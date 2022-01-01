Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Burger - Bayshore

review star

No reviews yet

62 E MAIN STREET

BAY SHORE, NY 11706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cannonball
Chicken Tender Basket
Classic Dog

Burgers 🍔

Local Burger

Local Burger

$7.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Local Sauce

PB & B

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Peanut Butter (Just Trust Us!)

Return of the Mac

Return of the Mac

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mac-N-Cheese

Hangover

Hangover

$8.99

American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Ketchup

Cannonball

Cannonball

$8.99

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Atomic

Atomic

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Jalapeños, Raw Onion, Sriracha Mayo

Shroom Burger

$8.49

Swiss- Bacon- Mushrooms- Sautéed Onions

Quinoa Burger (V)

Quinoa Burger (V)

$8.99

Housemade Quinoa & Bean Patty, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Raw Onion, Sriracha Mayo

Chicken Sandwiches 🐔

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, House Ranch

The Captain

The Captain

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Housemade Slaw, Pickles, Chipotle Ranch

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, Lettuce, Come Back Sauce, Hot Honey Drizzle

Build Your Own

BYO Burger

$6.99

Plain Burger

BYO Captain

$7.99

BYO Grilled Chicken

$7.99

BYO Quinoa Burger

$7.99

Grass Fed Hot Dogs 🌭

Plain Dog

$4.99
Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$4.99

Kraut, Mustard

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.29

Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onion

The Works

The Works

$6.49

Mustard, Relish, Tomatoes, Pickles, Chopped Onion, Banana Peppers, Celery Salt

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$12.99

25 Piece Wings

$29.99

Fries & Rings 🍟

Skin-On Fries

Skin-On Fries

$3.89

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Fries

Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Fries

$4.99
Fiddy Fiddy

Fiddy Fiddy

$5.59

Fries, Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.89

Sides & Extras 🥨

Crispy Cheddar Bites

Crispy Cheddar Bites

$8.99
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Sticks

$8.99
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.89

with Bacon

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99
Housemade Slaw

Housemade Slaw

$3.99
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99

Little Locals 🖍️

Kid's Grass Fed Burger

$8.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Grass Fed Hot Dog

$8.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Sauces

Side Local Sauce

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Maple Mayo

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Yellow Mustard

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side 2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.19

Extras

Side of Pickles

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Bun

$1.50

Side 2 oz Sour Cream

$1.19

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Beverages 🥤

Tap Water

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Kids Drink

Refill

Lemonade

$2.99

Mango Lemonade

$3.29
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Half & Half

$3.29

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry & Club

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milkshakes🍨

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreo's, Chocolate Syrup, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Reese's Pieces

S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Marshmallows, Fluff, Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$8.00
Classic Vanilla Milkshake

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
Classic Chocolate Milkshake

Classic Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Classic Black & White Milkshake

$7.00
Classic Strawberry Milkshake

Classic Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Float

$8.00

Beer

Blue Point Toasted

$7.00

Montauk Eastern Haze

$7.00

Blue Point Mother Pumpkin

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Radiant Pig Save The Robots IPA

$7.00

GSB Splashing Pumpkin

$7.00

Halloween Special

Kids Black & White

Kids Vanilla

Kids Strawberry

Kids Chocolate

Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love, Peace & Burger Grease.

Location

62 E MAIN STREET, BAY SHORE, NY 11706

Directions

