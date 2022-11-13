Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lawless Brewing Co.

5275 Craner Ave

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Grove Crowler
Blacklight Crowler

4-packs & 6-packs

NoHo Boho 6-pack

$17.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Czech-style Pilsner | 6 x 12oz Cans | 5.3% ABV} NoHo Boho is our tasty tribute to North Hollywood, and everything that makes it great. Crisp enough for a hot summer day in the Valley, but so flavorful you'll want to drink it all day, every day. // Hops: Czech Saaz | IBU: 37

Dankershim 4-pack

$18.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {West Coast IPA | 4 x 16oz Cans | 6.6% ABV} The legendary street that inspired an iconic beer! This modern reimagining of a classic "dank" West Coast IPA is Lankershim Boulevard in its pure form: raucous, rebellious, and downright unruly!

Hop Merchants Lager 6-pack

$17.00Out of stock

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Amber Lager | 6 x 12oz Cans | 4.4% ABV} North Hollywood beer titans team up for a throwback to their Pennsylvania roots with this crisp & classic amber lager. Lawless Brewing Co. created this exclusive, limited release collab with their pals at Hop Merchants Bottle Shop and Taproom in celebration of their 4 Year Anniversary.

Crowlers

NoHo Boho Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Czech-style Pilsner | 32oz | 5.3% ABV} NoHo Boho is our tasty tribute to North Hollywood, and everything that makes it great. Crisp enough for a hot summer day in the Valley, but so flavorful you'll want to drink it all day, every day. // Hops: Czech Saaz | IBU: 37

Flight of the Chancla Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Mexican-style Lager | 32oz | 5.2% ABV} A light, golden lager with a corn-like sweetness and bready finish.

Hop Merchants Lager Crowler

$10.00

{Amber Lager | 32oz | 4.4% ABV} North Hollywood beer titans team up for a throwback to their Pennsylvania roots with this crisp & classic amber lager. Lawless Brewing Co. created this exclusive collab with their pals at Hop Merchants Bottle Shop and Taproom in celebration of their 4 Year Anniversary.

Yuzu the Force Crowler

$12.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Rice Lager with Yuzu | 32oz | 4.9% ABV}

Blacklight Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Czech Dark Lager | 32oz | 5.2% ABV} A dark, malt-forward Czech-style lager with moderate roast notes and firm noble hop presence. Complex yet very drinkable. // Hops: Czech Saaz | IBU: 22

Dankershim Crowler

$11.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {West Coast IPA | 32oz | 6.6% ABV} The legendary street that inspired an iconic beer! This modern reimagining of a classic "dank" West Coast IPA is Lankershim Boulevard in its pure form: raucous, rebellious, and downright unruly!

We Have a Citra-ation Crowler

$12.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Hazy IPA | 32oz | 7% ABV} A single hop hazy IPA hopped only with luscious, juicy Citra hops. This 7% ABV sipper gives notes of bright citrus, intense mango, and hints of dreamsicle flavor with a full, creamy mouthfeel.

The Great Bambina (aka Hefegeist) Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Hefeweizen | 32oz | 5.2% ABV} A pale, refreshing German-style wheat beer with a delicious, classic banana and clove yeast flavor.

Lawless Crackler Crowler

$11.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited {Sparkling Ale with Blackberries | 32oz | 6.3% ABV} This sparkling ale is our tribute to the Crackling wines popular in California in the mid-20th century. Our Lawless Crackler is a refreshingly bone dry summer crusher with notes of tart berry and sweet citrus. Blackberries added during fermentation combine with a generous addition of Amarillo hops to create a vinous quality reminiscent of your favorite sparkling wine.

Orange Grove Crowler

$14.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited CONTAINS DAIRY {Fruited Golden Ale with Lactose | 32oz | 6.4% ABV} A blast of fresh citrus jumps at you from the first sip! Brewed with lactose and a copious amount of orange puree, this ale really hits the sweet spot!

Cool as a Cumber Hard Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited GLUTEN FREE {Hard Seltzer with Guava and Cucumber | 32oz | 5% ABV} Tropical spa water with a kick! Light and exotically fruity, Cool as a Cumber is a perfectly refreshing beer alternative. This seltzer pairs well with warm weather and patio lounging.

Magnolia Mule Hard Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

TO GO ONLY onsite consumption prohibited GLUTEN FREE {Hard Seltzer with Lime and Ginger | 32oz | 5% ABV} Crisp and refreshing with a hint of lime and a slight ginger bite, Magnolia Mule is a perfect low calorie, low sugar, gluten free option, sure to scratch that cocktail itch!

Crowler Card

Crowler Card

$100.00

Good for 12 x 32oz crowlers, up to a $170 value! Makes a great gift for the beer lover in your life! (Especially if that beer lover is YOU...treat yourself!) Crowler Card must be present to redeem discount. Discount not eligible on delivery orders.

Soft Drinks

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00

12oz bottle

Mexican Coke

$3.00

12oz bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz can

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

12oz bottle

Jarritos Soda

$4.00

12oz bottle (Mandarin, Pineapple, or Apple)

A&W Root Beer (non-alcoholic)

$3.00

12oz can

Human Snacks

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

$2.00

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$2.50

Goldfish Crackers

$2.00Out of stock

Cheez-It

$2.00

SkinnyPop Popcorn

$2.00

Mini Pretzels

$2.00

Original Beef Jerkey

$4.00

Teriyaki Beef Jerkey

$4.00

Sour Patch Kids

$2.00

Gummy Bears

$2.00

Dog Snacks

Real Meat Jerky Treats (Chicken & Venison)

$8.00

Real Meat Jerky Treats (Beef)

$8.00

Real Meat Jerky Treats (Lamb)

$8.00

Stickers, Hats, etc.

Dankershim Sticker Sheet

$4.00

Lawless Logo Die Cut Sticker

$2.00

Lawless Square Sticker

$1.00

Lawless Icon Trucker Hat (Gray/White)

$25.00

Lawless Bandana

$8.00

Lawless Patch

$3.00

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt (SM)

$25.00

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt (MED)

$25.00

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt (LG)

$25.00

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt (XL)

$25.00

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

Lawless Logo Tie Dye T-shirt (XXL)

$25.00

Black and orange tie dye t-shirt with Lawless logo

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XS)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (SM)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (MED)

$28.00Out of stock

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (LG)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XL)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XXL)

$28.00Out of stock

NoHo Boho Crop Top

NoHo Boho Crop Top (XS)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Crop Top (SM)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Crop Top (MED)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Crop Top (LG)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Crop Top (XL)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Crop Top (XXL)

$28.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (XS)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (SM)

$25.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (MED)

$25.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (LG)

$25.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (XL)

$25.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (XXL)

$25.00

Lawless Logo Black T-shirt (XXXL)

$25.00

Lawless Logo White T-shirt

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (XS)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (SM)

$25.00

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (MED)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (LG)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (XXL)

$25.00

Lawless Logo White T-shirt (XXXL)

$25.00Out of stock

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (XS)

$25.00Out of stock

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (SM)

$25.00

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (MED)

$25.00

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (LG)

$25.00

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (XL)

$25.00

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (XXL)

$25.00

NoHo's Oldest Brewery T-shirt (XXXL)

$25.00Out of stock

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (XS)

$25.00Out of stock

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (SM)

$25.00Out of stock

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (MED)

$25.00Out of stock

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (LG)

$25.00

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (XL)

$25.00

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (XXL)

$25.00

North: The Best Hollywood T-shirt (XXXL)

$25.00

NoHo Boho Yellow T-shirt

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XS)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (SM)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (MED)

$28.00Out of stock

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (LG)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XL)

$28.00

NoHo Boho Lightweight Tee (XXL)

$28.00Out of stock

NoHo Boho Yellow T-shirt (XXXL)

$25.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (XS)

$30.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (SM)

$30.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (MED)

$30.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (LG)

$30.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (XXL)

$30.00

Lawless Baseball T-shirt (XXXL)

$30.00

Lawless Pullover Hoodie

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (XS)

$45.00Out of stock

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (SM)

$45.00Out of stock

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (MED)

$45.00

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (LG)

$45.00Out of stock

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (XL)

$45.00Out of stock

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (XXL)

$45.00

Lawless Pullover Hoodie (XXXL)

$45.00Out of stock

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XS Regular Cut)

$49.00Out of stock

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XS Slim Cut)

$49.00Out of stock

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (SM Regular Cut)

$49.00Out of stock

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (SM Slim Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (MED Regular Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (MED Slim Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (LG Regular Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (LG Slim Cut)

$49.00Out of stock

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XL Regular Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XL Slim Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XXL Regular Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XXL Slim Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XXXL Regular Cut)

$49.00

Lawless Brewer Work Shirt (XXXL Slim Cut)

$49.00

Glassware

16oz Craftmaster Glass w/ Lawless Logo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NoHo's Oldest Brewery, est. 2021

Website

Location

5275 Craner Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

