American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Lazy Dog Bar and Grill Erie

review star

No reviews yet

3100 Village Vista Dr

Erie, CO 80516

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Wings (8)
All American

N/A

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.25

Emp Red Bull

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Cream Soda

$3.25

Black Cherry Soda

$3.25

IBC Rootbeer

$3.25

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Draft Beer

DFT Apricot Blonde

$5.50

DFT Avery IPA

$5.75

DFT Black & Tan

$6.50

DFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DFT Bud Light

$4.50

DFT Budweiser

$4.50

DFT Coors Light

$5.00

DFT Wibtoberfest

$6.75Out of stock

DFT Fat Tire Amber

$5.50

DFT Guinness Stout

$6.50

DFT Insane Rush

$6.50

DFT Boston Lager

$6.00

DFT Lazy Dog Amber

$5.50

DFT LD Ale

$5.50

DFT Lucid AF

$6.50

DFT Lush Puppy

$6.50

DFT Michelob Ultra

$5.00

DFT Milk Stout

$6.50

DFT Modelo

$5.50

DFT Odell 90

$5.50

DFT Odell IPA

$5.75

DFT Scuba Steve Underwater IPA

$6.00

DFT Sippin Pretty

$6.50

DFT Stella Artois

$6.00

DFT Palisade Tart

$6.50

DFT Truly Wild Berry

$6.00Out of stock

DFT Two-Hearted

$7.00

DFT Upslope Craft Lager

$5.50

DFT Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

DFT Wild Cider 12oz

$7.50

Snakebite

$7.00

Taste

DFT Native DPA

$7.00Out of stock

Surprisingly session-able at 9.4%

DFT Wibby Helles

$6.25

Bottle Beer

BTL Blue Moon

$5.50

BTL Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Corona Extra

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Dos XX

$5.50

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Odouls

$4.50

BTL Omission Lager

$5.50

BTL Mikes Hard

$5.00

BTL Stella

$6.25

CAN Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Beer Slushy

$9.00

Classic Martini

$9.00

Cucumber South Side

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$7.00

Dragonberry Martini

$9.00

Dutch Martini

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$7.00

Frozen Flavor + Beer

$9.00Out of stock

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$11.00

John Daly

$9.00

Lazy Dog Mule

$9.00

LD Bloody Mary

$9.00

Perfect Margarita

$9.00

Raspberry Press

$9.00

Sex With Captain

$9.00

Twisted old Fashion

$11.00

White Chocolate PB Cup

$8.00

White Peach Sangria

$8.00

Rye Manhattan

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$9.00

Witch's Brew

$10.00

Margaritas

Beer Slushy

$9.00

12oz Beer Slushy

$6.75

Coin Style

$8.00

Frozen Flavored

$9.00

Frozen Regular

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Skinny Don

$10.00

Shot Glass Frozen

$3.50

White Wine

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Dark Horse Rose

$22.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$22.00

Red Wine

Red Sangria

$9.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot

$31.00

BTL Edna Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Graffigna Malbec

$24.00

BTL House Cab

$22.00

BTL House Merlot

$22.00

Pitcher Beer

PTR Coors Light

$20.00

PTR Bud Light

$22.00

PTR Bud

$20.00

PTR Shock Top

$20.00

PTR Avery IPA

$25.00

PTR Guiness

$30.00

PTR HopNectar

$30.00

PTR Milk Stout

$30.00

PTR Upslope Craft

$24.00

PTR White Rascal

$24.00

PTR Miller Lite

$20.00

PTR Fat Tire

$24.00

PTR Sam Adams

$26.00

PTR Apricot Blonde

$24.00

PTR Odell IPA

$28.00

PTR Odell 90

$26.00

PTR Insane Rush

$28.00

PTR Mich Ultra

$25.00

PTR Graham Cracker

$30.00

PTR Stone Tropic

$26.00

PTR Citradelic

$22.00

PTR LD Amber

$22.00

PTR Stella

$28.00

PTR Modelo

$26.00

PTR Wibby Radler

$26.00

PTR Scuba Steve

$30.00

6 Packs

6 Pack Domestic

$14.00

6 Pack Craft

$16.00

Appetizers

Adult Tenders

$14.00

Guacamole & Chips

$4.50

Half Nacho

$9.00

Half Wings

$8.00

Korean BBQ Skewers

$7.49

Nachos

$15.50

SW Eggrolls (2)

$9.00

Wings (8)

$14.95

Crispy Brussels

$9.95

Queso Dip

$9.00

Pork Rinds

$10.50Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$6.95

Chips n' Salsa

$4.50

Poutine

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Totchos

$9.95

Salads

Seared Ahi Salad

$15.95

Steak Salad

$16.95

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Large House Salad

$14.00

Starter Salad

$5.00

Starter Caesar Salad

$5.00

Soups

French Onion

$8.00

Green Chili

$5.00+

Tomato-Basil Bisque

$5.00+

Clam Chowder

$5.50+Out of stock

Sandwiches

New Special Not your mommas Bologna.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

California Club

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Burgers

All American

$15.50

BAAT Burger

$16.50

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.95

Colorado Bison Burger

$16.95

Sweet And Spicy

$15.95

Guac Burger

$16.75

Flat Breads

Wild Mushroom Flat Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Margherita Flat Bread

$12.95Out of stock

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$13.95Out of stock

Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Carnitas

$12.95Out of stock

Poke Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Entrees

Short Ribs Bowl

$18.50

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00+

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Lemon Curry Salmon

$17.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

Protein Bowl

$15.50

12 OZ Ribeye

$24.95

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$16.95Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Fruit Crisp (Berry)

$9.95

GF Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$9.00

6-Layer Chocolate Cake

$11.99

Blueberry cobbler cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Side Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chili Mango

$0.50

Chipotle Lime

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Dry Rub

$0.50

Garlic Aoli

$0.50

Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Cobb Dressing

$0.50

Citrus Vin

$0.50

Lazy BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Unsportmanlike

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

8oz of Dry Rub

$6.00

8oz of BBQ

$10.00

8oz of Honey Chip

$12.00

8oz of Ranch

$5.00

8oz of Blue Cheese

$6.00

Kids Drinks ($)

Kid Grapefruit

$1.00

Kid OJ

$1.00

Kid Pineapple

$1.00

Kid Cranberry

$1.00

Kid Milk

$1.00

Kid Choc Milk

$1.00

Cream Soda

$3.25

Black Cherry Soda

$3.25

IBC Rootbeer

$3.25Out of stock

Kids Soda ($1)

$1.00

Puppy Chow

Kids Burger

$5.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Kids Classic Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Chef's Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kids Pasta

$5.50

Puppy Treats

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Long T-Shirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Hat

$26.00

Polo

$22.00

Koozie

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Gift Certificate

$30.00

Mask

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3100 Village Vista Dr, Erie, CO 80516

Directions

Gallery
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill image
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill image

Map
