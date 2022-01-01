Restaurant header imageView gallery

Layla Webster Groves

review star

No reviews yet

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Order Again

Popular Items

Fry Side
Sweet Potato Fries
Traditional Shawarma

Apps

Falafel Fries

$9.00

The super food of french fries!

Pickle Rick's Chips

$9.00

Pickle chips served with our chipotle aioli

Traditional Hummus

$7.50

House staple, made with garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic & lemon juice served with grilled pita

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.50

Our traditional hummus mixed with roasted red peppers, smoked paprika & cayenne served with grilled pita

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in gochujang sauce and topped with sesame seeds and almonds

Fry Basket

$8.00

Sweet Fry Basket

$8.00
Muffin Bombs

$11.50

Battered and deep fried mini muffins served with syrup *may contain nuts

Hummus Duo

$8.50

A portion of our traditional & red pepper hummus

Feature Hummus

$8.50Out of stock

Hummus Trio

$10.00Out of stock

A portion of our traditional, roasted red pepper and our feature hummus

Greens

Layla

Mixed greens, dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles, candied almonds & pomegranate vinaigrette

Spinach

Spinach, bacon, apples, walnuts & maple dijon vinaigrette

Hail Caesar

Chopped romaine, feta, grape tomatoes & caesar dressing

Keanu Leaves

$13.00

Mixed greens, kale, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, falafel, candied almonds & maple tahini dressing

Kickin' Chicken

$14.50

Spicy cornflake chicken breast, sambal buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, shredded cabbage, celery, red onion, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Ty Cobb

$15.00

Romaine, chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado & maple dijon vinaigrette dressing

Open Sesame

$14.50

Romaine, cabbage, chicken, almonds, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds & sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Cornflake breaded chicken breast fried & served with waffle

Fre Sha Vacado

$12.50

Avocado spread on whole wheat toast, mediterranean pico & choice of egg

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

tofu scramble, veggie sausage, peppers, onions, cashew nacho "cheeze", taters

Burgers

The Standard

$14.00

6oz beef burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sumac onions & pickles on a potato bun

Jane Says

$14.00

Vegetarian red lentil burger, provolone, smokey mango sauce, flash fried kale, tomato & sumac onions on a potato bun

Patti Smith

$17.00

Two 4oz beef patties, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack, caramelized onions, sweet red pepper relish & chipotle mayo on sourdough

The Royale

$14.00

Two 4 oz beef patties, cheddar, onions, pickles, apricot ketchup & 33 sauce on sesame seed bun

Triple Royale

$15.50

Three 4 oz beef patties, cheddar, onions, pickles, apricot ketchup & 33 sauce on sesame seed bun

Fungus Amongus

$16.00

6oz beef burger, hickory smoked bacon, swiss, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, spring mix & truffle aioli on a potato bun

Flight Club

$15.50Out of stock

Turkey burger, hickory smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, sumac onions, tomato & lemon garlic mayo on a potato bun

Clear Conscience

$14.50Out of stock

Turkey burger, smokey mango sauce, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix & grilled apple on a potato bun

Unicorn

$16.50

Beyond Burger, cashew nacho "cheeze", lettuce, Mediterranean pico & pickled jalapenos on pretzel bun

PeeWee's Big Reuben

$16.00

Toasted garlic rye bread, Swiss, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Glazed Corned Beef & Secret Sauce

Bad Egg Burger

$13.50

6oz beef burger, bacon, fried egg, gouda, housemade jam on pretzel bun

B.E.L.T

$10.00

Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, lemon garlic mayo on sourdough

Sandwiches

Smokey & The Bacon

$13.50

Smoked ham, roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & smokehouse ranch

Ms. Jackie

$13.50

Roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry peppers, avocado spread & honey sriracha mayo

Cluck Norris

$15.00

Cornflake chicken breast, smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch

Fuster Cluck 2.0

$15.00

Cornflake chicken breast, sambal buffalo sauce, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki

Taylor Swiss

$13.50

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion & lemon garlic mayo

Firebird

$15.00

Roasted chicken breast, smoked bacon, melted pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion & mango chiptole bbq

Straight Edge

$15.00

Falafel, red pepper hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado spread, cucumber, hot cherry peppers, & maple tahini dressing

Fuggedaboudit

$15.00

Smoked salami, spicy capicola, smoked ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry, peppers, lemon garlic mayo & italian dressing

The Witch Doctor

$15.00

Signature roast beef, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry peppers, chiptole mayo, red pepper relish & house chips

French Dip

$16.00

Signature roast beef, melted provolone, hot cherry peppers & side of au jus

Shawarma

Greek Shawarma

Mediterranean Pico, feta, tzatziki on pita

Traditional Shawarma

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, sumac onions, & lemon garlic mayo on pita

Spicy Shawarma

Red pepper hummus, lettuce, tomato, sumac onions & maple tahini on pita

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Choice of side

Kid Kraft Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Choice of side

Kiddo Cheeseburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger with cheddar & choice of side

Kiddo Turkey Burger

$8.50

Turkey burger with cheddar & choice of side

Kiddo Jane burger

$8.50

Red lentil patty with cheddar & choice of side

Cheese Schwarmadilla

$8.50

Cheese quesadilla & choice of side

Veggie Nuggets

$8.50

Choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Choice of side

Chicken Schwarmadilla

$8.50

Sides

Fry Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Spicy Batata

$4.00

House Chips

$3.50

Falafel Fry Side

$5.50

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$3.50

Hummus Side

$4.50

Red Pepper Hummus Side

$4.50

Pastries

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Pita Side

$2.00

Side Feature Hummus

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit

$2.50

Extras

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Lemon Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Side Cashew Nacho Cheeze (Vegan)

$2.00

Jam

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Ketchup

$0.75

Side Chiptole Mayo

$0.75

Side Smokey Mango

$0.75

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Dessert

Gooey Butter Bakalava

$6.50

Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Weekly rotating choice

Pound Cake French Toast

$11.50

Battered and fried pound cake served with housemade lemon curd

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kaldi's Cold Brew

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Ice Baby

$6.00

Hazel's Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
St. Louis' burger, shawarma & brunch joint!

Location

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130, Webster Groves, MO 63119

