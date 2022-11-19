  • Home
  • Lawrence KS Wing Co - 1016 Massachusetts Street
Lawrence KS Wing Co 1016 Massachusetts Street

1016 Massachusetts Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-In
Chip Fries
Boneless *GF

Appetizers

Pok Pok Rolls

Pok Pok Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

3 Laotian style egg rolls, made in house, with a side of sweet crunchy chili garlic.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$9.99

All the things you love about a Crab Rangoon but served in a bowl with fresh baked wonton chips!

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

House made salsa with corn tortilla chips.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Breaded Cauliflower tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, drizzled creme fraiche and cheese over crispy tortilla chips.

Bone-In or Boneless

Bone-In

Bone-In

$9.99+

Order 6, 12, 18, or 24.

Boneless *GF

Boneless *GF

$9.99+

Order 6, 12, 18, or 24.

Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

The classic sandwich!

Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo! We recommend tossing your chicken in one of our signature sauces for an added kick of flavor!

Crab Rangoon

$10.99

Our signature Crab Dip, with more flaky crab smashed between two crispy wontons and perfectly toasted bread. Served with a side of sweet crunchy Thai sauce.

Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Classic Italian dish turned into a sandwich! Garlic confit, mozzarella, and parmesan make this a wonderful treat.

Grilled Mac N Cheese

Grilled Mac N Cheese

$10.99

Our cheesy mac, truffle oil, and mushrooms make this sandwich lit! Add grilled or crunchy chicken for a bonus!

The B.E.L.T

The B.E.L.T

$10.99

Pulled bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and a little mayo goes a long way in the tasteful take on the BLT.

Mexi Grilled Cheese

Mexi Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Sauteed peppers, onions, seasoned with a mexican spice blend. Combined with Mozzarella, house made chimichurri, and fresh cilantro

Margherita GC

Margherita GC

$10.99

The taste of a Margherita pizza in a sandwich. Mozzarella, Roma tomato, marinara, basil, and garlic confit make this a truly delightful taste.

Mac Bowls

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$8.99

Shell pasta in gooey, creamy, cheese sauce.

Loaded Veggie Mac

$10.99

We brought the garden to Mac n cheese. Broccoli, tomatoes, peppers, onion, spinach, mushrooms, drizzled with creme fraiche!

Crabby Mac

Crabby Mac

$12.99

Our delicious crab dip mixed into our classic mac! Topped with green onions and wonton chips.

Bacon Mac

$10.99

Bacon, bacon, and more bacon. Topped with green onions, bread crumbs and a dash of cayenne.

Buffalo Mac

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce! Topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onions.

Loaded Mac

$11.99

Our classic mac topped with a fried egg, bacon, green onions, creme fraiche, fried shallots and garlic.

Mexi Mac

Mexi Mac

$10.99

Sauteed peppers, onions, seasoned with a mexican spice blend. Combined with our delicious mac n cheese, topped with Mozzarella, house made chimichurri, and fresh cilantro

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$13.99

Truffle oil, mushrooms added to our classic mac; topped with shaved parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Half a grilled cheese and tortilla chips. Comes with a Little Hugs Fruit Barrel Drink!

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

A smaller portion of our classic mac and a side of tortilla chips. Served with a Little Hugs Fruit Barrel drink.

Kid 'Chos

$5.99

Kids nachos with just chips and cheese. No extra charge for veggies! Served with a Little Hugs Fruit Barrel beverage.

Shells and Sauce

$5.99

Shell pasta with marinara or butter sauce and a side of tortilla chips. Served with a Little Hugs Fruit Barrel Drink.

Kids Boneless Wing (4 piece)

$5.99

4 plain Boneless wings with tortilla chips. Served with a Little Hugs Fruit Barrel drink!

Sides

Corn Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Carrots and Celery

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Romaine, tomatoes, onion, cheese, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romain tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with Bread Crumbs. Add grilled chicken.

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Broccoli steamed with butter

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Spinach sauteed with butter.

Soup

$4.99

Tomato Basil Bisque topped with flaky parmesan cheese. Broccoli and Cheddar

Chip Fries

$3.99

Thinly sliced potatoes fried golden brown with a touch of salt.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Purveyor of Fine Wing Sauces Gourmet Grilled Cheese Mac Bowls and more!

Location

1016 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

