Left Bank - Jack London
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Left Bank Brasserie is a group of authentic Parisian-style brasseries by Chef Roland Passot. First opened in 1994, Left Bank Brasserie now has four locations across the Bay Area. Guests are invited to step into French culture, in a vibrant, social atmosphere that captures the charm of traditional brasseries and iconic alfresco dining of France. An all-day menu features authentic French cuisine utilizing seasonal, local and organic ingredients, along with an extensive cocktail menu, a wide range of beer options, and an expertly-curated wine selection.
Location
55 WEBSTER STREET SUITE 66-055, OAKLAND, CA 94607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in OAKLAND
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant