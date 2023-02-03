LB Kitchen
Popular Items
Breakfast
Chia Oat Bircher Bowl
Organic Gluten Free Oats. Chia Seeds. Almond Milk. (Choose) Peanut Butter or Almond Butter. Berry Compote. Banana. Bee Pollen. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. V + GF
Sweet Oats
Organic Gluten Free Oats. Coconut Almond Butter. Cacao Nibs. Currants. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. V + GF
Savory Oats
Organic Gluten Free Oats. Bone Broth. Organic Jammy Egg. Sautéed Spinach & Kale. Hemp Seeds. Sea Salt. GF
Breakfast Salad
Crispy Greens. Jammy Egg. Avocado. Kimchi. Watermelon Radish. Citrus Vinaigrette. GF
Eggs & Toast
2 Organic Fried Eggs. Avocado. Perfect Little Side Salad w/ Citrus Vinaigrette. 5 Grain Sourdough. GF
Golden Milk Pancakes
Gluten Free Golden Milk Flour Blend. Grass Fed Butter. Maine Maple Syrup. GF
Yogurt Mess
(Choose) Coconut Yogurt or Whole Milk Yogurt. House-made Granola. Strawberries. Mint.
Toasts & Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Avocado. Truffle Oil. African Smoke. Organic Greens. 5 Grain Sourdough Toast. V + GF
All Day Sandwich
Avocado. Local Bacon. Tomato. Lettuce. Pickled Jalapeño. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.
Super Basic Sandwich
Organic Fried Egg. Local Bacon. Provolone. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Local & Organic Fried Tofu. Carrot Bacon. Cashew Cheese. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. Arugula. Grilled Sourdough Toast. V
Grilled Sourdough + Schmear
Bowls
Community Bowl
Brown Rice. Black Beans. Avocado. Tomato. Creme Fraiche. Arugula. GF *$1 From every bowl is donated to Maine Needs.
Kale Caesar
Local Kale. Romaine. Cashew Cheese. Chickpeas. Sunflower Seeds. Vegan Caesar Dressing. V + GF
Harissa Hash
Sweet Potato + Caramelized Onion Hash. Harissa Spice. Black Beans. Organic Fried Egg. Creme Fraiche. Arugula. GF
LB Bowl
House Pickled Veg + Kimchi. Avocado. Miso Slaw. Organic Greens. Brown Rice. Sweet Chili Sauce. Vegan Sriracha Mayo. V + GF
Green on Grain
Steamed Broccoli, Kale & Spinach. Brown Rice. Avocado. Lemon-Tamari Nutritional Yeast Sauce. Almonds. V + GF
The Keto
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon. Sautéed Sesame Tamari Kale & Spinach. Beet Pickled Egg. Avocado. Parsley-Olive Pesto. GF
Sides
Beet Pickled Egg
Carrot Bacon
Cashew Cheese
Faroe Island Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Jammy Egg
Kimchi
Local & Organic Sweet Chili Tofu
Local Bacon
Organic Fried Egg
Pickled Things
Sauteed Kale
Side Salad + Vinaigrette
Sliced Avocado
Solo Golden Milk Pancake (Gluten Free)
Tofu Fried Egg
Truffle Avocado Mash
Coffee & Tea
Hot Brewed Coffee
Dark Roast. Single Origin Rwanda.
Cortado
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
Americano
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
Espresso
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
Organic Tea
Homegrown Herb & Tea
Cappuccino
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
Latte
Espresso. Single Origin Rwanda. Tasting Notes: Caramel + Cream
Maple Spiced Latte
Espresso. Maple Syrup. Cinnamon. Ginger. Cardamom. Black Pepper. Nutmeg. Cloves. Cayenne.
Shroom Shield
Turkey Tail & Reishi Mushroom Extracts. Espresso. Coconut Milk Powder. Cacao Bean Powder. Cinnamon. Sea Salt.
Mocha
Cacao. Espresso.
Vegan Coconut Caramel Latte
Espresso. Oat Milk. Coconut Cream. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt.
Steamer
Wellness Lattes
Golden Milk
Turmeric. Coconut Milk Powder. Black Pepper. Cardamom. Ginger.
Blue Chai
Blue Spirulina. Butterfly Pea Flower. Ginger. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Clove. Ashwagandha. Maca. Astragalus Root.
Chai Chai
Cinnamon. Ginger. Cardamom. Black Pepper. Nutmeg. Cloves. Cayenne. Maple Syrup.
Matcha
Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea
Moringa Leaf
Organic Moringa Leaf Powder
Haute Hot Chocolate
Dark Chocolate. Coconut Milk. Ancho & Chipotle Peppers. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Maldon Salt.
Portland Fog
Black Tea. Rose Water. Vanilla Simple Syrup. CBD (15mg). Oat Milk.
Hot Cacao
BROTH
Hot Sipping
Chicken Bones. Organic Carrots, Celery & Onion. Garlic. Turmeric. Ginger. Apple Cider Vinegar. Sea Salt. Pepper. GF
Frozen Bulk
Chicken Bones. Organic Carrots, Celery & Onion. Garlic. Turmeric. Ginger. Apple Cider Vinegar. Sea Salt. Pepper. GF Keep frozen up to a year. Refrigerate and enjoy up to 7 days after opening.
Smoothie
Coco Mango
Mango. Coconut Yogurt. Cardamom. Turmeric. Shredded Coconut. V + GF
Boyfriend Shake
Cacao. Avocado. Bananas. Coconut Yogurt. Date. Chaga Mushroom. Cinnamon. Sea Salt. Cacao Nibs. V + GF
Green Machine
Kale. Spinach. Bananas. Ginger. Avocado. Date. Hemp Seeds. V + GF
Purple Rain
Blueberries. Bananas. Açaí. Almond Butter. Bee Pollen. GF
Juicy Fruit
Mango. Pineapple. Beet Carrot. Lime. Mint. Water. V + GF
Vanilla Ice
Banana. Dates. Vanilla. MCT Oil. Blue Spirulina. Ice. V + GF
Pea B & J
Strawberries. Bananas. Pitaya. Peanut Butter. Vanilla Pea Protein Powder. V + GF
Matcha Milkshake
Matcha. Coconut Collagen. Banana. Date. Ice. Oat Milk. V + GF
The Açaí
Blueberries. Açaí. Bananas. Coconut. Peanut Butter or Almond Butter. LB Oat & Seed Granola. Strawberries. V + GF
That Glow
Strawberries. Pitaya. Bananas. Collagen Peptides. Goji Berries. Hemp Seeds. Chia Seeds. Flax Seeds. Sunflower Seeds. Pumpkin Seeds. Coconut. GF
Slushies & Tonics
Lemonade
Lemon Juice. Maple Syrup. Sea Salt. Crushed Ice. Water.
Vitamin Sea Water
Spirulina. Chlorophyll. Lemon. Honey. Crushed Ice & Water.
Lake Water
Blue Spirulina. Lemon. Turmeric. Honey. Crushed Ice. Water.
Kombucha Chiller
Root Wild Kombucha. Juiced Ginger. VYBES CBD. Crushed Ice.
Immunity Crush
Turmeric. Ginger. Lemon. Honey. Water. Crushed Ice.
Ginger Slush
Ginger. Lemon. Maple Syrup. Water. Crushed Ice.
LB Waters
Shots
Cans & Bottles
Alta Leisure Soda
Artizin Prebiotic Tonic Plum Yuzu
At the heart of Artzin's tonic is a handcrafted, naturally fermented vinegar from South Korea, sourced from a family farm. Its recipe has been passed down for 35 generations due to its unique health benefits. It contains prebiotics, antioxidants & organic acids that can improve your overall gut health and help your body detoxify. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of citrus and yuzu.
Aura Bora
Bitter Love
6 Bitter Herbs. No Added Sugar. Enjoy Often. Don't Overthink. Just Drink.
Health Ade Pop
Kiddiwinks
Minna
Noli South
Open Water
Partners Cold Brew
Pilot Kombucha
Poppi
Recess Mood
Root Wild Kombucha Can
Locally Made. All Natural with Organic Ingredients.
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Something & Nothing
Sonder
Lightly Sweetened Bubbles with Functional Mushrooms & Prebiotic Fiber.
Spare Tonic
Spare Tonic is made from whey, the byproduct of Greek-style yogurt manufacturing. They add just the right amount of ripe fruit, spice and honey to create this delicious and excitingly effervescent take on an ancient elixir. Spare tonic has electrolytes to rehydrate, B vitamins to revitalize, and probiotics to boost immunity. *Contains milk*
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Made with Real Fruit and Citrus Juice
Topo Chico
Visitor
Halfday Tonics
De Soi
Ceria
Treats
Chocolate Gem
Dark Chocolate. Coconut Oil. Dates. Hemp Seeds. Shredded Coconut. Sea Salt. V + GF
Almond Butter Cup
Dark Chocolate. Coconut Oil. Almond Butter. V + GF
Fat Bites
Cacao Hemp, Salted Caramel, Coconut Chia, Peanut Butter Oat GF
Classy Chip Cookie
Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Coconut Oil. Brown Sugar. Almond Milk. Vanilla. Sea Salt. Chocolate Chips. V + GF
Brown Butter Brownie (GF)
Brown Butter. Dark Chocolate. Cocoa Powder. Brown Sugar. GF Flour. Eggs. Chocolate Chips. Xantham Gum. Salt. GF.
Pear Ginger Scone (V+GF)
Flaxmeal. Almond Milk. Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Potato Starch. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Sugar. Salt. Xantham Gum. Blueberries. V + GF.
Lemon Loaf (GF)
Lemon Zest & Juice. GF Flour. Almond Flour. Xantham Gum. Sugar. Salt. Butter. Whole Milk. Vanilla Paste. GF.
Banana Bread (GF)
Almond Flour. Brown Rice Flour. Bananas. Coconut Oil. Sugar. Eggs. Ginger. Vanilla Extract. Chocolate Chips. GF.
Pumpkin Bread (GF)
GF Flour. Almond Flour. Butter. Brown Sugar. Pumpkin Puree. Eggs. Buttermilk. Cinnamon. Ginger. Nutmeg. Clove.
Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookie (GF)
GF Flour.Cranberries. Oats. Pecans. Butter. Sugar. Brown Sugar. Orange Zest. Eggs. Cinnamon. GF.
Blueberry Banana Bread (V+GF)
GF Flour. Banana. Coconut Yogurt. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Brown Sugar. Blueberries. Cinnamon. Nutmeg.
Pink Cinnamon Roll (V+GF)
Brown Rice Flour. Sorghum Flour. Tapioca Starch. Psyllium Husk. Sugar. Oat Milk. Coconut Condensed Milk. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Cinnamon. Powdered Sugar. Pitaya. V+GF.
Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie (GF)
Dark Chocolate. Butter. Sugar. Eggs. Cocoa Powder. Salt. Peanut Butter. Confectionary Sugar. Honey.
Chai Spiced Bundt Cake (GF)
Chocolate Cookie (GF)
Dark Chocolate. Butter. Sugar. Eggs. Cocoa Powder. Salt.
Coconut Magic Bar (GF)
GF Classy Chip Cookie. Coconut Condensed Milk. Maple Syrup. Coconut Flakes. Pecans. Chocolate Chunks Butter. Eggs. GF.
Caramelized Onion Cheddar Scone (GF)
Rice Flour. Oat Flour. Buckwheat Flour. Sorghum Flour. Tapioca Starch. Corn Starch. Eggs. Butter. Milk. Cheddar Cheese. Caramelized Lemon Juice. Xantham Gum.
Pitaya Glazed Donut (GF)
Tahini Maple Blondie (GF)
Almond Flour. Coconut Sugar. Tahini. Eggs. Vanilla. Walnuts. Maple. Confectionary Sugar. Confectionary Sugar.
Cream Puff Mini
Kiddo's
Grilled Cheese
Provolone Cheese. English Muffin Toasting Bread.
BLT Sammy
Local Bacon. Tomato. Lettuce. Vegan Mayo. English Muffin Toasting Bread.
Almond Butter & Jam Sammy
Coconut Almond Butter. Seasonal Berry Compote. English Muffin Toasting Bread.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries. Banana. Maple. Housemade Almond Milk.
Fruit Cup
Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries.
Reusable Goods
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
