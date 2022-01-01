Restaurant header imageView gallery

Layla Manchester

review star

No reviews yet

4317 Manchester Ave

St Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jane Says
the standard
Traditonal Shawarma

Appetizers

Falafel Fries

$8.00

housemade falafel served w/ tzatki

Sampler

$16.00

traditinal and red pepper hummus,falafel, batata, tabbouleh

Krispy Kale

$6.50

flash fried kale tossed w/ lemon juice, salt and pepper

Basket of Fries

$7.50

basket of sweet fries

$7.50

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

brussel sprouts tossed in spicy korean gochujang sauce w/ cadied alomnds and seasme seeds

Greens

Athena

$13.50

Seasoned lamb on chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and tzatiki dressing

Keanu Leaves

$12.00

mixed greens,kale,cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, falafel croutons, candied almonds, and maple tahini dressing

Kickin Chicken

$13.00

spicy crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce,chooped romaine, shredded cabbage, celery, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Hail Ceasar

chopped romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, and cearsar dressing

Layla

mixed greens, dried cherries, blue chesse crumbles, candied almonds, and pomegranate vinagrette

The Greek

romaine, cucumber,tomatoes, red onion, kalamative olives, feta and sweet vidalia dressing

Hummus

Feature Hummus

$8.00

Hummus

$7.00

house staple, garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt. served with grilled pita.

Roasted Red Hummus

$8.00

traditional hummus bleneded with roasted red pepper, smoked paprika and cayenne. served with grilled pita

Hummus Trio

$10.00

a trifecta of our made from scratch hummus

Shawarma

Traditonal Shawarma

lettuce, tomato, sumac onions, house pickles, and lemon garlic mayo

Spicy Shawarma

roasted red pepper hummus, lettuce, tomato, sumac onions, spicy chili garlic sauce and maple tahini

Greek Shawarma

lettuce, mediterranean pico,feta and tzatziki

Burgers

Cajun Seasoned Burger with Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Guacamole on a Brioche Bun

the standard

$14.00

beef,cheddar,lettuce,tomato, sumac onions, and pickles on a brioche bun

Corporate Clown

$14.50

2 smash patties,cheddar cheese, 33 sauce, lettuce,onions, pickles on a sesame seed bun

Double Royale

$14.00

2 smash patties, cheddar cheese,onions, pickles, apricot ketchup, 33 sauce on a sesame seed bun

Clarice

$16.00

seasoned lamb burger,mediterrean pico, lettuce, feta, and tzatziki

Flight Club

$14.50

ground turkey burger, hickory smoked bacon, swiis,lettuce, onions toamato and lemon garlic mayo on a brioche bun

Frank The Tank

$18.00

beef burger, cheddar and swiss cheeses, bacon, fried egglettuce, tomato, sumac onion, and 33 sauce on a briche bun

Fungus Amongus

$16.00

beef burger, bacon,swiss cheese, carmelized onions, mixed greens, truufle aioli, on a brioche bun

Jane Says

$14.00

vegetarian red lentil burger, monterrery jack, smokey mango sauce, lemon garlic mayo, flash fried kale, tomato and sumac onions on brioche bun *conatains gluten*

Patti Smith

$16.00

two smash burgers, bacon,pepperjack cheese, braised onions,sweet red pepper relish, chipotle mayo, on grilled sourdough

Time Bomb

$15.00

beef burger, bacon, carmelized onion, monetrary jack cheese, jalepenos, bbq sauce, lemon garlic mayo and lettuce on a brioche bun

Fuster Cluck

$16.00

crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, pepperjack cheese,blue cheese slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun

Unicorn

$17.00

beyond bruger, cashew nacho cheese, lettuce, meditteranean pico and jalepenos on a pretzel bun

Reaper

$14.50

Panic at the Pesto

$15.50

sides

Feature Hummus side

$2.50

French Fries

$4.00

Hummus side

$2.50

Needs To Pay

pita

$2.00

red pepper hummus side

$2.50

Spicy Batata

$2.50

sweet Fries

$4.00

Tabbouleh

$2.50

kids food

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken strips

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chz-dilla

$6.50

kids chicken shawarmadilla

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Desserts

Gooey Butter Baklava

$6.50

Sauces

33 sauce (Copy)

$0.50

Tzatziki (Copy)

$0.50

apricot kethcup (Copy)

Curry Lime Aioli (Copy)

$0.50

Chipotle aioli (Copy)

$0.50

BBQ (Copy)

$0.50

Truffle Aioli (Copy)

$0.50

Lemon Garlic Aioli (Copy)

$0.50

Gochujang (Copy)

$0.50

Red Pepper Relish (Copy)

$0.50

Vegan Nacho Chz 4oz (Copy)

$1.00

Smoky Mango (Copy)

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce (Copy)

$0.50

Blu chz Dressing (Copy)

$0.50

maple tahini

$0.50

N/A Beverages

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

rootbeer

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

dr.pepper

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

kids milk

$2.50

kids apple juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shakes

Chocolate Rain

$6.50

Couch Potato

$6.50

Milli Vanilli

$6.50

Oreo Speedwagon

$6.50

Smores

$6.50

Feature Shake

$6.50

Tremor

$11.00

Mocktails

Virgin Chubb

$5.00

No dropper

$7.00

Rise n Shine

$7.00

Purple PPl eater

$7.00

Bucky

$7.00

Betty Lou

$7.00

Layla folly

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

St.Louis' only Gourmet Burger & Shawarma Joint

Location

4317 Manchester Ave, St Louis, MO 63110

Directions

