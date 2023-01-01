Restaurant header imageView gallery

Left Bank - Jack London

review star

No reviews yet

55 WEBSTER STREET SUITE 66-055

OAKLAND, CA 94607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All-Day Menu

Appetizers

Bread & Butter

$5.00

assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt

Oysters (6)

$21.00

half dozen raw market selection

Charcuterie and Cheese Plate

$26.00

housemade chicken liver mousse and country pâté, traditional accompaniments

Escargots

$14.00

Pernod garlic butter

Calamari Frit

$19.00

lemon, Dijon vinaigrette

Prawns Provencale

$21.00

tomato, Niçoise olives, basil, capers, Pernod garlic butter

Steak Tartare

$19.00

capers, shallots, Dijon

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Emmenthal

Beet Salad

$16.00

frisée, watercress, candied walnuts, shallots, sherry vinaigrette

Salad Lyonnaise

$15.00

frisée, lardons, poached egg

Salad Verte

$13.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Nicoise Salade

$26.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Petite Plateau

$95.00

frisée, watercress, candied walnuts, shallots, sherry vinaigrette

Entree

Beef Bourguignon

$35.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Bouillabaisse

$38.00

prawns, clams, mussels, saffron tomato broth petite

Butternut Squash & Kale Ravioli

$26.00

purple cauliflower, artichoke hearts, sugar peas, pea shoots, tarragon cream sauce, basil oil

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Duck Confit

$29.00

farro, almonds, snap peas, dried cherries, blood orange gastrique

Fried Chicken

$30.00

roasted marble potatoes, sautéed mustard greens, apple chutney, apple mustard sauce

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

roasted marble potatoes, sautéed mustard greens, apple chutney, apple mustard sauce

Housemade Grilled Sausage

$21.00

potato gratin, braised red cabbage

JL Burger

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Mushroom Bourguignon

$28.00

baby butter beans, smoked Tempeh

Mussels

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Raclette Burger

$23.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots

Rocky JR Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

green garlic broccolini, jus de poulet, lemon, thyme

Salmon

$32.00

Delta asparagus, sauce vierge

Steak Frites

$35.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce

Trout Almondine

$29.00

brown butter, roasted almonds, green beans

Sides

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

shallots

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

butter

Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

SD Salmon

$8.00

Prawns

$9.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.00

Roquefort Butter

$2.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Apple Tatin

$11.00

Les Profiteroles

$11.00

cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

vanilla bean custard

Tarte Citron

$11.00

Café Liégeois

$11.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Kids Le Sundae

$4.00

Petite Profiterole

$4.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$8.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Celebratory Dessert

$2.00

House Cocktails

Bar American Cocktails

Left Bank Bee's Knees

$15.00

Petit Pont

$17.00

L'Epoque

$15.00

Clear & Stormy

$15.00

Negroni Tropique

$16.00

Une Journee Sur La Seine

$16.00

Cask and Coffee Negroni

$18.00

Conspirateur

$18.00

Jus de Pimm

$17.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Vieux Carre (Copy)

$18.00

Sparkling Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

French75

$15.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

NA Bev

Zero Proof

Refreshing

$8.00

Tropical

$8.00

Herbaceous

$8.00

Not-So Prickly Magarita

$13.00

Road to Nowhere

$13.00Out of stock

T Sans G

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

WYLD Sprakling Water Blood Orange

$10.00

WYLD Sparkling Water Raspberry

$10.00

Soda & Juice

Evian, Still Water

$9.00

Evian, Sparkling Water

$9.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Refill

Fever Tree, Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree, Grape Fruit

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Macchiatto

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kid Salmon

$8.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Thanx Online Ordering Menu

Salads

Salade Verte

Salade Verte

$12.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Nicoise Salade

Nicoise Salade

$25.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Burgers

Raclette Burger

Raclette Burger

$23.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots. *Per Chef's Recommendation prepared Medium.

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$20.00

fried onions. Per Chef's Recommendation, burger prepared Medium.

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion. Per Chef's recommendation prepared Medium.

Entree

Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

roasted root vegetables, lemon thyme sauce, herbed yogurt

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Rocky JR Half Roasted Chicken

Rocky JR Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

pomme purée, jus de poulet

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce *Per Chef's recommendation, prepared Medium.

Chef's Plates

Housemade Grilled Sausage

Housemade Grilled Sausage

$21.00

piperade, roasted fingerling potatoes

Butternut Squash and Kale Ravioli

Butternut Squash and Kale Ravioli

$26.00

celery root, apples, sage beurre noisette

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

caper, raisins, gremolata

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

butter

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Left Bank Brasserie is a group of authentic Parisian-style brasseries by Chef Roland Passot. First opened in 1994, Left Bank Brasserie now has four locations across the Bay Area. Guests are invited to step into French culture, in a vibrant, social atmosphere that captures the charm of traditional brasseries and iconic alfresco dining of France. An all-day menu features authentic French cuisine utilizing seasonal, local and organic ingredients, along with an extensive cocktail menu, a wide range of beer options, and an expertly-curated wine selection.

Website

Location

55 WEBSTER STREET SUITE 66-055, OAKLAND, CA 94607

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Noka Ramen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
90 Franklin Street Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
300 Broadway Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Do not use!!!
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
orange starNo Reviews
907D Washington Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in OAKLAND

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near OAKLAND
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston