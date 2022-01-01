LB's Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!
Location
5452-54 N 5th street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Balconcito - 658 east godfrey avenue
No Reviews
658 East Godfrey Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19120
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant