Restaurant header imageView gallery

Commissary LBBM

review star

No reviews yet

1242 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CD020 Mousse Nutella
CT001 CR Plain (50Ct)
CD018 Mousse Choco

Croissant

CT001 CR Plain (50Ct)

CT001 CR Plain (50Ct)

$80.00
CT002 CR Apple (60Ct)

CT002 CR Apple (60Ct)

$90.00
CT004 CR HamCheese (50Ct)

CT004 CR HamCheese (50Ct)

$90.00
CT005 CR Almond (50Ct)

CT005 CR Almond (50Ct)

$90.00
CT006 CR ChocoAlmond (50Ct)

CT006 CR ChocoAlmond (50Ct)

$90.00
CT007 CR Choco (50Ct)

CT007 CR Choco (50Ct)

$90.00

Empanadas

CT041 EMP Beef (30Ct)

CT041 EMP Beef (30Ct)

$89.00
CT042 EMP Chicken (30Ct)

CT042 EMP Chicken (30Ct)

$84.00
CT044 EMP SpinachMozz (30Ct)

CT044 EMP SpinachMozz (30Ct)

$94.00
CT046 EMP TomatoMozz (36Ct)

CT046 EMP TomatoMozz (36Ct)

$114.00
CT047 EMP MushrMozz (30 Ct)

CT047 EMP MushrMozz (30 Ct)

$90.00
CT049 EMP HamCheese (42Ct)

CT049 EMP HamCheese (42Ct)

$126.00
CT051 EMP Chorizo (30Ct)

CT051 EMP Chorizo (30Ct)

$94.00

Quiches

CT055 Quiche H&C (15Ct)

CT055 Quiche H&C (15Ct)

$63.00
CT056 Quiche Spinach (15Ct)

CT056 Quiche Spinach (15Ct)

$63.00
CT057 Quiche Mushroom (15Ct)

CT057 Quiche Mushroom (15Ct)

$63.00

Other

CT009 HamCachito (40Ct)

CT009 HamCachito (40Ct)

$50.00
CT012 MediaLuna (90Ct)

CT012 MediaLuna (90Ct)

$44.00
CT013 Brioche (35Ct)

CT013 Brioche (35Ct)

$30.00
CT014 ElephantEar (320Ct)

CT014 ElephantEar (320Ct)

$62.00
CT054 Tequeños (90Ct)

CT054 Tequeños (90Ct)

$74.00
CT059 Pan Bono (50Ct)

CT059 Pan Bono (50Ct)

$53.00
CB061 Pan de Jamon (7 per tray)

CB061 Pan de Jamon (7 per tray)

$112.00
CB062 Pan de Pavo (7 per Tray)

CB062 Pan de Pavo (7 per Tray)

$175.00

Tarts

CD026 AppleTart (3 per tray)

CD026 AppleTart (3 per tray)

$41.58
CD038 Appricot Tart (3 per tray)

CD038 Appricot Tart (3 per tray)

$41.58

Mousse

CD018 Mousse Choco

CD018 Mousse Choco

$3.36
CD019 MousseDulce Leche

CD019 MousseDulce Leche

$2.20
CD020 Mousse Nutella

CD020 Mousse Nutella

$3.18

Other

CD027 KeyLimePie

CD027 KeyLimePie

$2.50
CD028 Oreo Marquise

CD028 Oreo Marquise

$3.15
CD029 CheeseCake

CD029 CheeseCake

$2.90
CD030 Tres Leches

CD030 Tres Leches

$2.65
CD034 Tiramisu

CD034 Tiramisu

$3.00

CD036 Marquesa Nutella

$3.30

CD037 Brownie Tray

$17.05
CT133 Alfajor Tapa (77 Ct X 4)

CT133 Alfajor Tapa (77 Ct X 4)

$23.50
CT080 Cookie ChocoChip (50Ct)

CT080 Cookie ChocoChip (50Ct)

$51.00

Sauces

CB120 Ragu Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

CB120 Ragu Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

$73.00
CB121 Pomodoro Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

CB121 Pomodoro Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

$37.00

CB122 Bechamel Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

$30.00

CB123 Hollandaise Sauce (8Pk/32Oz)

$143.00
CB125 Ranchero Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

CB125 Ranchero Sauce (4Pk/64Oz)

$37.00

Soups

CB100 Soup Vegetable (4Pk/64Oz)

CB100 Soup Vegetable (4Pk/64Oz)

$43.00
CB101 Soup Lentil (4Pk/64Oz)

CB101 Soup Lentil (4Pk/64Oz)

$32.00
CB102 Soup Pumpkin (4Pk/64Oz)

CB102 Soup Pumpkin (4Pk/64Oz)

$37.00
CB103 Soup ChickPea (4Pk/64Oz)

CB103 Soup ChickPea (4Pk/64Oz)

$32.00

Dressings

CB126 Italian Dressing (4Pk/64Oz)

$61.00

CB127 French Dressing (4Pk/64Oz)

$31.00

CB141 Caesar Dressing (4Pk/64Oz)

$95.00

Mixes & Creams

CB128 Pancake Mix (4Pk/64Oz)

$48.00

CB128 FrenchToast Mix (8Pk/32Oz)

$60.00

CB132 Pastry Cream (8Pk/32Oz)

$15.00

CB130 Pistacho Cream (8Pk/32Oz)

$25.00

Pastas

CB063 Lasagna (Tray 6pc)

CB063 Lasagna (Tray 6pc)

$35.00
CB064 Parmiggiana (Tray 6pc)

CB064 Parmiggiana (Tray 6pc)

$35.00

Empanadas

CVP144 EMP Beef (6Ct)

CVP144 EMP Beef (6Ct)

$20.00
CVP145 EMP Chicken (6Ct)

CVP145 EMP Chicken (6Ct)

$12.00
CVP146 EMP SpinachMozz (6Ct)

CVP146 EMP SpinachMozz (6Ct)

$12.00
CVP147 EMP TomatoMozz (6Ct)

CVP147 EMP TomatoMozz (6Ct)

$15.00
CVP148 EMP MushroomMozz (6Ct)

CVP148 EMP MushroomMozz (6Ct)

$16.00
CVP149 EMP HamCheese (6Ct)

CVP149 EMP HamCheese (6Ct)

$16.00
CVP150 EMP Chorizo (6Ct)

CVP150 EMP Chorizo (6Ct)

$18.00

Quiches

CVP151 Quiche H&C (2Ct)

CVP151 Quiche H&C (2Ct)

$7.00
CVP152 Quiche Spinach (2Ct)

CVP152 Quiche Spinach (2Ct)

$7.00
CVP153 Quiche Mushroom (2Ct)

CVP153 Quiche Mushroom (2Ct)

$7.00

Other

CVP 142 Tequeños (12Ct)

CVP 142 Tequeños (12Ct)

$10.00
CVP 143 PanBono (6Ct)

CVP 143 PanBono (6Ct)

$8.50

Menu

CPA10 Catering Menu (100Ct)

$40.00

CPA6 To GO Menu (100 Ct)

$50.00

CPA7 Menu Tabloide (Each)

$16.50

Cards & Stickers

CPA8 Sticker Roll LBBM (1500 Ct)

$135.00

CPA11 Ziti Sticker Roll (1500 Ct)

$135.00

CPA1 Biz Cards Generic (100 Ct)

$25.00

Uniform

Cap LBBM

$15.00

Hoodie LBBM

$35.00

Shirt Short Sleeve

$14.00

Shirt Long Sleeve

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We Manufacture Baked Good, Desserts, Soups, Dressings, Sauces and Pastas for La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. All our products are Frozen, some require proofing, baking and/or heating.

Location

1242 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Doggis Arepa Bar - Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
1246 Coral Way Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
Coral House - - Pizza & Pasta Co. -
orange starNo Reviews
1762 Southwest 22nd Street Coral Gables, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
Cheve
orange starNo Reviews
1295 Coral Way Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
Old Lisbon Restaurants
orange starNo Reviews
1698 SW 22ND STREET MIAMI, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
El Patio 305 - 2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145
orange starNo Reviews
2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145 Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - Coral Gables - 2205 SW 23rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2205 SW 23rd Ave Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston