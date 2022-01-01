La Carreta Bird Road
No reviews yet
8650 SW 40th Street
Miami, FL 33165
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Yuquita Frita
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Ceviche Tropical
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
Croquetas Yuca
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Calamares Fritos
Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce
Fufu Con Masitas
Fufu Topped with Fried Pork Chunks
Croquetas Variadas
Ham, Chicken, and Cod Croquettes
Mariquitas
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Friturita de Malanga
Malanga Fritters
SOUPS
Sopa de Pollo Lg.
Large Chicken Noodle Soup
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo
Jumbo Chicken Noodle Soup
Sopa de Platano Lg.
Large Plantain Soup
Sopa de Platano Jumbo
Jumbo Plantain Soup
Frijoles Negros Lg.
Large Black Bean Soup
Frijoles Negros Jumbo
Jumbo Black Bean Soup
Caldo Gallego Large
Large Galician White Bean Soup
Caldo Gallego Jumbo
Jumbo Galician White Bean Soup
SALADS
Ensalada La Carreta
Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Ensalada Caesar
Caesar Salad
Ensalada Mixta
Mixed Salad
Ensalada de Pollo
Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Ensalada de Atun
Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Aguacate Relleno
Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce
Ensalada de Aguacate
Sliced Avocado with Onions
Aguacate/Tomate/Cebolla
CHICKEN
Pollo Carretero
Chicken Carretero Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo
Chicharrones de Pollo
Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba
Charbroiled Guava BBQ Chicken Boneless Half Chicken Glazed with Our Guava Barbecue Sauce
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sautéed Onions
Pollo Asado en su Jugo
Roasted Chicken Au Jus Half Chicken Marinated and Slow Roasted
Arroz Imperial
Imperial Rice Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas. Served with Sweet Plantains.
Arroz Imperial/Queso
Imperial Rice Au Gratin Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Sweet Plantains
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken and Yellow Rice A Cuban Classic. Served with Sweet Plantains
Filetillo de Pollo Salteado
Sautéed Chicken Breast Filets Tender Strips Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Light Gravy and Wine
Filetillo de Pollo al Ajillo
Chicken Breast Filets "Al Ajillo" Cooked in a Creamy Garlic Sauce, White Wine, Lemon and Parsley
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada
Breaded Chicken Breast
Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa
Breaded Chicken Breast "Milanese" Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese au Gratin
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Chicken "Vaca Frita" Grilled Shredded Chicken with Onions
SEAFOOD
Mahi Mahi Fillet
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Filete Pargo
Snapper Filet
Masas de Pescado Rebozado
Fried Northen Cod Chunks
Filete de Pescado Empanizado
Breaded Fish Fillet
Rueda de Corvina Frita
Fried Corvina Steak
Pargo Entero Frito
Whole Crispy Fried Red Snapper
Camarones Enchilados
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil
Arroz con Camarones
Shrimp Paella
Cacerola de Mariscos Enchilada
Seafood Casserole Shrimp, Calamari, Mahi, Clams & Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with Wine and Our Tomato Creole Sauce
Paella La Carreta
Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.
BEEF
Palomilla
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Vaca Frita
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Picadillo
Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce
Boliche
Cuban Style Pot Roast
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Beef Steak
Bistec a la Milanesa
Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin
Higado Italiana
Liver "Italian Style" Thick Strips Sautéed with Onions, Peppers and Wine
Churrasco a la Parrilla
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
N.Y. Sirloin Steak
12 oz N.Y. Sirloin Steak
Rib Eye Steak 16oz
Parrilla de Carne
PORK
SANDWICHES
La Carreta Especial
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cubano Regular
Our Famous Cuban Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cuban Especial
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
Media Noche
Midnight Sandwich Sweet Egg Roll with Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles
Pan con Bistec
Steak Sandwich With Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce Served with Plantain Chips
Pan con Lechon
Roast Pork Sandwich On Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo Served with Plantain Chips
Sandwich de Dorado
Mahi Sandwich Served with Tomato, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Mariquitas.
Sandwich Pechuga Pollo
Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread.
Sand. Pescado Empaniz.
Fried Fish Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on Cuban Bread.
Sandwich Pavo
Roast Turkey Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. .
Croqueta Preparada
Croquette Sandwich Ham, Swiss Cheese and Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread
Elena Ruz
Club Sandwich
Calle Ocho
Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Atun en Pan Cubano
Tuna Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Atun en Pan de Molde
Tuna Salad Sandwich on White Bread
Ensalada de Pollo en Pan Cubano
Chicken Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Pollo en Pan de Molde
Chicken Salad Sandwich on White Bread
Sandwich Jamon y Queso en Pan Cubano
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
8 oz Black Angus Burger. Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries.
Tostada c/ Queso Crema
OMELETTES
INDIVIDUAL ORDERS
Frijoles Negros
Black Beans
Moros
Moros Rice
Maduros
Fried Sweet Plantains
Fufu
Mashed Green Plantains
Yuca Con Mojo
Boiled Yuca with Mojo
Vegetables
Pure de Papa
Mashed Potatoes
Tostones
Fried Green Plantains
Papas Fritas
French Fries
Tamal en Hoja
Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk
Croqueta de Jamon
Ham Croquette
Croqueta de Pollo
Chicken Croquette
Croqueta de Bacalao
Cod Croquette
Dos Huevos Fritos
Two Fried Eggs
Arroz Blanco
White Rice
Arroz Amarillo
Yellow Rice
Boniato Hervido
Boiled Cuban Sweet Potato
Boniato Frito
Fried Cuban Sweet Potato
Salsa Cilantro
Cilantro Sauce
Chimi-Churri
Tostada Cubana
Cuban Buttered Toast
CAFETERIA/DINING
Empanada Carne F DR
Empanada Pollo F DR
Empanada Espin F DR
Empanada Jam/Que F DR
Pastel Carne DR
Pastel Guayaba DR
Pastel Queso DR
Pastel Guay/Queso DR
Pastel Coco DR
Papa Rellena
Croqueta de Jamon
Ham Croquette
Croqueta de Pollo
Chicken Croquette
Croqueta de Bacalao
Cod Croquette
Menencier
Menencier
Cafe La Carreta
DESSERTS
Flan Caramelo
Flan Queso
Flan Coco
Tocinillo del Cielo
Natilla Carretera
Cheesecake Plain
Cheesecake Guava
Cheesecake Strawberry
Cheesecake Dulce de Leche
Cheesecake Chocolate
Natilla
Dulce de Leche
Tres Leches
Arroz con Leche
Pudin de Pan
Cascos de Guayaba
Cake Chocolate
Chocolate Mousse
Key Lime Pie
Helado Vainilla
Helado Chocolate
Helado Mamey
Helado Fresa
Torrejas
Bunuelos
Gelatina Fresa/Frutas
BEVERAGES
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Sunkist Can
Jupina
Diet Jupina
Materva
Diet Materva
Malta
Ironbeer
Water Btl
Mango Juice
Guava Juice
Pear Juice
Peach Juice
Apple Juice
Perrier
Jugo Naranja Nat
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Limonada Natural
Cranberry Juice
Jugo Tomate
Te Frio
Vaso de Leche Fria
Vaso Con Hielo
Canadá Dry
Jarra Jugo Naranja
Sport Water
Jarra Limonada
Jarra Jugo Melon
BATIDOS
CAFE
COMBOS
TORTILLAS
PANCAKES/FRENCH TOASTS
ORDENES INDIV. DESAYUNO
SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES (Copy) (Copy)
La Carreta Especial
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cubano Regular
Our Famous Cuban Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cuban Especial
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
Media Noche
Midnight Sandwich Sweet Egg Roll with Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles
Pan con Bistec
Steak Sandwich With Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce Served with Plantain Chips
Pan con Lechon
Roast Pork Sandwich On Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo Served with Plantain Chips
Sandwich de Dorado
Mahi Sandwich Served with Tomato, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Mariquitas.
Sandwich Pechuga Pollo
Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread.
Sand. Pescado Empaniz.
Fried Fish Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on Cuban Bread.
Sandwich Pavo
Roast Turkey Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. .
Croqueta Preparada
Croquette Sandwich Ham, Swiss Cheese and Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread
Elena Ruz
Club Sandwich
Calle Ocho
Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Atun en Pan Cubano
Tuna Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Atun en Pan de Molde
Tuna Salad Sandwich on White Bread
Ensalada de Pollo en Pan Cubano
Chicken Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread
Ensalada de Pollo en Pan de Molde
Chicken Salad Sandwich on White Bread
Sandwich Jamon y Queso en Pan Cubano
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
8 oz Black Angus Burger. Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries.
CAFETERIA/DINING (Copy) (Copy)
Empanada Carne F DR
Empanada Pollo F DR
Empanada Espin F DR
Empanada Jam/Que F DR
Pastel Carne DR
Pastel Guayaba DR
Pastel Queso DR
Pastel Guay/Queso DR
Pastel Coco DR
Papa Rellena
Croqueta de Jamon
Ham Croquette
Croqueta de Pollo
Chicken Croquette
Croqueta de Bacalao
Cod Croquette
Menencier
Cafe La Carreta
BATIDOS (Copy) (Copy)
BEVERAGES (Copy) (Copy)
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Sunkist Can
Jupina
Diet Jupina
Materva
Diet Materva
Malta
Ironbeer
Water Btl
Mango Juice
Guava Juice
Pear Juice
Peach Juice
Apple Juice
Perrier
Jugo Naranja Nat
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Limonada Natural
Cranberry Juice
Jugo Tomate
Te Frio
Vaso de Leche Fria
Vaso Con Hielo
Canadá Dry
Jarra Jugo Naranja
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Miami's Cuban Kitchen
8650 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165