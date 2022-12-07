Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Lazo Empanadas - Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

908 NE 62nd

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Popular Items

12 Empanadas - Mix & Match
6 Empanadas - Mix & Match
3 Empanadas - Mix & Match

Beef

Our beef empanadas uses the choicest cuts of certified natural beef, includes roasted yellow & red onions, as well as roasted bell peppers. Our Ground Beef empanadas may include one or two raisins. We then we bake them to toasty perfection.
Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$3.75
Spicy Gr Beef

Spicy Gr Beef

$3.75
Steak

Steak

$3.75
Spicy Steak

Spicy Steak

$3.75

Steak Quesadilla

$3.75

Egg, Chorizo, Green Chile

$3.75

Cheese

Fresh Mushroom

$3.75
Spinach & Cheese

Spinach & Cheese

$3.75

Chicken

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$3.75
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$3.75

Chicken Caprese

$3.75

Ham

Ham & Chee

Ham & Chee

$3.75

Sweet

Nutella and Banana

$3.75

Dulce Leche & Mozzarella

$3.75

Guava & Cream Cheese

$3.75

PROMOs

3 Empanadas - Mix & Match

$11.00

6 Empanadas - Mix & Match

$20.00

9 Empanadas - Mix & Match

$29.00

12 Empanadas - Mix & Match

$36.00

3 Empanadas - Sweet Only

$9.00

Frozen - 10 Mix & Match

$30.00

Frozen - 20 Mix & Match

$60.00

Drinks

COKE

COKE

$1.50

Colombiana

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

GATORADE - FRUIT PUNCH

$2.00

GATORADE - LEMON

$2.00

GATORADE - ORANGE

$2.00

La Croix - GRAPEFRUIT

$1.50

La Croix - LEMON

$1.50
La Croix - LIME

La Croix - LIME

$1.50

San Pellegrino - BLOOD ORANGE

$1.50

San Pellegrino - LEMON

$1.50

San Pellegrino - ORANGE

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

SUNKIST

$1.50

WATER - 8oz

$1.00

Guarana

$1.50

Americano Expreso

$2.75

Lattemacchiato

$2.75

Cappuccino

$2.75

Postobon Manzana

$1.50

Brisk

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Sauces

Chimichurri - 2oz

$0.99

Red Hot Sauce - 2oz

$0.99

Pican Rican

$5.50

Snacks

Dirty Chips - BBQ

$1.50

Dirty Chips - Sour cream

$1.50

Dirty Chips - Sea Salt

$1.50

Frozen Empanadas

Our delicious empanadas, frozen for freshness, available in packs of 3, 10, 20.

Frozen - Ground Beef (3)

$10.50

Frozen - Beef Steak (3)

$10.50

Frozen - Spicy Chicken (3)

$10.50

Frozen - BBQ Chicken (3)

$10.50

Frozen - Spinach Cheese (3)

$10.50

Frozen - Mixed (10)

$30.00

Frozen - Mixed (20)

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're on a mission to create empanada fanatics everywhere. Our premium savory empanadas are lovingly hand crafted and prepared as a toasty tasty treat for on the go or at the table enjoyment. We use only the highest-quality ingredients and import our herbs and spices direct from Argentina - our goal is to deliver a most authentic experience. Good food made simple.

Website

Location

908 NE 62nd, Oakland Park, FL 33334

Directions

Gallery
Lazo Empanadas image
Lazo Empanadas image
Lazo Empanadas image
Lazo Empanadas image

