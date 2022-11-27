Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

- Home
296 Reviews
$$
10158 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77043
STARTERS
CHIPS & QUESO
Freshly fried chips served with a rich and creamy white queso topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.
CHIPS & SALSA
Freshly fried chips served with our house made spicy salsa verde.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, and our five cheese blend served up with fresh fried tortilla chips. Easily your new favorite way to start a meal!
WINGS
Smokey grilled then fried wings tossed in any combination of our sauces and your choice of dipping sauce. Sauces available: Buffalo, Thai Curry, Espresso BBQ, Chili Lime, or our rotating seasonal flavor.
FLAUTAS
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.
PRETZEL
Our famous fresh baked pretzel served up hot with beer cheese and spicy brown mustard.
EXTRA CHIPS
SOUP BOWL
Ask your friendly neighborhood bartender or server about our scratch made rotating soup of the moment.
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE
SCORPION SAUCE
LAZY OAKS HAT
TACOS
TACO PLATE
A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal. Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans. There is an additional $.50 charge for each carne asada taco to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding. Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
A LA CARTE TACO
Need just one more taco to round off your meal? We totally agree with this decision, Lazy Oaks approved. Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans. There is an additional $.50 charge for each carne asada taco to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding. Fresh Flour or Corn Tortilla
SALADS
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD
Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing. Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.
TEJAS COBB SALAD
A local take on the classic cobb salad! Your choice of grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or cauliflower on top of tri-colored quinoa, local greens, roasted poblano and red onion, avocado, monterey jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and our NEW hatch chile vinaigrette! There is an additional $1 charge for carne asada on your salad to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding.
WEDGE SALAD
A crisp quarter of a head of iceberg lettuce with blistered tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, and bacon.
BURGERS
LAZY BURGER
The ORIGINAL and undefeated champ of Lazy Oaks. Double 3 oz. patties, topped each with double cheese, slathered with our famous Lazy Sauce, house made pickles, and diced Vidalia onion all inside a potato roll. Game. Changer.
CLASSIC BURGER
A throwback to the classic American cheeseburger. A single 6 oz. patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made pickles with mustard and mayo in a potato roll.
BURNT END BURGER
A single burger patty topped with smoked pork burnt ends, creamy jalapeno slaw, house pickles, crispy onions, and mayo on a potato roll
BAHN MI TURKEY BURGER
Try our new spin on the beloved turkey burger. A ginger, lemongrass, and garlic infused 5 oz turkey patty, topped with cilantro, sliced jalapeno, pickled daikon/cucumbers/carrots, and a yuzu sriracha aioli on a potato roll.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint. Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast marinated in our secret citrus and herb blend then grilled over open flame and topped with smoked gouda until melted. Topped with lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a wheat and oat bun.
REUBEN
Our Best Selling Scratch Made Reuben is Back By Popular Demand!! Secret recipe beer braised corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, smoked swiss cheese, and house dressing on our proprietary marbled rye
AL A CARTE CHICKEN BREAST
Add one of our citrus and herb marinated grilled chicken breasts to anything, we dare you.
SIDES
FRIES
Crispy fried skin on french fries.
FUNYUN RINGS
Thick cut Vidalia onion breaded in our panko bread crumb and Funyun mix, then deep fried until golden and served with a side of Lazy Sauce.
MAC & CHEESE
Ooey gooey three cheese mac and cheese. Nothing more straightforward than that.
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Halved brussels sprouts that are deep fried and tossed in our rose and herb gastrique, butter, and salt and pepper.
CHARROS
Vegetarian charro beans topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.
SIDE OF FRUIT
Seasonal rotating fruit
KIDS
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
A single 3 oz patty topped with cheddar cheese on a potato roll. Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Ooey gooey cheesy and buttery quesadilla. It is what it is! Served with ranch on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.
KIDS CHICKEN BITES
Poppable crispy buttermilk fried chicken pieces. Served with honey mustard on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.
KIDS MINI CORN DOGS
5 crispy fried mini corn dogs with some good old classic yellow mustard. Sometimes you don't mess with tradition. Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
A cup of our ooey gooey three cheese mac and cheese. Served your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.
SPECIALS
THURSDAY CHICKEN FRIED STEAK NIGHT
Served Only On Thursdays After 6 PM. Served with crispy fried brussels sprouts and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
BRISKET BITES
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
CATFISH FRIDAY
CHILI DOG SPECIAL
BOTTLES/CANS
AUSTIN EASTCIDER BLOOD ORANGE
Cider - 5% ABV - 0 IBU
AUSTIN EASTCIDER PASSION FRUIT
AUSTIN EASTCIDERS PINEAPPLE
Cider - 5% ABV - 0 IBU
BACK PEW 30 PIECES DOUBLE IPA
BLUE MOON
Belgian White - 4.8% ABV - 11 IBU
BUD LIGHT
Lager - 4.2% ABV - 6 IBU
BUDWEISER
Lager - 5% ABV - 12 IBU
COORS BANQUET
Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU
COORS LIGHT
Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU
CORONA EXTRA
Mexican Lager - 4.6% ABV - 18 IBU
CRAFT/IMPORT BUCKET
DOMESTIC BUCKET
DOS EQUIS
American Lager - 4.5% ABV - 10 IBU
EUREKA HEIGHTS BUCKLE BUNNY
Cream Ale - 4.5% ABV - 15 IBU
EUREKA HEIGHTS MOSTLY HARMLESS
American Pale Ale - 4.5% ABV - 42 IBU
HEINEKEN
Euro Pale Lager - 5% ABV - 19 IBU
HEINEKIN 0.0 (N/A)
KARBACH HOPADILLO
American IPA - 6.6% ABV - 65 IBU
KARBACH RANCH WATER
Flavored Seltzer - 4.5% ABV - 0 IBU
LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER N/A
Non-Alchoholic Seltzer - 0.0% ABV - 40 IBU
LONE RIVER RANCH WATER GRAPEFRUIT
Hard Seltzer - 4% ABV - 0 IBU
LONE STAR
American Lager - 4.7% ABV - 10 IBU
MAKE IT A MICHELADA
MICHELOB ULTRA
American Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU
MILLER LITE
American Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU
MODELO ESPECIAL
Mexican Dark Lager - 5.4% ABV - 16 IBU
MONTUCKY COLD SNACK
American Lager - 4.1% ABV - 10 IBU
NEGRA MODELO
SHINER BOCK
Bock - 4.4% ABV - 13 IBU
SHINER LIGHT BLONDE
Blonde Lager - 4% ABV - 9 IBU
ST. ARNOLDS LAWNMOWER
STELLA ARTOIS
Euro Pale Lager - 5% ABV - 24 IBU
TOPO CHICO SELTZER
Flavored Seltzer - 4.7% ABV - 0 IBU
YUENGLING FLIGHT
Light Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU
DRAFT
11 BELOW OSO BUENO
Aber Ale - 5.3% ABV - 22 IBU
11 BELOW TACO TUESDAY
Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - 13 IBU
512 PECAN PORTER
Porter - 6.2% ABV - 30 IBU
8TH WONDER COUGAR PAW
Red Ale - 5.2% ABV - 16 IBU
AUSTIN EASTCIDER OG
AUSTIN EASTCIDERS CHERRY LIME
BACK PEW TANUKI
BELLS TWO HEARTED
American IPA - 7% ABV - 55 IBU
EUREKA HEIGHTS MINI BOSS
American IPA - 6.8% ABV - 70 IBU
EUREKA HEIGHTS SHOWER TEARS
EUREKA HEIGHTS TINSEL TROUSERS
Golden Ale - 7.3% ABV - 30 IBU
GREAT HEIGHTS FRUITY PELLETS
KARBACH CRAWFORD BOCK
Bock - 4.5% ABV - 15 IBU
KARBACH LOVE STREET
Kolsch - 4.9% ABV - 16 IBU
LIVE OAK HEFEWEIZEN
Hefeweizen - 5.3% ABV - 10 IBU
LONE PINT YELLOW ROSE
NEW MAGNOLIA CZECH AMBER
Blonde - 7% ABV - 20 IBU
NO LABEL CALI BOY
REAL ALE FIREMANS 4
Blonde Ale - 5.1% ABV - 23 IBU
SIERRA NEVADA HAZY LITTLE THING
SPINDLETAP HOUSTON HAZE
Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - 55 IBU
ST. ARNOLDS FRENCH PRESS
YUENGLING
American Lager - 4.5% ABV - 16 IBU
LIQUOR
BAKERS
Bourbon - 53.5% ABV - Kentucky, United States
Balvenie 14 Yr. Caribbean Cask
Single Malt Scotch aged in Rum Barrels - 43% ABV - Scotland
BASIL HAYDEN
Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States
BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE
Blended Rye Whiskey - 40% ABV - Kentucky, USA
BLANTON'S
Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States
BOOKER NOE'S
Bourbon - 63% ABV - Kentucky, United States
BUFFALO TRACE
Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States
BULLEIT
Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States
BULLEIT RYE
Rye Whiskey - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States
CHIVAS REGAL 12
Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland
COLONEL EH TAYLOR
CROWN ROYAL
Whiskey - 40% ABV - Canada
DEWARS
Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland
EAGLE RARE
Bourbon - 45.5% ABV - Kentucky, United States
ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT RYE
Rye Whiskey - 47% ABV - Kentucky, USA
FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL
Bourbon - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States
JACK DANIELS
Whiskey - 40% ABV - Tennessee, United States
JAMESON
Whiskey - 40% ABV - Ireland
JAMESON BLACK BARREL
Whiskey - 40% ABV - Ireland
JIM BEAM
Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland
KNOB CREEK RYE
Rye Whiskey - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States
LAPHROAIG 10 YR
Single Malt Scotch Whisky /43% ABV / Scotland
MAKERS MARK
Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States
OBAN 14 CARRIBEAN CASK
Rum Barrel Aged Single Malt Scotch - 43% ABV - Highland, Scotland
OLD GRAND DAD BONDED
Bourbon - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States
OLD OVERHOLT RYE
Rye Whiskey - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States
RITTENHOUSE
Rye Whiskey - 50% ABV - Kentucky, USA
SEAGRAMS 7
Blended Whiskey - 40% ABV - United States
SISTERDALE
Texas Whiskey - 46.7% ABV - Texas, United States
SKREWBALL
Flavored Whiskey - 35% ABV - California, USA
WELLER
Wheated Bourbon - 40 % ABV - Kentucky, United States
WELLER 12 YR
Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States
WILD TURKEY 101
Bourbon - 50.5% ABV - Kentucky, USA
WOODFORD RESERVE
Bourbon - 45.2% ABV - Kentucky, United States
SMOOTH AMBLER CONTRADICTION
Whiskey - 50% ABV - West Virginia, United States
Monkey Shoulder
ABSOLUT
Vodka - 40% ABV - Sweden
CHOPIN
Potato Vodka - 40% ABV - Poland
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED
Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States
DEEP EDDY LEMON
Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States
DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA
Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States
GREY GOOSE
Vodka - 40% ABV - France
KETEL ONE
Vodka - 40% ABV - Netherlands
TITO'S
Vodka - 40% ABV - Texas, United States
DEEP EDDY LIME
BEEFEATER
London Dry Gin - 44% ABV - United Kingdom
BLUECOAT
Gin - 47% ABV - Pennsylvania, United States
GUNPOWDER
Oriental Infused Tea - 43% ABV - Ireland
HENDRICK'S
Flavored Gin - 44% ABV - Scotland
NEW AMSTERDAM
London Dry Gin - 40% ABV - United States
TANQUERAY
London Dry Gin - 47.3% ABV - United Kingdom
THE BOTANIST
Islay Dry Gin - 46% ABV - Scotland
ALIPUS SAN JUAN MEZCAL
Mezcal - 47% ABV - Mexico
APALUZ
Joven Mezcal - 40% ABV - Mexico
CASA NOBLE REPOSADO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
CIMARRON BLANCO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
CIMARRON REPOSADO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
CORRALEJO ANEJO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
DON JULIO BLANCO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
ESPOLON BLANCO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
ESPOLON REPOSADO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
INSOLITO REPOSADO
Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico
BACARDI
Rum - 40% ABV - Puerto Rico
CAPTAIN MORGAN
Spiced Rum - 35% ABV - US Virgin Islands
CRUZAN COCONUT RUM
Flavored Rum - 21% ABV - US Virgin Islands
GOSLING BLACK SEAL
Dark Rum - 40% ABV - Bermuda
GRATEFUL DANE RUM
White Rum - 42% ABV - Houston, Texas
MATUSALEM GRAN RESERVA 15 YR
Rum - 40% ABV - Dominican Republic
APEROL
Cordials - 11% ABV - Italy
BAILEYS IRISH CREAM
Cream Liqueur - 17% ABV - Ireland
CAMPARI
Cordial - 24% ABV - Italy
CHAMBORD
Black Raspberry Liqueur - 16.5% ABV - Loire, France
CHARTREUSE YELLOW
Herbal & Spice Liqueur /40% ABV / France
CHRISTIAN BROS. BRANDY
VS Brandy - 40% ABV - Kentucky, USA
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS BRANDY
Brandy - 40% ABV - California, United States
DISARONNO
Amaretto Liqueur - 28% ABV - Italy
FERNET-BRANCA
Herbal & Spice Liqueur - 39% ABV - Italy
FIREBALL
Flavored Whiskey - 33% ABV - Kentucky, United States
FRANGELICO
Hazelnut Liqueur - 20% ABV - Italy
GRAND MARNIER
Citrus Liqueur - 40% ABV - France
JAGERMEISTER
Herbal & Spice Liqueur - 35% ABV - Germany
KAHLUA
Coffee Liqueur - 21% ABV - Mexico
MIDORI
Melon Liqueur - 20% ABV - Japan
RUMPLE MINZE
Peppermint Schnapps - 50% ABV - Germany
SAINT ELDER
Elderflower Liqueur - 20% ABV - Massachusetts, United States
SCHNAPPS
TUACA
Brandy - 35% ABV - Italy
WELL BOURBON
WELL GIN
WELL RUM
WELL TEQUILA
WELL VODKA
WINE
ATTECA OLD VINE GRENACHE
Syrah - France - 14.5% ABV Deep and juicy 100% syrah from the both sides of the southern Rhone in France with rich, dark, and sweet ripeness to the palate.
BRILLA PROSECCO (SPLIT)
CASTELLAR CAVA ROSE
Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose - Italy - 11% ABV Bright with notes of berry and tropical fruit with a touch of rose and violet.
DONINI PINOT GRIGIO
GASSIER COTES DU RHONE
HAHN CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HAHN CHARDONNAY
Chardonnay - California - 13.5% ABV Bright with notes of pineapple, apricot, and gentle hints of apple pie and vanilla.
HAHN PINOT NOIR
Pinot Noir - California - 13.5% ABV Flavorful and silky with notes of wild cherry and a hint of sandalwood to complete a complex finish.
HOUSE BRUT CHAMPAGNE
LA POSTA PIZZELLA MALBEC
LIQUID GEOGRAPHY
Rose - 13% ABV - Spain
MIMOSA
MONTAND BLANC
Champagne - France - 11% ABV Fresh and bright with notes of ripe apple and subtle minerality.
MOSCATO D'ASTI
PANNONICA
White Blend - Austria - 13% ABV Easy going crisp blend of gruner veltliner, pinot blanc, and unoaked chardonnay with friendly citrus notes.
ROMONA SPRITZ
SANTOLA VIHNO
Vihno Verde - Portugal - 9% ABV A thirst-quenching, delicious, and slightly effervescent wine that is easy to drink!
ST. AGRESTIS SPRITZ
WAIRAU RIVER SAUVIGNON BLANC
WILD THING OLD VINE ZINFANDEL
SHOTS
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
CAPRI SUN
COFFEE
COKE ZERO 20 OZ BOTTLE
DR PEPPER 20 OZ BOTTLE
FOUNTAIN COKE
FOUNTAIN DIET COKE
FOUNTAIN SPRITE
GINGER BEER
ICED TEA
JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE
LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER N/A
Non-Alchoholic Seltzer - 0.0% ABV - 40 IBU
LEMONADE
MEXICAN COKE
MILK
RED BULL
ST ARNOLDS ROOT BEER
TOPO CHICO
TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT
TOPO CHICO LIME
Bottled Water
SODA CARAFE
MINERAGUA
APPLE JUICE
MM LEMONADE
GINGER ALE
BUCKLER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
Lager - 0.1% ABV - 12 IBU
INDUSTRY MONDAY
COCKTAILS
BLUEBERRY GIN FIZZ
New Amsterdam Gin, Blueberry, Lemon, Mint, and Elderflower Liqueur
COSMOPOLITAN
FROSE
FROSE CARAFE
FROSE TO GO 16 OZ
H-TOWN SUNSET
Beefeater Gin, Campari, Simple Syrup, Lemon, and Honey Bubbles Moscato
HOT TODDY
IRISH COFFEE
LONG ISLAND TEA
LONG POINT SPICY PALOMA
Espolon Blanco, Jalapeno, Grapefruit, Lime, and Grapefruit Jarritos
MARGARITA
MARGARITA CARAFE
MIMOSA
MIMOSA CARAFE
KYIV MULE
NAKED AND FAMOUS
Goslings Black Seal Rum, Lime, Pineapple, Ginger, and Angostura Bitters
NEGRONI
OLD FASHIONED
SHOT SPECIAL
WHITE UKRAINIAN
HURRICANE FROZEN
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Delicious scratch menu with 20 beers on tap. Kids welcome until the sun goes down!
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77043