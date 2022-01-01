Brewpubs & Breweries
LOOMIS BASIN BREWING CO INC 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis, CA 95650 (916) 259-2739 www.loomisbasinbrewing.com
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Located off of Swetzer Road in Loomis, our Taproom location was opened in 2011 and is our original location. We currently offer beer to go in cans, crowlers, growlers and kegs, which may be purchased either through curbside pick up or onsite at our Taproom off Swetzer Road! Check out more info on the Brewery and our other location at www.LoomisBasinBrewing.com!
3277 Swetzer Rd, Loomis, CA 95650
