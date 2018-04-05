Restaurant header imageView gallery

Layla Bagels

1614 Ocean Park

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Order Again

Sandwich

The Laika

$15.00+

smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, capers with herb cream cheese

The Lily

$13.00+

tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, capers with herb cream cheese

Sammi’s Egg Sammy

$14.00

scrambled egg, aged cheddar, arugula with chermoula

The Cousin Lee

$14.00

Vegan tomato, sprouts, pickled onion, pickled cucumber with hummus and Zhug

The Scarlet

$9.00+

heirloom tomato, lemon zest, chili flakes with cream cheese

The Marli

$11.00+

Vegan avocado, pickled onion, chili flakes

The Pre Jam

$11.00+

seasonal fruit, cream cheese, honey

The Babar

$7.00+

Vegan peanut butter and jelly

Bagel and Schmear

$5.00

Butter or Schmear

Drinks

Latte

$5.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cortado

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Mountain Valley Water

$1.99+

Better Booch

$3.99

Poppi

$2.99

Spindrift

$2.29

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

In Season Juice

$13.00

Bagels

Poppy Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Schmears 8oz

Plain Cream Cheese

$6.00

Herb Cream Cheese

$8.00

Social Hummus

$12.00

Vegan Cream Cheese

$8.00

Not Bagels (Pastry, Etc)

Parfait

$8.00

Seasonal fruit, granola and honey

Challah

$18.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Muffin

$3.50

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Chippers

$0.99

Merchandise

Layla Hats

$22.00

T-Shirts

$28.00

Tumblers

$30.00

Water Bottles

$18.00

Shelf Goods

Alter Eco Truffle

$1.00

Behave Gummies

$5.00

Big Spoon Roaster 3oz Chocolate Sea Salt Almond Butter

$7.25

Big Spoon Roaster Peanut Butter

$10.00

Big Spoon Roasters Almond Butter w Honey

$13.50

Big Spoon Roasters Cashew Butter w Coconut

$15.50

Fine and Raw Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Blend

$15.00

Graza Olive Oil

$20.00

Intelly Retail Coffee

$17.00

Manufactory Retail Coffee

$16.00

Molino EVOO Olive Oil

$16.00

Momofuku Chilli Crunch

$16.00

Ritual Farmhouse Chocolate Granola

$14.00

Ritual Hygge Drinking Chocolate

$18.00

Ritual Mid-Mountain Chocolate

$9.00

Ritual Snowed in Chocolate

$12.00

Ritual Trail Mix

$16.00

Sqirl jam

$15.50

Trail Butter

$7.99

Ugly Company Dried Fruit

$5.99

Unreal Chocolate Gems

$3.50

Unreal Peanut Butter Cups

$1.50

Vermont Maple Syrup

$22.00

Vermont Raw Honey

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1614 Ocean Park, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

