Lawrence KS Wing Co 1016 Massachusetts Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Purveyor of Fine Wing Sauces Gourmet Grilled Cheese Mac Bowls and more!
Location
1016 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lawrence Kansas wing Co at Granada - 1020 Massachusetts St.
No Reviews
1020 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lawrence
PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurant