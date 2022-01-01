Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Burger Patchogue

review star

No reviews yet

76 W Main Street

Patchogue, NY 11772

Wings 🍗

10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$12.99

10 wings of your choice (boneless, traditional, Crispys OG) tossed in your favorite Crispy's sauce

25 Piece Wings

25 Piece Wings

$29.99

25 wings of your choice (boneless, traditional, Crispys OG) tossed in your favorite Crispy's sauce

50 Piece Wings

50 Piece Wings

$59.99

50 wings of your choice (boneless, traditional, Crispys OG) tossed in your favorite Crispy's sauce

100 Piece Wing

100 Piece Wing

$115.99

100 wings of your choice (boneless, traditional, Crispys OG) tossed in your favorite Crispy's sauce

Burgers

Local Burger

Local Burger

$7.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Local Sauce

PB & B

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Peanut Butter (Just Trust Us!)

Return of the Mac

Return of the Mac

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mac-N-Cheese

Hangover

Hangover

$8.99

American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Ketchup

Cannonball

Cannonball

$8.99

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Shroom Burger

$8.49

Swiss, Bacon, Mushrooms, & Sautéed Onions

Atomic

Atomic

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Jalapeños, Raw Onion, Sriracha Mayo

BYO Burger

$6.99

Plain Burger

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$8.99

Housemade Quinoa & Bean Patty, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Raw Onion, Sriracha Mayo

BYO Quinoa Burger

$7.99

Grass Fed Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.99
Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$4.99

Kraut, Mustard

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.29

Bacon & Cheese Sauce

The Works

The Works

$6.49

Mustard, Relish, Tomatoes, Pickles, Chopped Onion, Banana Peppers, Celery Salt

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, House Ranch

The Captain

The Captain

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Housemade Slaw, Pickles, Chipotle Ranch

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, Lettuce, Come Back Sauce, Hot Honey Drizzle

BYO Captain

$7.99

BYO Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Fries & Rings 🍟

Skin-On Fries

Skin-On Fries

$3.89

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$3.99
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.99
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.89
Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Fries

Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Fries

$4.99
Fiddy Fiddy

Fiddy Fiddy

$5.59

Fries, Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.89

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Sauces

Local Sauce

$0.75

Add Ketchup

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Maple Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Yellow Mustard

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Maple Mayo

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.19

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Soft-baked salted pretzel sticks served with honey mustard and cheese sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Sticks

$8.99
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.89

with Bacon

Crispy Cheddar Bites

$8.99
Housemade Slaw

Housemade Slaw

$3.99
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Little Locals

Kid's Grass Fed Burger

$8.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Grass Fed Hot Dog

$8.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.79

Includes a Kid Fry & Kid Drink

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Tap Water

Root Beer

$2.99

Kids Drink

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mango Lemonade

$3.29
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Half & Half

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.99

Refill

Club Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry & Club

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milkshakes

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreo's, Chocolate Syrup, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Reese's Pieces

S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Marshmallows, Fluff, Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$8.00
Classic Vanilla Milkshake

Classic Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
Classic Chocolate Milkshake

Classic Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Classic Black & White Milkshake

$7.00
Classic Strawberry Milkshake

Classic Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Float

$8.00

Halloween Special

Kids Strawberry Shake

Kids Vanilla Shake

Kids Black & White Shake

Kids Chocolates Shake

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 W Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

