiting Fish Family Meal

$31.99

Fried Tilapia Fish Family Meal

$35.99

Fried Whiting Fish Family Meal

$33.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7520 S Tryon St, #19, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

Gallery
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

