American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill Erie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3100 Village Vista Dr, Erie, CO 80516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurant