Bars & Lounges
Law Bird
75 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
740 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
4.3 • 658
503 South Front Street Suite 101 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant