LB's Lounge

5452-54 N 5th street

Philadelphia, PA 19120

Starters

Hand-cut fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.00

Egg Rolls

Pick Three

$22.00

Burgers / Tacos

Beef Burger

$17.00

Chicken Burger

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Wings

Country Fried

$15.00

Henny Wings

$20.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Bang Bang Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Spicy Thai Wings

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$15.00

Rolls

Shrimp roll

$20.00

Salmon/Buffalo roll

$22.00

Chicken/Buffalo roll

$17.00

Philly Cheese Steak roll

$17.00

(Pick 3 Different Rolls)

$22.00

Salmon roll

$22.00

Chicken Chz roll

$17.00

Shrimp

Fried Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp (12)

$22.00

Henny Shrimp (6)

$14.00

Henny Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp (6)

$14.00

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Spicy Thai Shrimp (6)

$14.00

Spicy Thai Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Bang Bang Shrimp (6)

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Steamed Shrimp(6)

$14.00

Steamed Shrimp (12)

$22.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp(6)

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp (12)

$24.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

Fried Whitening

$20.00

Lollipop Lamb

$35.00

Country Fried chicken

$20.00

Fried Shrimp (8)

$25.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

Candy Yams

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Macaroni & cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Specials

Shrimp Alfredo

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Whitening Sandwich

$17.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Crab Fries

$20.00

Philly CheeseSteak Fries

$15.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

LIQUOR

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Ciroc Mango

$7.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00+

Ciroc Apple

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Hendricks

$6.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Malibu Pine

$5.00+

Parrot Bay Passionfruit

$5.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

1800 Coconut

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$7.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Don Julio

$11.00+

1942

$18.00+

Azul

$20.00+

Casamigos

$11.00+

Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Cuervo sliver

$6.00+

Don Julio Rep

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Proper 12

$8.00+

Glenlivet 15

$10.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00+

E & J apple

$6.00+

E & J Peach

$6.00+

E & J VSOP

$6.00+

Markers Mark

$6.00+

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Henny

$10.00+

Henny Priv

$13.00+

Remy

$8.00+

Dusse

$11.00+

Remy 1738

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Martell

$8.00+

COCKTAILS

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$5.00

Wells Liquor

$5.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

BEER

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Odouls

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Bud Platinum

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Taylor's Port

$5.00

Sweet Red

$5.00

NA BEVERAGE

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

COOLERS

Seagrams

$4.00

Hard seltzer

Truly

$5.00

Well LQ

Vodka

$3.00

tequila

$3.00

Gin

$3.00

Cake

Cake

$3.00

Banana pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!

5452-54 N 5th street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

