Brewpubs & Breweries

LOOMIS BASIN BREWING CO INC 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis, CA 95650 (916) 259-2739 www.loomisbasinbrewing.com

171 Reviews

$

3277 Swetzer Rd

Loomis, CA 95650

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Located off of Swetzer Road in Loomis, our Taproom location was opened in 2011 and is our original location. We currently offer beer to go in cans, crowlers, growlers and kegs, which may be purchased either through curbside pick up or onsite at our Taproom off Swetzer Road! Check out more info on the Brewery and our other location at www.LoomisBasinBrewing.com!

Website

Location

3277 Swetzer Rd, Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

