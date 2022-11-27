Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

296 Reviews

$$

10158 Long Point Rd

Houston, TX 77043

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
REUBEN
FRIES

STARTERS

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.00

Freshly fried chips served with a rich and creamy white queso topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Freshly fried chips served with our house made spicy salsa verde.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.00

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, and our five cheese blend served up with fresh fried tortilla chips. Easily your new favorite way to start a meal!

WINGS

WINGS

$10.00+

Smokey grilled then fried wings tossed in any combination of our sauces and your choice of dipping sauce. Sauces available: Buffalo, Thai Curry, Espresso BBQ, Chili Lime, or our rotating seasonal flavor.

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$9.00

Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$8.00

Our famous fresh baked pretzel served up hot with beer cheese and spicy brown mustard.

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.50

SOUP BOWL

$8.00Out of stock

Ask your friendly neighborhood bartender or server about our scratch made rotating soup of the moment.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

$1.50Out of stock

SCORPION SAUCE

$9.00

LAZY OAKS HAT

$30.00

TACOS

TACO PLATE

TACO PLATE

$9.00+

A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal. Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans. There is an additional $.50 charge for each carne asada taco to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding. Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas

A LA CARTE TACO

A LA CARTE TACO

$3.00

Need just one more taco to round off your meal? We totally agree with this decision, Lazy Oaks approved. Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans. There is an additional $.50 charge for each carne asada taco to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding. Fresh Flour or Corn Tortilla

SALADS

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD

$12.00

Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing. Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.

TEJAS COBB SALAD

TEJAS COBB SALAD

$12.00

A local take on the classic cobb salad! Your choice of grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or cauliflower on top of tri-colored quinoa, local greens, roasted poblano and red onion, avocado, monterey jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and our NEW hatch chile vinaigrette! There is an additional $1 charge for carne asada on your salad to offset inflation. Thank you for understanding.

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

A crisp quarter of a head of iceberg lettuce with blistered tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, and bacon.

BURGERS

LAZY BURGER

LAZY BURGER

$10.00

The ORIGINAL and undefeated champ of Lazy Oaks. Double 3 oz. patties, topped each with double cheese, slathered with our famous Lazy Sauce, house made pickles, and diced Vidalia onion all inside a potato roll. Game. Changer.

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

A throwback to the classic American cheeseburger. A single 6 oz. patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made pickles with mustard and mayo in a potato roll.

BURNT END BURGER

BURNT END BURGER

$10.00

A single burger patty topped with smoked pork burnt ends, creamy jalapeno slaw, house pickles, crispy onions, and mayo on a potato roll

BAHN MI TURKEY BURGER

BAHN MI TURKEY BURGER

$10.00Out of stock

Try our new spin on the beloved turkey burger. A ginger, lemongrass, and garlic infused 5 oz turkey patty, topped with cilantro, sliced jalapeno, pickled daikon/cucumbers/carrots, and a yuzu sriracha aioli on a potato roll.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint. Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Chicken breast marinated in our secret citrus and herb blend then grilled over open flame and topped with smoked gouda until melted. Topped with lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a wheat and oat bun.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$11.00

Our Best Selling Scratch Made Reuben is Back By Popular Demand!! Secret recipe beer braised corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, smoked swiss cheese, and house dressing on our proprietary marbled rye

AL A CARTE CHICKEN BREAST

AL A CARTE CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

Add one of our citrus and herb marinated grilled chicken breasts to anything, we dare you.

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00

Crispy fried skin on french fries.

FUNYUN RINGS

FUNYUN RINGS

$5.00

Thick cut Vidalia onion breaded in our panko bread crumb and Funyun mix, then deep fried until golden and served with a side of Lazy Sauce.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Ooey gooey three cheese mac and cheese. Nothing more straightforward than that.

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$5.00

Halved brussels sprouts that are deep fried and tossed in our rose and herb gastrique, butter, and salt and pepper.

CHARROS

CHARROS

$3.00

Vegetarian charro beans topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.00

Seasonal rotating fruit

KIDS

Kids 10 & Under Only Please!
KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

A single 3 oz patty topped with cheddar cheese on a potato roll. Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

Ooey gooey cheesy and buttery quesadilla. It is what it is! Served with ranch on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$7.00

Poppable crispy buttermilk fried chicken pieces. Served with honey mustard on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

5 crispy fried mini corn dogs with some good old classic yellow mustard. Sometimes you don't mess with tradition. Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

A cup of our ooey gooey three cheese mac and cheese. Served your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit. 10 years and under only please.

SPECIALS

THURSDAY CHICKEN FRIED STEAK NIGHT

THURSDAY CHICKEN FRIED STEAK NIGHT

$15.00Out of stock

Served Only On Thursdays After 6 PM. Served with crispy fried brussels sprouts and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

BRISKET BITES

$12.00Out of stock

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00Out of stock

CATFISH FRIDAY

$13.00Out of stock

CHILI DOG SPECIAL

$8.00Out of stock

BOTTLES/CANS

AUSTIN EASTCIDER BLOOD ORANGE

$5.00

Cider - 5% ABV - 0 IBU

AUSTIN EASTCIDER PASSION FRUIT

$5.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS PINEAPPLE

$5.00Out of stock

Cider - 5% ABV - 0 IBU

BACK PEW 30 PIECES DOUBLE IPA

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

Belgian White - 4.8% ABV - 11 IBU

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

Lager - 4.2% ABV - 6 IBU

BUDWEISER

$3.50

Lager - 5% ABV - 12 IBU

COORS BANQUET

$3.50

Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU

COORS LIGHT

$3.50

Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

Mexican Lager - 4.6% ABV - 18 IBU

CRAFT/IMPORT BUCKET

$28.00

DOMESTIC BUCKET

$22.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

American Lager - 4.5% ABV - 10 IBU

EUREKA HEIGHTS BUCKLE BUNNY

$5.00

Cream Ale - 4.5% ABV - 15 IBU

EUREKA HEIGHTS MOSTLY HARMLESS

$5.00

American Pale Ale - 4.5% ABV - 42 IBU

HEINEKEN

$4.00

Euro Pale Lager - 5% ABV - 19 IBU

HEINEKIN 0.0 (N/A)

$4.00

KARBACH HOPADILLO

$4.00

American IPA - 6.6% ABV - 65 IBU

KARBACH RANCH WATER

$5.00

Flavored Seltzer - 4.5% ABV - 0 IBU

LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Non-Alchoholic Seltzer - 0.0% ABV - 40 IBU

LONE RIVER RANCH WATER GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

Hard Seltzer - 4% ABV - 0 IBU

LONE STAR

$3.00

American Lager - 4.7% ABV - 10 IBU

MAKE IT A MICHELADA

$1.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

American Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU

MILLER LITE

$3.50

American Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

Mexican Dark Lager - 5.4% ABV - 16 IBU

MONTUCKY COLD SNACK

$4.00

American Lager - 4.1% ABV - 10 IBU

NEGRA MODELO

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

Bock - 4.4% ABV - 13 IBU

SHINER LIGHT BLONDE

$4.00

Blonde Lager - 4% ABV - 9 IBU

ST. ARNOLDS LAWNMOWER

$5.00Out of stock

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

Euro Pale Lager - 5% ABV - 24 IBU

TOPO CHICO SELTZER

$5.00

Flavored Seltzer - 4.7% ABV - 0 IBU

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.50

Light Lager - 4.2% ABV - 10 IBU

DRAFT

11 BELOW OSO BUENO

$6.00

Aber Ale - 5.3% ABV - 22 IBU

11 BELOW TACO TUESDAY

$5.00

Blonde Ale - 4.7% ABV - 13 IBU

512 PECAN PORTER

$6.00

Porter - 6.2% ABV - 30 IBU

8TH WONDER COUGAR PAW

$6.00

Red Ale - 5.2% ABV - 16 IBU

AUSTIN EASTCIDER OG

$5.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS CHERRY LIME

$6.00

BACK PEW TANUKI

$6.00

BELLS TWO HEARTED

$6.00

American IPA - 7% ABV - 55 IBU

EUREKA HEIGHTS MINI BOSS

$6.00

American IPA - 6.8% ABV - 70 IBU

EUREKA HEIGHTS SHOWER TEARS

$6.00

EUREKA HEIGHTS TINSEL TROUSERS

$4.00

Golden Ale - 7.3% ABV - 30 IBU

GREAT HEIGHTS FRUITY PELLETS

$6.00

KARBACH CRAWFORD BOCK

$5.00

Bock - 4.5% ABV - 15 IBU

KARBACH LOVE STREET

$5.00

Kolsch - 4.9% ABV - 16 IBU

LIVE OAK HEFEWEIZEN

$5.00

Hefeweizen - 5.3% ABV - 10 IBU

LONE PINT YELLOW ROSE

$6.00

NEW MAGNOLIA CZECH AMBER

$6.00

Blonde - 7% ABV - 20 IBU

NO LABEL CALI BOY

$6.00

REAL ALE FIREMANS 4

$5.00

Blonde Ale - 5.1% ABV - 23 IBU

SIERRA NEVADA HAZY LITTLE THING

$6.00

SPINDLETAP HOUSTON HAZE

$6.00

Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - 55 IBU

ST. ARNOLDS FRENCH PRESS

$6.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

American Lager - 4.5% ABV - 16 IBU

LIQUOR

BAKERS

$15.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 53.5% ABV - Kentucky, United States

Balvenie 14 Yr. Caribbean Cask

$14.00

Single Malt Scotch aged in Rum Barrels - 43% ABV - Scotland

BASIL HAYDEN

$10.00

Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$10.00

Blended Rye Whiskey - 40% ABV - Kentucky, USA

BLANTON'S

$16.00

Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States

BOOKER NOE'S

$22.00

Bourbon - 63% ABV - Kentucky, United States

BUFFALO TRACE

$6.00

Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States

BULLEIT

$6.50

Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States

BULLEIT RYE

$6.50

Rye Whiskey - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$9.00

Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland

COLONEL EH TAYLOR

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL

$6.50

Whiskey - 40% ABV - Canada

DEWARS

$6.00

Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland

EAGLE RARE

$9.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 45.5% ABV - Kentucky, United States

ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT RYE

$9.00

Rye Whiskey - 47% ABV - Kentucky, USA

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$12.00

Bourbon - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States

JACK DANIELS

$5.50

Whiskey - 40% ABV - Tennessee, United States

JAMESON

$6.50

Whiskey - 40% ABV - Ireland

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$9.00

Whiskey - 40% ABV - Ireland

JIM BEAM

$5.50

Bourbon - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.50

Blended Scotch Whisky - 40% ABV - Scotland

KNOB CREEK RYE

$7.50

Rye Whiskey - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States

LAPHROAIG 10 YR

$11.00

Single Malt Scotch Whisky /43% ABV / Scotland

MAKERS MARK

$6.50

Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States

OBAN 14 CARRIBEAN CASK

$24.00

Rum Barrel Aged Single Malt Scotch - 43% ABV - Highland, Scotland

OLD GRAND DAD BONDED

$5.50

Bourbon - 50% ABV - Kentucky, United States

OLD OVERHOLT RYE

$6.50

Rye Whiskey - 40% ABV - Kentucky, United States

RITTENHOUSE

$7.00

Rye Whiskey - 50% ABV - Kentucky, USA

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.50

Blended Whiskey - 40% ABV - United States

SISTERDALE

$12.00

Texas Whiskey - 46.7% ABV - Texas, United States

SKREWBALL

$5.50

Flavored Whiskey - 35% ABV - California, USA

WELLER

$7.00

Wheated Bourbon - 40 % ABV - Kentucky, United States

WELLER 12 YR

$10.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 45% ABV - Kentucky, United States

WILD TURKEY 101

$5.50

Bourbon - 50.5% ABV - Kentucky, USA

WOODFORD RESERVE

$8.50

Bourbon - 45.2% ABV - Kentucky, United States

SMOOTH AMBLER CONTRADICTION

$10.00

Whiskey - 50% ABV - West Virginia, United States

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

ABSOLUT

$6.00

Vodka - 40% ABV - Sweden

CHOPIN

$6.00

Potato Vodka - 40% ABV - Poland

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$5.50

Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$5.50

Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$5.50

Flavored Vodka - 35% ABV - Texas, United States

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

Vodka - 40% ABV - France

KETEL ONE

$6.00

Vodka - 40% ABV - Netherlands

TITO'S

$5.50

Vodka - 40% ABV - Texas, United States

DEEP EDDY LIME

$5.50

BEEFEATER

$7.00

London Dry Gin - 44% ABV - United Kingdom

BLUECOAT

$7.00

Gin - 47% ABV - Pennsylvania, United States

GUNPOWDER

$9.00

Oriental Infused Tea - 43% ABV - Ireland

HENDRICK'S

$7.50

Flavored Gin - 44% ABV - Scotland

NEW AMSTERDAM

$5.00

London Dry Gin - 40% ABV - United States

TANQUERAY

$6.00

London Dry Gin - 47.3% ABV - United Kingdom

THE BOTANIST

$9.50

Islay Dry Gin - 46% ABV - Scotland

ALIPUS SAN JUAN MEZCAL

$9.00

Mezcal - 47% ABV - Mexico

APALUZ

$6.00

Joven Mezcal - 40% ABV - Mexico

CASA NOBLE REPOSADO

$10.00

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

CIMARRON BLANCO

$6.00Out of stock

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

CIMARRON REPOSADO

$6.00Out of stock

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

CORRALEJO ANEJO

$9.50

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

DON JULIO BLANCO

$9.00

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

ESPOLON BLANCO

$6.00

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$6.00Out of stock

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

INSOLITO REPOSADO

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila - 40% ABV - Mexico

BACARDI

$5.50

Rum - 40% ABV - Puerto Rico

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.50

Spiced Rum - 35% ABV - US Virgin Islands

CRUZAN COCONUT RUM

$5.00

Flavored Rum - 21% ABV - US Virgin Islands

GOSLING BLACK SEAL

$5.00

Dark Rum - 40% ABV - Bermuda

GRATEFUL DANE RUM

$6.00

White Rum - 42% ABV - Houston, Texas

MATUSALEM GRAN RESERVA 15 YR

$6.50

Rum - 40% ABV - Dominican Republic

APEROL

$5.50

Cordials - 11% ABV - Italy

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$6.50

Cream Liqueur - 17% ABV - Ireland

CAMPARI

$5.50

Cordial - 24% ABV - Italy

CHAMBORD

$5.50Out of stock

Black Raspberry Liqueur - 16.5% ABV - Loire, France

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$10.00

Herbal & Spice Liqueur /40% ABV / France

CHRISTIAN BROS. BRANDY

$5.50

VS Brandy - 40% ABV - Kentucky, USA

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS BRANDY

$6.00

Brandy - 40% ABV - California, United States

DISARONNO

$6.00

Amaretto Liqueur - 28% ABV - Italy

FERNET-BRANCA

$7.50

Herbal & Spice Liqueur - 39% ABV - Italy

FIREBALL

$5.00

Flavored Whiskey - 33% ABV - Kentucky, United States

FRANGELICO

$7.50

Hazelnut Liqueur - 20% ABV - Italy

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

Citrus Liqueur - 40% ABV - France

JAGERMEISTER

$5.50

Herbal & Spice Liqueur - 35% ABV - Germany

KAHLUA

$6.50

Coffee Liqueur - 21% ABV - Mexico

MIDORI

$6.00Out of stock

Melon Liqueur - 20% ABV - Japan

RUMPLE MINZE

$5.50

Peppermint Schnapps - 50% ABV - Germany

SAINT ELDER

$6.00

Elderflower Liqueur - 20% ABV - Massachusetts, United States

SCHNAPPS

$4.50

TUACA

$6.00

Brandy - 35% ABV - Italy

WELL BOURBON

$4.50

WELL GIN

$4.50

WELL RUM

$4.50

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50

WELL VODKA

$4.50

WINE

ATTECA OLD VINE GRENACHE

$10.00+

Syrah - France - 14.5% ABV Deep and juicy 100% syrah from the both sides of the southern Rhone in France with rich, dark, and sweet ripeness to the palate.

BRILLA PROSECCO (SPLIT)

$12.00

CASTELLAR CAVA ROSE

$11.00+

Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose - Italy - 11% ABV Bright with notes of berry and tropical fruit with a touch of rose and violet.

DONINI PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00+

GASSIER COTES DU RHONE

$10.00+

HAHN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00+

HAHN CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

Chardonnay - California - 13.5% ABV Bright with notes of pineapple, apricot, and gentle hints of apple pie and vanilla.

HAHN PINOT NOIR

$10.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir - California - 13.5% ABV Flavorful and silky with notes of wild cherry and a hint of sandalwood to complete a complex finish.

HOUSE BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$6.00+

LA POSTA PIZZELLA MALBEC

$8.00+

LIQUID GEOGRAPHY

$9.00+

Rose - 13% ABV - Spain

MIMOSA

$4.00

MONTAND BLANC

$10.00+

Champagne - France - 11% ABV Fresh and bright with notes of ripe apple and subtle minerality.

MOSCATO D'ASTI

$8.00+

PANNONICA

$10.00+

White Blend - Austria - 13% ABV Easy going crisp blend of gruner veltliner, pinot blanc, and unoaked chardonnay with friendly citrus notes.

ROMONA SPRITZ

$8.00

SANTOLA VIHNO

$7.00+

Vihno Verde - Portugal - 9% ABV A thirst-quenching, delicious, and slightly effervescent wine that is easy to drink!

ST. AGRESTIS SPRITZ

$8.00

WAIRAU RIVER SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00+

WILD THING OLD VINE ZINFANDEL

$12.00+

SHOTS

GREEN TEA

$7.50

KAMIKAZE

$7.50

LEMON DROP

$7.50

MEXICAN CANDY

$7.50

STARFUCKER

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.50

UNDERBERG

$6.00

IRISH BOMB

$9.00Out of stock

JAGER BOMB

$7.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

CAPRI SUN

$2.50Out of stock

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

COKE ZERO 20 OZ BOTTLE

$3.50

DR PEPPER 20 OZ BOTTLE

$3.50Out of stock

FOUNTAIN COKE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DIET COKE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$4.00

LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Non-Alchoholic Seltzer - 0.0% ABV - 40 IBU

LEMONADE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

ST ARNOLDS ROOT BEER

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00Out of stock

TOPO CHICO LIME

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

SODA CARAFE

$8.00Out of stock

MINERAGUA

$3.50Out of stock

APPLE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

MM LEMONADE

$3.00Out of stock

GINGER ALE

$3.00Out of stock

BUCKLER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$4.00Out of stock

Lager - 0.1% ABV - 12 IBU

INDUSTRY MONDAY

JAMESON

$4.00

MONTUCKY

$3.00

DONATION DRINK TICKET

$6.00

COCKTAILS

BLUEBERRY GIN FIZZ

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin, Blueberry, Lemon, Mint, and Elderflower Liqueur

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.00

FROSE

$8.00

FROSE CARAFE

$30.00

FROSE TO GO 16 OZ

$10.00

H-TOWN SUNSET

$8.00

Beefeater Gin, Campari, Simple Syrup, Lemon, and Honey Bubbles Moscato

HOT TODDY

$8.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.50Out of stock

LONG ISLAND TEA

$8.00

LONG POINT SPICY PALOMA

$8.00

Espolon Blanco, Jalapeno, Grapefruit, Lime, and Grapefruit Jarritos

MARGARITA

$8.00

MARGARITA CARAFE

$28.00Out of stock

MIMOSA

$5.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$20.00

KYIV MULE

$8.00

NAKED AND FAMOUS

$8.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum, Lime, Pineapple, Ginger, and Angostura Bitters

NEGRONI

$9.00

OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

SHOT SPECIAL

$5.00Out of stock

WHITE UKRAINIAN

$8.00

HURRICANE FROZEN

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious scratch menu with 20 beers on tap. Kids welcome until the sun goes down!

Website

Location

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77043

Directions

Gallery
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden image
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden image

