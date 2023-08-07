Sip of Sunshine IPA (4pk)

$15.00

This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Our Sip of Sunshine IPA is brewed by Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Stratford, CT at Two Roads Brewing and it will continue to be produced at that location. Sip of Sunshine is a beer inspired by the original Double Sunshine IPA, brewed in Vermont (previously in Warren, now at our brewery in Waitsfield). They have recipes with distinct differences in the hops, specialty malts and water source for the beer, yet they share a similar juicy, tropical fruit character and a floral aroma that jumps from the glass! Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool! 8% ABV