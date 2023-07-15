Menu

Appetizers

3 Hummus Combination

$22.00

Al Rahib

$11.00

Appetizers Combo (Meza)

$57.00

Five Appetizers and Salads of Choice

Arayes

$13.00

Batata Harra

$11.00

Chicken Liver

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Falafel

$11.00

fatayer (spinach)

$11.00

Foul Moudamas

$11.00

Garlic Dip

$8.00

Hummus

$11.00

With Foul ($12), With Chicken ($12), With Meat ($13)

Kibbe

$13.00

Kibbe Nayeh

$19.00

Labneh

$10.00

Lemon Cauliflower

$13.00

Makanek

$12.00

Malfouf

$11.00

Moutabel ( Baba Ghamouj)

$11.00

Muhamara

$11.00

Mujaddarah (Lentil Rice)

$8.00

Octopus

$24.00

Sanbousik

$13.00

Choice of Meat or Cheese

sfiha

$12.00

Shanklish

$12.00

Shawarma Bites

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef

Soujouk

$13.00

Warak inab (Grape Leaves)

$11.00

Zaatar (Manaeesh)

$11.00

Fried Halloumi

$12.00

Salads & Soup

Tabbouleh Salad

$12.00

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Arabic Salad

$12.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Entrees

Veggie Mezza Combo

$26.00

Meat Mazza Combo

$28.00

Meat Kafta Kabab Entree

$24.00

Chicken Kafta Kabab Entree

$22.00

Shish Kabab entree

$25.00

Chicken Kabab Entree

$23.00

Lamb Kabab entree

$29.00

Chicken Shawarma

$23.00

Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice

Beef Shawarma

$24.00

Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice

Shawarma Combo

$26.00

Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice

Grilled Tiger Shrimp

$34.00

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Rack Of Lamb

$33.00

New York Steak

$28.00

Mixed Grill

$33.00

Meet the Meat

$140.00

Add Shrimp ($20)

Fried Fish (snapper)

$26.00

Whole Red Snapper

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Grilled Farooj

$24.00

Kids Menu

I Don't Know (chicken tenders)

$12.00

Chicken Tenders with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Care (chicken kabab)

$12.00

Chicken Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I'm Not Hungry (kafta kabab)

$12.00

Kafta Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Want That (shish kabab)

$12.00

Shish Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

Sides

Angel Hair Rice

$7.00

Plain Homemade Yogurt

$5.00

Grilled Vegetable Skewer

$8.00

House Salad

$5.00

Fried Pita Chips

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Mixed Pickles

$6.00

Feta Cheese and Olives

$8.00

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Knafe

$10.00

Muhalabieh

$7.00

Milk Pudding

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ashta Ice Cream

$12.00

Mafroukeh Pistachio

$13.00

Pita Wraps

Falafel Wrap (Vegetable)

$12.00

Chicken Kabab Wrap

$12.00

Shish Kabab Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Wrap (Gyro)

$13.00

Meat Kafta Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Kafta Wrap

$12.00

Makanik Wrap

$13.00

Sujuk Wrap

$13.00

Kibbe Wrap

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Meat Kafta Platter

$13.00

Chicken Kafta Platter

$12.00

Lamb Kabab Platter

$15.00

Layali Meat Platter

$15.00

Layali Vegetarian Platter

$14.00

Shish Kabab Platter

$13.00

Chicken Kabab Platter

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Platter

$13.00

