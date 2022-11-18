  • Home
Lazo Empanadas Bluebird Market (Location 5) Unit 117 - Bluebird Market (5)

325 Blue River Pkwy

Unit #117

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

N1. Ground Beef
N4. Steak Quesadilla
N7. Ham & Cheese

EMPANADAS

N1. Ground Beef
$4.24

N1. Ground Beef

$4.24
N2. Spicy Ground Beef
$4.24

N2. Spicy Ground Beef

$4.24
N3. Spicy Steak
$4.24

N3. Spicy Steak

$4.24
N4. Steak Quesadilla
$4.24

N4. Steak Quesadilla

$4.24
N5. BBQ Chicken
$4.24

N5. BBQ Chicken

$4.24
N6. Spicy Chicken
$4.24

N6. Spicy Chicken

$4.24
N7. Ham & Cheese
$4.24

N7. Ham & Cheese

$4.24
N8. Fresh Mushrooms
$4.24

N8. Fresh Mushrooms

$4.24
N9. Spinach & Cheese
$4.24

N9. Spinach & Cheese

$4.24

Sweet Empanadas

N10. Nutella & Banana

$4.24

N11. Milk Caramel, Cream Cheese, & Peach

$4.24

N12. Milk Caramel & Chocolate

$4.24

Frozen Empanadas

10 Unit Pack Assorted

$39.99

Extra Sauces

Chimichuri Sauce (Mild) 1 oz

$0.50

Green Avocado Sauce (Half Spicy) 1 oz

$0.50

Chimichuri Sauce (Mild) 12 oz Plastic

$8.50

Green Avocado Sauce (Half Spicy) 12 oz Plastic

$8.50

Chimichurri Sauce (Mild) 12 oz Glass

$11.50

Green Avocado Sauce (Half Spicy) 12 oz Glass

$11.50

Soft Drinks

Fanta Bottled 0.5 L

$3.75

Coke Bottled 0.5 L

$3.75

Sprite Can

$2.75

Coke Can

$2.75

Diet Coke Can

$2.75

Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Lemon San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Grapefruit San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Our Desserts

Pastafrola (Quince Pie)

$5.90

Homemade Dulce de Leche Alfajor

$5.50

Homemade Ducle de Leche Alfajor (6 Pack)

$11.50

Havana Alfajor

$5.90

Promotions

Promo A Empanadas + 1 Sauce + 1 Soda Can

$11.25

Promo B 3 Empanadas + 1 Sauce + 1 Soda Can

$15.25

Promo C 3 Sweet Empanadas Assorted

$12.25

Promo D 10 Baked Empanadas + 4 Sauces

$41.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lazo Empanadas is on a mission to create empanada fanatics everywhere – beginning with you!

325 Blue River Pkwy, Unit #117, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Directions

