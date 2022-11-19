Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lazy Lobster - Longboat Key

5350 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Longboat Key, FL 34228

Popular Items

LOBSTER BISQUE
CLASSIC BURGER
LOBSTER MAC APP

STARTERS

TRUFFLE TOTS

$11.00

golden fried tater tots, truffle oil, parmesan & green onion, chef’s spicy sriracha ketchup

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

fried golden brown, goat cheese, balsamic drizzle, georgia peach chutney

COCONUT SHRIMP APP

$13.00

fried golden, raspberry-balsamic reduction, fresh pineapple salsa & orange dip

CHILLED AHI TUNA

$13.00

wasabi & sesame crusted, seared rare, asian sauce & seaweed rice salad

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

stuffed with sausage, apple & smoked gouda, house dressed arugula & apple slices

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$13.00

large shrimp, lightly fried, sweet chili sauce, smoked gouda cheese grits

LOBSTER MAC APP

$21.00

freshly steamed maine lobster meat, macaroni & creamy white cheese sauce, toasted crumbs & truffle oil

CRAB CAKE APP

$14.00

pan-seared, maryland-style with  cajun remoulade

SOUPS & SALADS

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00+

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00+

LAZY LOBSTER GREEK SALAD

$7.00+

our version of the classic, topped with potato salad

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00+

SPINACH SALAD

$6.00+

fresh spinach, tomatoes, onion & egg with a warm bacon dressing

SPECIALTY SALADS

LAZY WEDGE SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

iceberg wedge, tomato, egg, bacon, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, shredded carrot, white balsamic vinaigrette.

COCONUT SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

mixed greens, dried cranberries, tomatoes, diced papaya, toasted coconut, gorgonzola, coconut fried shrimp, raspberry dressing.

CRAB CAKE SALAD

$22.00

pan seared maryland-style crab cakes, mixed greens, cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, pecans, house vinaigrette

SALMON SANTA MARIA

$25.00

grilled salmon, cilantro sweet chile glaze, quinoa-avocado salad, lemon basil dressing.

AHI TUNA SALAD

$21.00

seared rare tuna, romaine, tomato, onion, mandarin oranges, carrots, toasted almonds, crisp wontons, sesame & ginger dressing

HOT FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

lightly breaded chicken strips, cashews, honey-mustard dressing, fresh fruit, banana muffin

VEGAN LENTIL SALAD

$16.00

SALMON FRESCA

$25.00

HANDHELDS

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

chargrilled, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, choice of cheese, toasted potato bun, fries

GROUPER SANDWICH

$25.00

fresh gulf grouper blackened, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted potato bun, cajun remoulade, fries

TACOS

$25.00+

fried golden brown, lettuce & pico, big bang sauce, choice of garden, spinach or caesar salad

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

available hot with garlic butter or chilled with traditional dressing, grilled split buttered roll, chips & pickle

LOBSTER

LAZY MAN LOBSTER

$45.00+

butter-poached & out of the shell, drawn butter, potato gratin, vegetable.

1 1/4 LB MAINE LOBSTER

$45.00

cracked with drawn butter, potato gratin, vegetable.

BROILED TWIN TAILS

$49.00

potato gratin, vegetable, drawn butter

LOBSTER THERMIDOR

$45.00

lobster sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, lobster sherry sauce, fresh romano, potato gratin, vegetable

FIONAS ISLAND FILET

$47.00

petite center cut beef tenderloin, fresh lobster sautéed in garlic butter & lobster sherry sauce, roasted garlic mash potatoes, asparagus

BAR HARBOR COMBO

$42.00

large shrimp, sea scallops & lobster, sautéed tomato, scallion-garlic butter, toasted crumbs, potato gratin, vegetable

SEAFOOD FAVORITES

BROILED COD & CRAB

$26.00

broiled wild atlantic cod, topped with fresh crabmeat & lobster sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetable

COCO KEY WEST SHRIMP

$24.00

FISH & CHIPS DINNER

$20.00

wild cod fried golden, fries, slaw, tartar sauce

FLOUNDER FRANCAISE

$23.00

atlantic flounder, dipped in seasoned egg batter & sautéed, finished with chardonnay lemon cream sauce & scallions, served with rice & vegetable

GROUPER MADELINE

$33.00

pan seared local grouper, creamy risotto, asparagus, lemon garlic sauce

KEY WEST SHRIMP

$23.00

nine shrimp fried golden, fries,  slaw, cocktail sauce

POTATO CRUSTED GROUPER

$31.00

grouper crusted with shredded potato, sautéed crisp, grain mustard sauce, vegetable

RIBS & SHRIMP COMBO

$27.00

slow cooked & fork tender baby back ribs, coconut fried shrimp, fries, slaw

SALMON RENE

$27.00

chargrilled salmon, wild mushroom ravioli, light creamed spinach sauce, fresh romano

SCALLOPS BRIANNE

$37.00

pan seared sea scallops, citrus cream sauce, butternut squash ravioli

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$33.00

sautéed shrimp & large sea scallops, linguine,  spicy marinara, fresh romano, scallions.

SEAFOOD PESTO LINGUINE

$33.00

sautéed shrimp & scallops, linguine, asparagus tips, tomatoes, scallions, lemon basil cream sauce

SHRIMP NORMA DINNER

$21.00

blue crab, spinach & feta wrapped in a light pastry, lobster cream, rice, vegetable

SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER

$23.00

sautéed with tomatoes, scallions, lemon cream, wine & garlic-herb butter, tossed with linguine

SWORDFISH DELANEY

$28.00

pan seared swordfish, spinach & gorgonzola, grain mustard beurre blanc, roasted garlic mash

NO SEAFOOD

VEGETARIAN RAVIOLI

$18.00

mushroom ravioli, vegetable ragoût, goat cheese, sautéed garlic spinach

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.00

sautéed breast with mushrooms and marsala sauce, roasted garlic mash potatoes & vegetable.

PARMIGIANA

$23.00+

breaded & sautéed, topped with marinara & melted cheese, served with linguine in spinach, tomato, scallion & garlic butter, fresh romano.

SPECIALS

LIVER & ONIONS

$25.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$24.00

SHRIMP & SALON RISOTTO

$27.00Out of stock

LOBSTER CARBONARA

$45.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$32.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL APPETIZER

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ FRIED SHRIMP

$24.00Out of stock

CAPTAIN'S COMBO

$37.00Out of stock

SWORDFISH SPECIAL

$28.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD GNOCCHI A LA VODKA

$33.00Out of stock

LOBSTER & GRITS

$34.00Out of stock

LOBSTER RISOTTO

$34.00Out of stock

WIENER SCHNITZEL

$25.00Out of stock

PARMESAN CRUSTED SALMON

$27.00Out of stock

CRAB CAKE ALFREDO

$24.00Out of stock

CRAB STUFFED FLOUNDER

$27.00Out of stock

COD ALMONDINE

$22.00Out of stock

DESSERT

DESSERT TRIO

$8.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

COCONUT CREME PIE

$7.00

TIRAMISU

$7.00

BIRTHDAY PIE

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

SIDES

Side Chips

$4.50

Side Mac - N - Cheese

$5.95

Side Potato Gratin

$4.50

Side Potato Salad

$4.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Green Beans

$4.50

Side VOD

$4.50

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Ravioli

$8.00

Side Slaw

$4.50

HOMEMADE

PEPPER JELLY

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our mission is to be the neighborhood choice for our guests & their families; proudly providing a casual atmosphere that consistently exceeds expectations. Great food, high energy & honest, friendly people are the keys to our success.  Whether you’re seeking a casual night out or celebrating a special occasion, we always strive to make your experience GREAT!

5350 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

