LB Kitchen

No reviews yet

255 Congress St

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Popular Items

LB Bowl
Green on Grain
Kale Caesar

Breakfast

Chia Oat Bircher Bowl

Chia Oat Bircher Bowl

$9.00

Organic Gluten Free Oats. Chia Seeds. Almond Milk. (Choose) Peanut Butter or Almond Butter. Berry Compote. Banana. Bee Pollen. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. V + GF

Sweet Oats

Sweet Oats

$9.00

Organic Gluten Free Oats. Coconut Almond Butter. Cacao Nibs. Currants. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. V + GF

Savory Oats

Savory Oats

$10.00

Organic Gluten Free Oats. Bone Broth. Organic Jammy Egg. Sautéed Spinach & Kale. Hemp Seeds. Sea Salt. GF

Breakfast Salad

Breakfast Salad

$11.50

Crispy Greens. Jammy Egg. Avocado. Kimchi. Watermelon Radish. Citrus Vinaigrette. GF

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$12.00

2 Organic Fried Eggs. Avocado. Perfect Little Side Salad w/ Citrus Vinaigrette. 5 Grain Sourdough. GF

Golden Milk Pancakes

Golden Milk Pancakes

$13.00

Gluten Free Golden Milk Flour Blend. Grass Fed Butter. Maine Maple Syrup. GF

Yogurt Mess

Yogurt Mess

$10.00

(Choose) Coconut Yogurt or Whole Milk Yogurt. House-made Granola. Strawberries. Mint.

Toasts & Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado. Truffle Oil. African Smoke. Organic Greens. 5 Grain Sourdough Toast. V + GF

All Day Sandwich

All Day Sandwich

$12.50

Avocado. Local Bacon. Tomato. Lettuce. Pickled Jalapeño. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.

Super Basic Sandwich

Super Basic Sandwich

$9.50

Organic Fried Egg. Local Bacon. Provolone. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

Local & Organic Fried Tofu. Carrot Bacon. Cashew Cheese. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. Arugula. Grilled Sourdough Toast. V

Grilled Sourdough + Schmear

Grilled Sourdough + Schmear

$3.50

Bowls

Community Bowl

Community Bowl

$11.00

Brown Rice. Black Beans. Avocado. Tomato. Creme Fraiche. Arugula. GF *$1 From every bowl is donated to Maine Needs.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Local Kale. Romaine. Cashew Cheese. Chickpeas. Sunflower Seeds. Vegan Caesar Dressing. V + GF

Harissa Hash

Harissa Hash

$14.50

Sweet Potato + Caramelized Onion Hash. Harissa Spice. Black Beans. Organic Fried Egg. Creme Fraiche. Arugula. GF

LB Bowl

LB Bowl

$15.00

House Pickled Veg + Kimchi. Avocado. Miso Slaw. Organic Greens. Brown Rice. Sweet Chili Sauce. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. V + GF

Green on Grain

Green on Grain

$15.00

Steamed Broccoli, Kale & Spinach. Brown Rice. Avocado. Lemon-Tamari Nutritional Yeast Sauce. Almonds. V + GF

The Keto

The Keto

$17.50

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon. Sautéed Sesame Tamari Kale & Spinach. Beet Pickled Egg. Avocado. Parsley-Olive Pesto. GF

Sides

Beet Pickled Egg

$3.00

Carrot Bacon

$2.50

Cashew Cheese

$2.25

Faroe Island Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Jammy Egg

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.50

Local & Organic Sweet Chili Tofu

$4.50

Local Bacon

$6.00

Organic Fried Egg

$2.00

Pickled Things

$2.00

Sauteed Kale

$4.50

Side Salad + Vinaigrette

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Solo Golden Milk Pancake (Gluten Free)

$4.50

Tofu Fried Egg

$3.50

Truffle Avocado Mash

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Brewed Coffee

Hot Brewed Coffee

$3.25

Dark Roast. Single Origin Rwanda.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream

Americano

$3.50

Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream

Organic Tea

$3.50

Homegrown Herb & Tea

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream

Maple Spiced Latte

Maple Spiced Latte

$5.25

Espresso. Maple Syrup. Cinnamon. Ginger. Cardamom. Black Pepper. Nutmeg. Cloves. Cayenne.

Shroom Shield

Shroom Shield

$5.75Out of stock

Turkey Tail & Reishi Mushroom Extracts. Espresso. Coconut Milk Powder. Cacao Bean Powder. Cinnamon. Sea Salt.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75

Cacao. Espresso.

Vegan Coconut Caramel Latte

Vegan Coconut Caramel Latte

$6.25

Espresso. Oat Milk. Coconut Cream. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt.

Steamer

$3.50

Wellness Lattes

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.25

Turmeric. Coconut Milk Powder. Black Pepper. Cardamom. Ginger.

Blue Chai

Blue Chai

$5.25

Blue Spirulina. Butterfly Pea Flower. Ginger. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Clove. Ashwagandha. Maca. Astragalus Root.

Chai Chai

Chai Chai

$5.25

Cinnamon. Ginger. Cardamom. Black Pepper. Nutmeg. Cloves. Cayenne. Maple Syrup.

Matcha

Matcha

$5.25Out of stock

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea

Moringa Leaf

Moringa Leaf

$5.25

Organic Moringa Leaf Powder

Haute Hot Chocolate

Haute Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Dark Chocolate. Coconut Milk. Ancho & Chipotle Peppers. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Maldon Salt.

Portland Fog

Portland Fog

$7.50

Black Tea. Rose Water. Vanilla Simple Syrup. CBD (15mg). Oat Milk.

Hot Cacao

$6.00

BROTH

Hot Sipping

Hot Sipping

Chicken Bones. Organic Carrots, Celery & Onion. Garlic. Turmeric. Ginger. Apple Cider Vinegar. Sea Salt. Pepper. GF

Frozen Bulk

Frozen Bulk

Chicken Bones. Organic Carrots, Celery & Onion. Garlic. Turmeric. Ginger. Apple Cider Vinegar. Sea Salt. Pepper. GF Keep frozen up to a year. Refrigerate and enjoy up to 7 days after opening.

Smoothie

Coco Mango

Coco Mango

$9.50

Mango. Coconut Yogurt. Cardamom. Turmeric. Shredded Coconut. V + GF

Boyfriend Shake

Boyfriend Shake

$9.50

Cacao. Avocado. Bananas. Coconut Yogurt. Date. Chaga Mushroom. Cinnamon. Sea Salt. Cacao Nibs. V + GF

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.50

Kale. Spinach. Bananas. Ginger. Avocado. Date. Hemp Seeds. V + GF

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$9.50

Blueberries. Bananas. Açaí. Almond Butter. Bee Pollen. GF

Juicy Fruit

Juicy Fruit

$9.50

Mango. Pineapple. Beet Carrot. Lime. Mint. Water. V + GF

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice

$9.50

Banana. Dates. Vanilla. MCT Oil. Blue Spirulina. Ice. V + GF

Pea B & J

Pea B & J

$10.00

Strawberries. Bananas. Pitaya. Peanut Butter. Vanilla Pea Protein Powder. V + GF

Matcha Milkshake

Matcha Milkshake

$10.00

Matcha. Coconut Collagen. Banana. Date. Ice. Oat Milk. V + GF

The Açaí

The Açaí

$12.50

Blueberries. Açaí. Bananas. Coconut. Peanut Butter or Almond Butter. LB Oat & Seed Granola. Strawberries. V + GF

That Glow

That Glow

$12.00

Strawberries. Pitaya. Bananas. Collagen Peptides. Goji Berries. Hemp Seeds. Chia Seeds. Flax Seeds. Sunflower Seeds. Pumpkin Seeds. Coconut. GF

Slushies & Tonics

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50

Lemon Juice. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. Crushed Ice. Water.

Vitamin Sea Water

Vitamin Sea Water

$5.50

Spirulina. Chlorophyll. Lemon. Honey. Crushed Ice & Water.

Lake Water

Lake Water

$5.50

Blue Spirulina. Lemon. Turmeric. Honey. Crushed Ice. Water.

Kombucha Chiller

Kombucha Chiller

$8.00

Root Wild Kombucha. Juiced Ginger. VYBES CBD. Crushed Ice.

Immunity Crush

$5.50

Turmeric. Ginger. Lemon. Honey. Water. Crushed Ice.

Ginger Slush

$5.50

Ginger. Lemon. Maple Syrup. Water. Crushed Ice.

LB Waters

Lemon Water

Lemon Water

$2.75

Lemon. Filtered Water.

Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water

$3.25Out of stock

Chlorophyll. Mint. Filtered Water.

Black Water

Black Water

$3.50

Lemon. Activated Charcoal. Filtered Water.

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shots

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$5.50

Ginger. Lemon. Maple Syrup.

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon. Turmeric. Ginger. Honey.

Vitamin Sea Shot

Vitamin Sea Shot

$5.50Out of stock

Spirulina. Chloropyll. Lemon. Honey.

Cans & Bottles

Alta Leisure Soda

$6.00
Artizin Prebiotic Tonic Plum Yuzu

Artizin Prebiotic Tonic Plum Yuzu

$4.50

At the heart of Artzin's tonic is a handcrafted, naturally fermented vinegar from South Korea, sourced from a family farm. Its recipe has been passed down for 35 generations due to its unique health benefits. It contains prebiotics, antioxidants & organic acids that can improve your overall gut health and help your body detoxify. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of citrus and yuzu.

Aura Bora

$3.75
Bitter Love

Bitter Love

$5.00

6 Bitter Herbs. No Added Sugar. Enjoy Often. Don't Overthink. Just Drink.

Health Ade Pop

$4.00

Kiddiwinks

$5.00
Minna

Minna

$3.75

Noli South

$5.00

Open Water

$2.00
Partners Cold Brew

Partners Cold Brew

$5.00
Pilot Kombucha

Pilot Kombucha

$5.00
Poppi

Poppi

$4.00
Recess Mood

Recess Mood

$6.00
Root Wild Kombucha Can

Root Wild Kombucha Can

$3.75Out of stock

Locally Made. All Natural with Organic Ingredients.

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00
Something & Nothing

Something & Nothing

$3.00
Sonder

Sonder

$5.00

Lightly Sweetened Bubbles with Functional Mushrooms & Prebiotic Fiber.

Spare Tonic

Spare Tonic

$4.00

Spare Tonic is made from whey, the byproduct of Greek-style yogurt manufacturing. They add just the right amount of ripe fruit, spice and honey to create this delicious and excitingly effervescent take on an ancient elixir. Spare tonic has electrolytes to rehydrate, B vitamins to revitalize, and probiotics to boost immunity. *Contains milk*

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.75

Made with Real Fruit and Citrus Juice

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Visitor

$6.00

Halfday Tonics

$5.00

De Soi

$5.00

Ceria

$4.00

Treats

Chocolate Gem

Chocolate Gem

$2.25

Dark Chocolate. Coconut Oil. Dates. Hemp Seeds. Shredded Coconut. Sea Salt. V + GF

Almond Butter Cup

Almond Butter Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate. Coconut Oil. Almond Butter. V + GF

Fat Bites

Fat Bites

$2.75

Cacao Hemp, Salted Caramel, Coconut Chia, Peanut Butter Oat GF

Classy Chip Cookie

Classy Chip Cookie

$3.00

Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Coconut Oil. Brown Sugar. Almond Milk. Vanilla. Sea Salt. Chocolate Chips. V + GF

Brown Butter Brownie (GF)

Brown Butter Brownie (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Brown Butter. Dark Chocolate. Cocoa Powder. Brown Sugar. GF Flour. Eggs. Chocolate Chips. Xantham Gum. Salt. GF.

Pear Ginger Scone (V+GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Flaxmeal. Almond Milk. Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Potato Starch. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Sugar. Salt. Xantham Gum. Blueberries. V + GF.

Lemon Loaf (GF)

Lemon Loaf (GF)

$4.50

Lemon Zest & Juice. GF Flour. Almond Flour. Xantham Gum. Sugar. Salt. Butter. Whole Milk. Vanilla Paste. GF.

Banana Bread (GF)

Banana Bread (GF)

$4.50

Almond Flour. Brown Rice Flour. Bananas. Coconut Oil. Sugar. Eggs. Ginger. Vanilla Extract. Chocolate Chips. GF.

Pumpkin Bread (GF)

Pumpkin Bread (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

GF Flour. Almond Flour. Butter. Brown Sugar. Pumpkin Puree. Eggs. Buttermilk. Cinnamon. Ginger. Nutmeg. Clove.

Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookie (GF)

Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookie (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

GF Flour.Cranberries. Oats. Pecans. Butter. Sugar. Brown Sugar. Orange Zest. Eggs. Cinnamon. GF.

Blueberry Banana Bread (V+GF)

Blueberry Banana Bread (V+GF)

$4.50Out of stock

GF Flour. Banana. Coconut Yogurt. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Brown Sugar. Blueberries. Cinnamon. Nutmeg.

Pink Cinnamon Roll (V+GF)

Pink Cinnamon Roll (V+GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Rice Flour. Sorghum Flour. Tapioca Starch. Psyllium Husk. Sugar. Oat Milk. Coconut Condensed Milk. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Cinnamon. Powdered Sugar. Pitaya. V+GF.

Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate. Butter. Sugar. Eggs. Cocoa Powder. Salt. Peanut Butter. Confectionary Sugar. Honey.

Chai Spiced Bundt Cake (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cookie (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate. Butter. Sugar. Eggs. Cocoa Powder. Salt.

Coconut Magic Bar (GF)

$6.00

GF Classy Chip Cookie. Coconut Condensed Milk. Maple Syrup. Coconut Flakes. Pecans. Chocolate Chunks Butter. Eggs. GF.

Caramelized Onion Cheddar Scone (GF)

$5.00

Rice Flour. Oat Flour. Buckwheat Flour. Sorghum Flour. Tapioca Starch. Corn Starch. Eggs. Butter. Milk. Cheddar Cheese. Caramelized Lemon Juice. Xantham Gum.

Pitaya Glazed Donut (GF)

$5.00

Tahini Maple Blondie (GF)

$3.50

Almond Flour. Coconut Sugar. Tahini. Eggs. Vanilla. Walnuts. Maple. Confectionary Sugar. Confectionary Sugar.

Cream Puff Mini

$2.50

Kiddo's

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Provolone Cheese. English Muffin Toasting Bread.

BLT Sammy

BLT Sammy

$8.00

Local Bacon. Tomato. Lettuce. Vegan Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.

Almond Butter & Jam Sammy

Almond Butter & Jam Sammy

$5.50

Coconut Almond Butter. Seasonal Berry Compote. English Muffin Toasting Bread.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberries. Banana. Maple. Housemade Almond Milk.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries.

Reusable Goods

Stainless Steel Straws

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Website

Location

255 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

