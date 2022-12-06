- Home
Lawson Family LLC 1900 Country Club Drive
No reviews yet
1900 Country Club Drive
Dodge City, KS 67801
Breakfast Dishes
ALL AMERICAN
Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham and toast.
ANGUS STEAK & EGGS
Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit & toast with a 5oz sirloin.
CORNED BEEF HASH
Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit & toast with corned beef.
PANCAKE EGG SANDWICH
Two buttermilk pancakes, with two eggs any style and bacon or sausage
THREE EGG OMELET
Fresh eggs, Choice of One meat item: bacon, sausage, roasted turkey, or ham. Choice of 2 items: Cheddar, American, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, or peppers. Choice of hash browns or fruit & toast.
Breakfast Sides
Favorites
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Fried corn tortilla, topped with beans, two eggs any style, ranchero salsa & cheese. Served with Spanish rice, side of Pico de Gallo & sour cream.
BREAKFAST MELT
Two eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, on your choice of bread & choice of cheese. Served with hash browns or fruit.
CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST
Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter, griddled & dusted with powdered sugar, and served with two eggs any style. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
OLD FASHION OATMEAL
Brown sugar, raisins & side of toast
CHORIZO CON HUEVOS
Chorizo sautéed with eggs and served with beans & Spanish rice or hash browns. Side of Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Eggs, cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or ham and tossed with Pico de Gallo. All stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with hash browns or fruit.
Appetizers
Nachos
House made tortilla chips, topped with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with sour cream and served with homemade salsa.
Wings
8 wings cooked to perfection and tossed in a sauce of your choice (buffalo sauce, honey bbq, or sweet asian) accompanied with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Southwest Eggrolls
Deep fried Southwest or Asian egg roll, served with an Asian dressing or ranch.
Asian Eggrolls
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla or choice or meat w/tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese in between 2 toasted tortillas served with side of salsa and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Thick sliced onions, breaded and deep fried to a crispy golden brown.
Chips & Queso
Deep fried corn tortillas and Monterey queso sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, seasoned with ranch, breaded and deep fried to perfection.
Bacon Jalapeno Poppers
Sandwiches/Tacos
CLUB BURGER
8 oz. Kirby patty (add choice of cheese $2) served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & onions. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
JUICY BURGER
Served on a Ciabatta roll with sautéed onions & mushrooms. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
WESTERN BURGER
Pastrami, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese served with 1000 Island dressing & Dijon mustard on Rye bread. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
CLUBHOUSE WRAP
Grilled chicken breast served with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon & avocado on a toasted Brioche bun. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
TURKEY BACON CROISSANT
Choice of turkey, ham, BLT, tuna salad or chicken salad with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
SOUP & HALF SANDWICH
Choice of turkey, ham, tuna salad or chicken salad with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with cup of Soup of the Day.
BEER BATTERED COD FISH & CHIPS
Served with coleslaw & tartar sauce.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT
Sliced Chipotle chicken, Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado & bacon on Sourdough. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
ULTIMATE CLUB
Oven-roasted turkey breast, layered with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo on toasted Sourdough. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried battered chicken tenders tossed in traditional wing sauce and topped with Pepper Jack cheese on a toasted Brioche bun. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.
TACOS
Beef or Chicken served with beans & Spanish rice. (Sub steak for $2)
Salads
COBB SALAD
Chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed in Bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, eggs, cucumber, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, turkey & topped with avocado.
ASAIN CHICKEN SALAD
Napa cabbage, carrots, mandarin segments, peppers & scallions tossed in a soy ginger dressing. Served in a Wonton shell and topped with grilled chicken & candied almonds.
CRUNCHY CHICKEN SALAD
Battered chicken tenders, sliced, and tossed with chopped Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, yellow corn, croutons, shredded cheese, and our house Ranch dressing.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Chopped Romaine lettuce with grilled peppers, Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese, nestled in a crisp flour tortilla with beans & Spanish rice and topped with sour cream & sliced avocado. BBQ Ranch dressing on the side.
BBQ RANCH CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made BBQ Ranch dressing, tomato, Black beans, corn, cucumber, and cilantro and topped with grilled chicken breast.
ESTIE'S CHICKEN PASTA SALAD
Rotini pasta, grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, olives, croutons and choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
SALAD BAR
Kids
Sides
Dessert
