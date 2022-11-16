Restaurant header imageView gallery

LBM 12301 Madison Ave

720 Reviews

$$

12301 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Celery Root
Fritters

Plates

Soup

$6.00

New England Clam Chowder

Salad

$7.00

Blueberry, Toasted Hazelnut, Fig, Radicchio, Arugula, Mackenzie Chevre, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fritters

$9.00

Cornmeal Fritters with Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Chipotle Agave Dipping Sauce

Pork Belly

$11.00

Hoisin Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Vegetables, Bloomed Scallion, Sesame

Clams

$16.00

Littleneck Clams, Sausage, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Chili Paste, Tomato, Cilantro

Poutine

$12.00

"Hot Italian" Gravy with Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni. Cheese Curds, Roasted Garlic Fries, and Romaine tossed in Italian Dressing

Burger

$15.00

Blackbird Focaccia Bun, 1/2# TJ's Butcher Blend, Herb Chevre, Roasted Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, House Ketchup, Chipotle Aioli, Roasted Garlic Fries

Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Legs, Bacon, Apple, Greens, Butternut Squash Puree

Celery Root

$13.00

Pan Seared Celery Root, Truffle Saffron Risotto, Endive, Leek, Garlic, White Wine Pan Sauce

Bone Marrow

$22.00

Baked Brie, Blackberry Compote, Chervil, Granola, Roasted Carrot Ginger & Raisin Vinaigrette, Toast

Boards

$22.00

Choose 4 from our Selection of Meats & Cheeses. Served with Viking Spiced Nuts, Honeycomb, Akvavit Mustard Seed, Toast

Dessert

$10.00

Rotating Selection of Desserts By Annabella Andricks of Dramatic Snax

Side Fries

$6.00

Side of house Garlic Fries

Side Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Japone Peppers, Louisiana Style

Side Toast

$1.00
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Your Friendly Neighborhood Metal Cocktail Bar

Website

Location

12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

