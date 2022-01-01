Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lazy Oak Bistreaux

503 Porter Street

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Order Again

Beer

Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Bucket Of Beer-Ultra

$16.00

Bucket of Beer- Budweiser

$16.00

Bucket of Beer- Bud Light

$16.00

Bucket of Beer- Coors Light

$16.00

Bucket of Beer- Miler Light

$16.00

Bucket of Beer- Yuengling

$16.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

30A

$6.00

Abita Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Abita Amber

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Chand Little Smack

$6.00

Freemason Golden ale

$6.00

Devils Harvest

$6.00

Crowd Control

$6.00

Ghost in the machine

$6.00

Sandbar beach ale

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Gulf Blue

$6.00

Blueberry Crumble

$6.00

Curlew’s CoConut

$6.00

Surfside

$6.00

POP Tangerine Sour

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

SIPS Cab

$8.00

SIPS Sauv

$8.00

SIPS Pinot

$8.00

Nutrl Original

$3.00

Nutrl Cranberry

$3.00

Nutrl Lemonade

$3.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bubbles

Mimosa

$6.00

Bubbles

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$9.00

Poinsetta

$9.00

Prosecco poinsetta

$9.00

House Brut

$5.00

Mimosa of the week

$10.00

Bottle of Prosecco

$40.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$15.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

French Vanilla Cappucino

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Loaded Latte

$12.00

Liquor

Red Bull

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Cathead

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$15.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Blue Chair Mango

$8.00

Blue Chair Mocha

$8.00

Blue Chair Key Lime

$8.00

Teremana Resposado (Gold)

$10.00

El Mayor (Silver)

$10.00

Tequila Rose Strawberry

$9.00

Oak-A-Rita

$10.00

Makers

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Reserve

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Jameson

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Old Forrester

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$22.00

Angel Envy

$16.00

K.Luke

$36.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bailey’s Apple Pie

$9.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

99 Banana

$6.00

99 Whipped

$6.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Tequila Rose Strawberry

$9.00

Grand Mariner

$15.00

Disaronna Amaretto

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Jager

$10.00

Red Bull

$5.00

NA Beverages

Barqs

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr pepper

$2.99

HI-C

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Oj

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cab

$8.00

White Wine

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sav Blanc

$8.00

Martini

Martini

$9.00

A La Carte

1 Egg

$0.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

3 Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Bagel

$2.99

Candied Bacon SIDE

$4.99

House Biscuit

$3.99

Side sausage gravy

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Waffle

$3.99

All day favs

Cafe's steak & Eggs

$24.99

sirloin steak I 2 over easy eggs I side of skillet potato wedges

Coast Chick

$16.99

waffle or biscuit I fried chicken I over easy egg I bacon I Monterey cheese I maple drizzle I side of hashbrowns The mayor

Early Roller

$14.99

toasted wrap I breakfast sausage I bacon I ham I pattons hot sausage patty I monterey jack cheese I guac I jalapeno I side of chips, salsa & sour cream

Boss baby

$12.99

Lox of Love

$14.99

bagel I cream cheese I cucumber I lox I capers I red onion I fresh dill I side of quinoa

Porter platter

$12.99

Wings & Waffles

$16.99

smoke fried wings or fried chicken I waffles I maple syrup I powdered sugar

Avocado toast

$12.99

Boards

Italian Classic Board

a loaded board of your traditional charcuterie favorites

Salad Board

a loaded board with all your greens and toppings

Health Nut Board

a loaded board full of nuts, fruit and veggies

Brunchie Munchie Board

a loaded board of all your breakfast favorites

Brunch A Tizer

Bayou Bombs

$12.99

8 bombs with your choice, with fried green tomatoes

Biscuit dipper

$7.99

house biscuits I butter I apple butter I jelly

Bourbon St Beignets

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$14.99

Lazy Rolls

$12.99

Loaded Hash Browns

$12.99

hashbrowns I monterey jack cheese I bacon crumble I jalapeno I sour cream I green onion I drizzle of ranch

Maple Bacon Dip

$9.99

sliced apple I pancake pieces I greek yogurt I bacon I brown sugar I maple drizzle

Candied bacon

$14.99

Daily Specials

Large breakfast board

$49.99

Small breakfast board

$29.99

Weekly Grit Bowl Special

$18.99

DAT night menu

Bayou bombs

$12.99

Bistreaux burger

$14.99

Bourbon st beignets

$9.99

Buffalo blt

$16.99

Cajun boiled

$16.99

Chargrilled grits

$18.99

Chargrilled oysters

$19.99

Chick fried chick

$16.99

Chili bang bang grits

$14.99

Debris grits

$12.99

Deep fried poboy

$18.99

House sirloin

$24.99

Lazy combo

$9.99

Loaded fries

$12.99

Picoux burger

$14.99

Porter platter

$12.99

Roast beef poboy

$16.99

Salad

$8.99

Seafood platter

$29.99

Single stack

$6.99

Smoked fried wings

$14.99

Soup du jour

$10.99

The port omlette

$18.99

Yacht club

$15.99

Desserts

Banana's Foster

$9.99

a New Orleans brunch all-star dish created w/ the perfect blend of bananas, cinnamon, rum, butter, ice cream, and brown sugar, done table side on Sundays per order for a true brunch lovers experience

Beignets

$7.99

Bread pudding

$7.99

Mimosa crepe

$9.99

Stuffed Frappe

$9.99

Dessert of the day

$9.99

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$9.99

Brunchie platter

$9.99

Grilled cheese

$9.99

Kids chicken waffles

$9.99

Kiss My Grits

Cajun Boiled

$16.99

grits I grilled shrimp or fried catfish I creole cream sauce

Chargrilled Grits

$18.99

Chili Chili Bang Bang

$14.99

com grits I fried shrimp I Thai chili drizzle I green onion

Debris Grits

$12.99

grits I roast beef I gravy I parsley

Southern

$12.99

grits I sausage gravy I green onion

Goodmorning

$9.99

Gumbo Grits

$18.99

Ribs N Grits

$18.99

Omelettes

Avocado Crunch

$14.99

egg I Monterey jack cheese I bacon I spring mix I guac I sliced avocado I pico I avocado ranch drizzle I side of quinoa

Chicken or the egg

$14.99

Classic

$12.99

Hurricane Debris

egg I new orleans style roast beef I white american cheese I debris gravy I parsley I side of french fries

Porky Pig & Cheese

egg I pulled pork I ham I canadian bacon I bacon I monterey jack cheese I bbq I pickled onions I parsley I side of sweet tots

The Port

$18.99

egg I pepper jack cheese I blackened gulf shrimp I soft shell crab I trinity I crawfish cream sauce I green onion I side of grits

The Prese

$14.99

egg white I mozzarella I tomato I spring mix I basil I balsamic drizzle I side of fresh fruit

Garden

$14.99

Oysters

Chargrilled Oysters

$19.99

Raw

$17.99

Pancakes

Single Stack Pancake

$6.99

Like a majority of our menu, we max the quality out and top it with portions you could only dream of. Our pancakes are nothing shy of that. They are so big we serve them in a pizza box. So if you're ready to try a triple stack for a free shirt let's see if you can take it!

Double Stack Pancakes

$11.99

Like a majority of our menu, we max the quality out and top it with portions you could only dream of. Our pancakes are nothing shy of that. They are so big we serve them in a pizza box. So if you're ready to try a triple stack for a free shirt let's see if you can take it!

Triple Stack Pancakes

$14.99

Like a majority of our menu, we max the quality out and top it with portions you could only dream of. Our pancakes are nothing shy of that. They are so big we serve them in a pizza box. So if you're ready to try a triple stack for a free shirt let's see if you can take it!

Stuffed Pancake Single Stack

$12.99

Po' Biscuits

BBLT

$8.99

Bistreaux burger

$14.99

Debris PoBiscuit

$14.99

Deep Fried

$16.99

Downtowner

$9.99

Sunburn

$12.99

Second Line Sides

Cup-o-soup

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Sauteed Veggies

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Skillet Potato

$3.99

Whipped Sweet Potato

$4.99

Yogurt

$3.99

Football Specials

$1 Pony’s

$1.00

$1 Beignets

$1.00

$2 Wings

$2.00Out of stock

$2 Ribs

$2.00

$2 Mimosas

$2.00

$3 Domestics

$3.00

$4 Biscuit Dipper

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We sometimes wonder why we can’t have our brunch and eat it to. Well we are taking your breakfast favorites and shaking them up with New Orleans flare. Our next level menu and entertainment will have you yelling, “Kiss my Grits”.

Website

Location

503 Porter Street, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

