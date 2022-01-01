Southern
Soul Food
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
7520 S Tryon St, #19, Charlotte, NC 28217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurant