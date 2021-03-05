Pizza
Lazzio Family Pizza
112 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Lazzio Family Pizza in Aliquippa, PA! Create your own pizza or try one of our specialty pizza's, including our White Pizza and The Gionola style Pizza. We also have Sicilian style pizza, wings, pasta's, salads, calzones, and, wait for it... Big Pauly P's Humongous Samiches for you to discover and enjoy! Find us at 2205 Sheffield rd Aliquippa Pa 15001 to the right of Yiannis breakfast and lunch, Check out our website www.lazziosfamilypizza.com and view our full menu and order online today!
2205 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001
