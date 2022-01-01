Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Law Bird

75 Reviews

740 S High St

Columbus, OH 43206

Order Again

BEER + SHOT

HIGH LIFE COMBO

$9.00

VICTORIA COMBO

$9.00

GENESEE COMBO

$9.00

SAPPORO COMBO

$9.00

SPIKED RADLERS

PLAIN RADLER

$8.00

SPIKED RADLER

$12.00

EXTRA SPIKE

$4.00

SNACKS BY THE OZ

SMALL SNACK

$5.00

BIG SNACK

$8.50

HOT DOGS

Birthday Suit

$4.00

PHO DOG

$7.00

PONY BOY DOG

$6.00

TIGER MOUNTAIN DOG

$6.00

Wagyu Dogg

$10.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Topo Chico

$2.00

Casamara

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

n/a Cocktail

Athletic - Golden Ale

$5.00

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Highball Roulette

$10.00

Higher Love

$10.00

Mini Martini

$5.00

Pineapple Blast Daiq

$10.00

Raventos (cava)

$10.00

Slingshot Engage

$11.00

Spaghetti Policy

$10.00

Birthday OF

$10.00

Birthday Negroni

$10.00

Birthday Cocoa Ghost

$10.00

$12 glass

$12.00

$14 glass

$14.00

$16 glass

$16.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

740 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

