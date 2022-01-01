Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lazy Gator

No reviews yet

3410 Yacht Club Cir

Diamondhead, MS 39525

Appetizers

10 Wings

$15.00

6 Wings

$10.00

Smoked Tuna Dip

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Coastal Crab Cake

$14.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Flatbreads

Shrimp & Crawfish Flatbread

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$16.00

Veggie Lover Flatbread

$16.00

Cheese Lover Flatbread

$11.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

Camphouse Burger

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Po-boy

$15.00

Catfish Po-boy

$15.00

Redfish Po-boy

$19.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Catfish Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Redfish Tacos

$18.00

Entrees

Blackened Redfish

$24.00

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Red Snapper

$24.00

PLAIN Alfredo

$13.00

CHICKEN Alfredo

$19.00

SHRIMP Alfredo

$20.00

REDFISH Alfredo

$22.00

Ribeye

$34.00

8oz Filet

$28.00

Sirloin

$22.00

Platters

Catfish PLATE

$13.00

Redfish PLATE

$18.00

Shrimp PLATE

$15.00

Swamp & Gulf Platter

$24.00

Catfish & Shrimp PLATE

$20.00

Steamers

1 LB Royal Red

$24.00

2 LB Royal Red

$40.00

Snow Crab

$28.00

Dungeness Crab

$28.00

Crab & Shrimp

$37.00

Steamer Combo

$60.00

Salads

BIG House Salad

$10.00

BIG House Caesar

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Extra 2oz Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Fries

$4.00

SIDE House Salad

$5.00

SIDE Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Garlic Spinach

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Smashhash

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

O-Rings

$6.00

Vegtable Medley

$6.00

Button Mushrooms

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$8.00

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Catfish

$9.00

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Bottle Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA Pita Chips

$2.00

EXTRA Butter

$1.00

APP Specials

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Portabella Fries And Cheese Curd Combo

$14.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Food Specials

Beast Burger

$19.00

Fried Trout Almondine

$24.00

Cajun Ravioli

$20.00

The Camp Out

$18.00

Bayou Catfish

$21.00

BBQ platter

$19.00

Dessert

Apple Cobbler A La Mode

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie A La Mode

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.00

Double Brownie Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Classic Cheesecake

$8.00

Cover Charges

Elvis Night

$5.00

Retail

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Paint Night

Paint Night

$40.00

Fried Green Tomato App

Risotto App

Space Rental

Space Rental

T-Shirts

Small T-shirt

$16.00

Medium T-shirt

$16.00

Large T-shirt

$16.00

XL T-shirt

$16.00

2XL T-shirt

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3410 Yacht Club Cir, Diamondhead, MS 39525

Directions

