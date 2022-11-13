Lawless Brewing Co.

Lawless Crackler Crowler

$11.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Sparkling Ale with Blackberries | 32oz | 6.3% ABV} This sparkling ale is our tribute to the Crackling wines popular in California in the mid-20th century. Our Lawless Crackler is a refreshingly bone dry summer crusher with notes of tart berry and sweet citrus. Blackberries added during fermentation combine with a generous addition of Amarillo hops to create a vinous quality reminiscent of your favorite sparkling wine.