Lawrenceville Pizza & Taco Fiesta Quakerbridge Mall
Quaker Bridge Mall Food Court
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Mexican Food
Burritos (Burritos or Bowls)
- Bean and Cheese$7.49
Black beans with jack and cheddar cheese
- Grilled Veggie$9.99
Grilled onions and peppers, pinto beans, rice, roasted corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream in a wheat tortilla
- Charbroiled Chicken$10.49
Marinated charbroiled chicken with black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Ranchero$10.99
Steak, black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Carnitas$9.99
Pork, pinto beans, rice, avocado, cilantro and onions
- Classic$9.99
Charbroiled chicken, black beans, rice and pico de gallo
- Shrimp$10.49
Shrimp, jack and cheddar cheese, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and tangy dressing
- Ensenada$9.99
Breaded fish, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and tangy dressing
Fiesta Tacos
- Chicken Fiesta Taco$3.99
Taco served with chicken, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumbers and lime
- Carnitas Fiesta Taco$3.99
Taco served with pork, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumbers and lime
- Al Pastor Fiesta Taco$3.99
Taco served with pork, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumbers and lime
- Shrimp Fiesta Taco$3.99
Taco served with shrimp, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumbers and lime
- Steak Fiesta Taco$5.49
Taco served with steak, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumbers and lime
- Ensenada Fish Fiesta Taco$4.99
Taco served with breaded fish, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo
- Veggie Fiesta Taco$4.99
Taco with grilled onions and peppers, refried beans, rice, roasted corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Tacquiros [includes 3]$9.99
Tex-Mex Tacos
- Chicken Tex-Mex Taco$5.49
Taco served with chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Ground Beef Tex-Mex Taco$5.49
Taco served with ground beef, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Carnitas Tex-Mex Taco$5.49
Taco served with pork, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Shrimp Tex-Mex Taco$5.49
Taco served with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Steak Tex-Mex Taco$6.99
Taco served with steak, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla (Cheese Only)$7.99
Flour tortilla with melted jack and cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla with chicken and melted jack and cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Carnita Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla with pork and melted jack and cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Shrimp Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla with shrimp and melted jack and cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
- Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla with steak and melted jack and cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos$9.99
Served with jack and cheddar cheese, chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Ground Beef Nachos$9.99
Served with jack and cheddar cheese, ground beef, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Steak Nachos$10.99
Served with jack and cheddar cheese, steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Carnitas Nachos$9.99
Served with jack and cheddar cheese, pork, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Veggie Nachos$8.99
Salads & Soup
- Taco Salad$9.99
Flour shell tortilla stuffed with lettuce, chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and dressing
- Veggie Salad$8.99
Mixed shredded lettuce, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco and dressing
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed shredded lettuce, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers, queso fresco and dressing
- Pozole Soup$6.99
- MEXI COBB SALAD$11.00
- CALI WRAP$10.00
Side Orders (Mexican)
Mexican Drinks
Extras (Mexican)
- Bag$0.25
- Cup with ice$0.25
- Bag of tortilla chips$1.50
- Cup$0.25
- Dressing
- Extra guacamole$1.00
- Extra jack and cheddar cheese$1.00
- queso (2 oz)$1.99
- Sour cream (4 oz)$1.00
- Taco salad shell$1.00
- Peppers$1.00
- Scallions$1.00
- Cucumbers$1.00
- Extra sour cream$0.50
- Corn$1.00
- Shredded lettuce
- Extra cilantro rice
- Extra brown rice
- Ground beef
- Green salsa
- Red salsa
- extra avocado$1.00
Pizza Food
Pizza Slice
- Cheese Slice$3.49
- Pepperoni Slice$4.29
- Sausage Slice$4.29
- Buffalo Slice$4.29
- Caesar Slice$4.29
- Meat Lovers Slice$5.49
- White Slice$3.49
- White Slice with Broccoli$4.29
- White Veggie Slice$4.99
- Veggie Slice$4.99
- Works Slice$5.29
- Hawaiian Slice$4.29
- Margherita Slice$3.99
- Chicken/Bacon/ Ranch Slice$4.29
- Sicilian Slice$4.29
- pep and sausage$5.29
- Mushrooms$4.49
- sicilian and pep$5.29
Specialities
Steaks & Hoagies
Salads (Pizza)
Sides (Pizza)
Pizza - Whole
- Cheese Whole Pizza$16.99
- Pepperoni Whole Pizza$19.99
- Sausage Whole Pizza$19.99
- Buffalo Whole Pizza$19.99
- Caesar Whole Pizza$19.99
- Meat Lover's Whole Pizza$20.99
- White Whole Pizza$16.99
- White Whole Pizza with Broccoli$19.99
- White & Veggie Whole Pizza$19.99
- Veggie Whole Pizza$19.99
- Works Whole Pizza$22.99
- Hawaiian Whole Pizza$20.99
- Margherita Whole Pizza$18.99
- Chicken/Bacon/Ranch Whole Pizza$20.99
- Sicilian Whole Pizza$18.99
Pizza - Half Topping Orders
Extras (Pizza)
- Bags$0.25
- Cup with Ice$0.25
- Extra american cheese$0.99
- Extra bacon$0.99
- Extra boiled egg$0.49
- Extra buffalo sauce$0.49
- Extra cup$0.25
- Extra dressing (2 oz)$0.49
- Extra jack and cheddar cheese$0.99
- Extra mayonnaise$1.00
- Extra meatball$0.99
- Extra mozzarella cheese$0.99
- Extra mozzarella stick$0.99
- Extra nacho cheese (4 oz)$0.99
- Extra oil & vinegar$1.00
- Extra parmesan cheese$1.00
- Extra sauce (2 oz)$0.99
- Extra wing$0.99
- shredded lettuce
- fried onions$0.99
- peppers$0.99
- onions$0.99
- peperoni$0.99
- extra chiken$2.99
