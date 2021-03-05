Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Lazzio Family Pizza

112 Reviews

$

2205 Sheffield Rd

Aliquippa, PA 15001

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16" Cheese pizza
Regular 14" Cheese Pizza
Calzone

Starters

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.00

Bread And Butter

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6pc)

$7.00

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Beans&Greens

$6.99

Beans&Greens Red

$6.99

Pizza

Regular 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Large 16" Cheese pizza

$15.00

4 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$6.00

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

12 cut Sicilian

$16.00

Calzone

All calzone's INCLUDE SAUCE, CHEESE, AND RICCOTA

Calzone

$12.00

All calzone's INCLUDE SAUCE, CHEESE, AND RICCOTA

Meatball Calzone

$13.75

Veggie Calzonbe

$13.75

Dipping Sauces

Pasta

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Bowl of Pasta

$14.00

Extra Protein

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Side of Cheese

Wings

6 Wings

$7.50

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$24.00

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Side Veggies

$1.00

Boat Veggies

$3.00

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00

CBR Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo CBR Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

$11.00

Steak & Cheese

$11.00

Soup/Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Antipasto

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Wedding Soup

$3.99

Soup of Day

$3.99

Desserts

Brownies

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Beverages

Water

$1.00

2 Liter

20oz

Can

Pizza Specials

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

MED Special Samoan Pizza

$15.00

MED Meat Lovers

$15.00

MED Veggie Pizza

$15.00

MED CBR Pizza

$15.00

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

MED Premo Pizza

$15.00

$10 Carryout

$10.00

By the Slice

$2.50

2 Large 1 Topping

$30.00

$10 Large 1 Topping

$10.00

Pasta Special

Pasta Special

$40.00

Monday Specials

X2 Hoagies Special

$15.00

X2 Pasta Special

$15.00

Hoagie & Pasta

$15.00

Wednesday Special

Med 1 Topping

$10.00

Thursday Special

Calzone 2 Toppings

$10.00

Friday & Saturday Special

2 Large 2 Topping 2 Liter Cheesy Bread

$40.00

Sunday Special

Game Day Deal

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Lazzio Family Pizza in Aliquippa, PA! Create your own pizza or try one of our specialty pizza's, including our White Pizza and The Gionola style Pizza. We also have Sicilian style pizza, wings, pasta's, salads, calzones, and, wait for it... Big Pauly P's Humongous Samiches for you to discover and enjoy! Find us at 2205 Sheffield rd Aliquippa Pa 15001 to the right of Yiannis breakfast and lunch, Check out our website www.lazziosfamilypizza.com and view our full menu and order online today!

Location

2205 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001

Directions

Lazzio Family Pizza image
Lazzio Family Pizza image
Lazzio Family Pizza image

