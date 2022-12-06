Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lawson Family LLC 1900 Country Club Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Country Club Drive

Dodge City, KS 67801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Dishes

ALL AMERICAN

$12.00

Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham and toast.

ANGUS STEAK & EGGS

$16.00

Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit & toast with a 5oz sirloin.

CORNED BEEF HASH

$14.00

Two eggs any style, with hash browns or fruit & toast with corned beef.

PANCAKE EGG SANDWICH

$12.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, with two eggs any style and bacon or sausage

THREE EGG OMELET

$12.00

Fresh eggs, Choice of One meat item: bacon, sausage, roasted turkey, or ham. Choice of 2 items: Cheddar, American, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, or peppers. Choice of hash browns or fruit & toast.

Breakfast Sides

(2) Eggs

$4.00

(2) Bacon

$4.00

(2) Sausage

$4.00

(2) Ham

$4.00

(1) French Toast

$4.00

(1) Pancake

$4.00

(1) Waffle

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Omelet Your Way

$9.00

Favorites

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

Fried corn tortilla, topped with beans, two eggs any style, ranchero salsa & cheese. Served with Spanish rice, side of Pico de Gallo & sour cream.

BREAKFAST MELT

$10.00

Two eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, on your choice of bread & choice of cheese. Served with hash browns or fruit.

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in egg batter, griddled & dusted with powdered sugar, and served with two eggs any style. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

OLD FASHION OATMEAL

$7.00

Brown sugar, raisins & side of toast

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$10.00

Chorizo sautéed with eggs and served with beans & Spanish rice or hash browns. Side of Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00

Eggs, cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or ham and tossed with Pico de Gallo. All stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with hash browns or fruit.

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

House made tortilla chips, topped with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with sour cream and served with homemade salsa.

Wings

$16.00

8 wings cooked to perfection and tossed in a sauce of your choice (buffalo sauce, honey bbq, or sweet asian) accompanied with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Southwest Eggrolls

$16.00

Deep fried Southwest or Asian egg roll, served with an Asian dressing or ranch.

Asian Eggrolls

$16.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla or choice or meat w/tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese in between 2 toasted tortillas served with side of salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick sliced onions, breaded and deep fried to a crispy golden brown.

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Deep fried corn tortillas and Monterey queso sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, seasoned with ranch, breaded and deep fried to perfection.

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers

$14.00

Sandwiches/Tacos

CLUB BURGER

$10.00

8 oz. Kirby patty (add choice of cheese $2) served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & onions. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

JUICY BURGER

$14.00

Served on a Ciabatta roll with sautéed onions & mushrooms. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

WESTERN BURGER

$12.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese served with 1000 Island dressing & Dijon mustard on Rye bread. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

CLUBHOUSE WRAP

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast served with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon & avocado on a toasted Brioche bun. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

TURKEY BACON CROISSANT

$14.00

Choice of turkey, ham, BLT, tuna salad or chicken salad with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

SOUP & HALF SANDWICH

$13.00

Choice of turkey, ham, tuna salad or chicken salad with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with cup of Soup of the Day.

BEER BATTERED COD FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

Served with coleslaw & tartar sauce.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT

$15.00

Sliced Chipotle chicken, Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado & bacon on Sourdough. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

ULTIMATE CLUB

$12.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, layered with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado & mayo on toasted Sourdough. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Fried battered chicken tenders tossed in traditional wing sauce and topped with Pepper Jack cheese on a toasted Brioche bun. Choice of fries, fruit, or coleslaw.

TACOS

$10.00

Beef or Chicken served with beans & Spanish rice. (Sub steak for $2)

Salads

COBB SALAD

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed in Bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, eggs, cucumber, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, turkey & topped with avocado.

ASAIN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Napa cabbage, carrots, mandarin segments, peppers & scallions tossed in a soy ginger dressing. Served in a Wonton shell and topped with grilled chicken & candied almonds.

CRUNCHY CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Battered chicken tenders, sliced, and tossed with chopped Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, yellow corn, croutons, shredded cheese, and our house Ranch dressing.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$14.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce with grilled peppers, Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese, nestled in a crisp flour tortilla with beans & Spanish rice and topped with sour cream & sliced avocado. BBQ Ranch dressing on the side.

BBQ RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made BBQ Ranch dressing, tomato, Black beans, corn, cucumber, and cilantro and topped with grilled chicken breast.

ESTIE'S CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

$9.00+

Rotini pasta, grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, olives, croutons and choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

SALAD BAR

$9.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Icecream Scoop

$3.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pasta Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids hot dog

$6.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Traditional Fries

$2.00

Classic Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

House Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Seasoned Fruit

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Dessert

Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Devil Cake

$6.00

Snickers Pie

$6.00

Cookies (Pre order ahead)

$2.00

Pies (Pre order ahead)

$6.00

Cinnamon Rolls (Pre order ahead)

$3.00

Chef's Choice

$6.00

Bridge Ladies

$5.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

House made tortilla chips, topped with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with sour cream and served with homemade salsa.

Wings

$16.00

8 wings cooked to perfection and tossed in a sauce of your choice (buffalo sauce, honey bbq, or sweet asian) accompanied with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Southwest Eggrolls

$16.00

Deep fried Southwest or Asian egg roll, served with an Asian dressing or ranch.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla or choice or meat w/tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese in between 2 toasted tortillas served with side of salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick sliced onions, breaded and deep fried to a crispy golden brown.

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Deep fried corn tortillas and Monterey queso sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, seasoned with ranch, breaded and deep fried to perfection.

Asian Eggrolls

$16.00

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers

$14.00

Salads

COBB SALAD

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce, tossed in Bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, eggs, cucumber, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, turkey & topped with avocado.

ASAIN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Napa cabbage, carrots, mandarin segments, peppers & scallions tossed in a soy ginger dressing. Served in a Wonton shell and topped with grilled chicken & candied almonds.

CRUNCHY CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Battered chicken tenders, sliced, and tossed with chopped Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, yellow corn, croutons, shredded cheese, and our house Ranch dressing.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$14.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce with grilled peppers, Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese, nestled in a crisp flour tortilla with beans & Spanish rice and topped with sour cream & sliced avocado. BBQ Ranch dressing on the side.

BBQ RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made BBQ Ranch dressing, tomato, Black beans, corn, cucumber, and cilantro and topped with grilled chicken breast.

ESTIE'S CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

$9.00+

Rotini pasta, grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, olives, croutons and choice of dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$9.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing with croutons & parmesan cheese.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta mixed with home-made Alfredo sauce. If you’d like top off w/your favorite protein

Rattlesnake Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Classic spaghetti pasta mixed with tomato sauce & topped with home-made classic meatballs

Seafood/ Chicken

Honey Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Fiesta Lime Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Smothered Chicken

$16.99

Comfort Food

Meatloaf

$10.99

Chop Steak

$12.99

Southern Pot Roast

$16.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Traditional Fries

$2.00

Classic Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

House Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Icecream Scoop

$3.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pasta Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids hot dog

$6.00

Dessert

Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Devil Cake

$6.00

Snickers Pie

$6.00

Cookies (Pre order ahead)

$2.00

Pies (Pre order ahead)

$6.00

Cinnamon Rolls (Pre order ahead)

$3.00

Chef's Choice

$6.00

Bridge Ladies

$5.00

Beer

Draft Night

$2.00

Stella Draft

$5.25

Blue Moon Draft

$4.25+

Bud Lt Draft

$4.25+

Coors Lt Draft

$4.25+

Blvd Wheat Draft

$4.25+

Blvd Wheat Tank Draft

$4.25+

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.25+

90 Schilings

$4.25+

Add Red

$1.00

Pitcher

$5.00

Friday Beer

$3.00

Keg Beer

$200.00

*MILLER LITE can

$4.00

90 Shillings can

$5.00

BLUE MOON CAN

$3.00

Boulevard Wheat can

$4.25

BUD LIGHT can

$4.00

BUD CHELDA

$4.25

Bud Light Lemonade

$4.00

BUD LIME

$3.50

BUD LITE LIME

$4.00

BUDWEISER can

$3.25

COORS LIGHT can

$4.00

BUSH NA

$3.00

COORS ORIGINAL CAN

$3.25

GUINESS can

$4.25

CORONA can

$4.25

HEINEKEN can

$4.25

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD Can

$4.25

MICHELOB ULTRA can

$4.00

RED'S APPLE ALE can

$4.25

SAM ADAMS can

$4.25

Spiked Seltzer can

$6.00

SHINER BOCK CAN

$4.25

Telcate Can

$4.25

SEASONAL BEER can

$4.25

Cayman Jacks

$4.00

OLD RASPUTIN

$8.25

Modelo

$4.25

Naturdays

$3.25

PINARITA

$5.25

STRAWBERITA

$5.25

TWISTED TEA can

$3.25

BUCKET OF BEER

$5.00

BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$3.50

BLUE MOON BOTTLE

$4.00

*MILLER LITE bottle

$4.50

6 PK BEER BUCKET

$19.50

90 Shillings bottle

$4.50

Boulevard Wheat bottle

$4.50

Cayman Jacks

$4.00

Guiness bottle

$4.50

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$4.50

Heinken NA

$3.25

KILLIANS

$3.50

LANDSHARK BOTTLE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT bottle

$4.50

COORS ORIGINAL BOTTLE

$3.50

CORONA bottle

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA bottle

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD Bottle

$4.50

OLD RASPUTIN

$8.25

Modelo bottle

$4.25

SAM ADAMS bottle

$4.50

Tecate bottle

$4.50

SEASONAL bottle

$4.50

SHINER BOCK BOTTLE

$4.50

TWISTED TEA bottle

$3.50

RED'S APPLE ALE bottle

$4.50

Beer bottle special

$2.50

Cocktails

AMARETTO SOUR

$5.25

ASPEN COFFEE

$5.25

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Baileys & Absolut

$7.25

ARNOLD PALMER SPIKED

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Brandy Stinger

$5.25

Butterscotch Hot Chocolate

$9.25

CARAMEL APPLE MARTINI

$7.25

Coffee Martini

$8.25

COSMO

$7.25

COSMO PREMIUM

$8.25

DAQURI

$7.25

Filthy Dirty Martini

$10.25

Fireball Cider

$9.25

Frostbite Martini

$9.25

Frozen Cocktails

$8.25

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

FUZZY NAVEL PREMIUM

$9.25

GIN MARTINI

$7.25

GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$8.25

Grasshopper

$5.25

GREYHOUND

$5.25

HOT TODDY

$7.25

HURRICANE

$5.25

IRISH COFFEE

$5.25

Mojito

$8.25

JUNE BUG

$7.25

KAHLUA AND COFFEE

$6.25

KAMIKAZE

$8.25

KANSAS TORNADO

$9.00

LEMONDROP

$7.25

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$10.00

LUCIO BELLO ROSSO

$7.25

Mai Tai

$9.25

DODGE CITY MARGARITA

$8.00

MARGARITA PREMIUM

$9.25

MIMOSA

$7.25

Mimosa Bar

$45.00

MOSCOW MULE

$9.25

MOSCOW MULE PREMIUM

$10.25

Mudslide

$5.50

Nutty Irish Coffee

$5.25

Nutty Irishman

$5.25

OLD CHARTER

$6.25

OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

Horchata

$5.25

Peppermint Patty

$5.25

Perfect Martini

$7.25

PINA COLADA

$7.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$9.25

PREMIUM DARK AND STORMY

$8.25

Premium Gin Martini

$8.25

PREMIUM JUNE BUG

$8.25

PREMIUM MANHATTAN

$9.25

PREMIUM MISS BLISS

$8.25

PREMIUM PINA COLADA

$9.25

PREMIUM RUM SUNSET

$8.25

PREMIUM SCREW DRIVER

$8.25

Premium Shot

$10.25

Premium Vodka Martini

$10.25

PREMIUM WHISKY SOUR

</