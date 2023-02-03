LB Kitchen

Artizin Prebiotic Tonic Plum Yuzu

$4.50

At the heart of Artzin's tonic is a handcrafted, naturally fermented vinegar from South Korea, sourced from a family farm. Its recipe has been passed down for 35 generations due to its unique health benefits. It contains prebiotics, antioxidants & organic acids that can improve your overall gut health and help your body detoxify. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of citrus and yuzu.