Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Carreta Bird Road

review star

No reviews yet

8650 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Media Noche
Palomilla
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

APPETIZERS

Delicious Apps made in house daily!
Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$6.95

Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Ceviche Tropical

Ceviche Tropical

$8.95Out of stock

Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips

Croquetas Yuca

Croquetas Yuca

$6.95

Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$8.75

Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce

Fufu Con Masitas

$8.95

Fufu Topped with Fried Pork Chunks

Croquetas Variadas

$5.95

Ham, Chicken, and Cod Croquettes

Mariquitas

$4.50

Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo

Friturita de Malanga

$6.95Out of stock

Malanga Fritters

SOUPS

Sopa de Pollo Lg.

$5.00

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$8.25

Jumbo Chicken Noodle Soup

Sopa de Platano Lg.

$5.00Out of stock

Large Plantain Soup

Sopa de Platano Jumbo

$8.25Out of stock

Jumbo Plantain Soup

Frijoles Negros Lg.

$4.50

Large Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$8.25

Jumbo Black Bean Soup

Caldo Gallego Large

$5.25Out of stock

Large Galician White Bean Soup

Caldo Gallego Jumbo

$8.50Out of stock

Jumbo Galician White Bean Soup

SALADS

Ensalada La Carreta

$8.50

Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Ensalada Caesar

$5.95

Caesar Salad

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Mixed Salad

Ensalada de Pollo

$8.50

Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada de Atun

$8.50

Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Aguacate Relleno

Aguacate Relleno

$9.95Out of stock

Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce

Ensalada de Aguacate

$5.50Out of stock

Sliced Avocado with Onions

Aguacate/Tomate/Cebolla

$6.25Out of stock

CHICKEN

Pollo Carretero

$14.95

Chicken Carretero Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo

Chicharrones de Pollo

$11.95

Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba

$13.95

Charbroiled Guava BBQ Chicken Boneless Half Chicken Glazed with Our Guava Barbecue Sauce

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sautéed Onions

Pollo Asado en su Jugo

$11.95

Roasted Chicken Au Jus Half Chicken Marinated and Slow Roasted

Arroz Imperial

$10.95

Imperial Rice Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas. Served with Sweet Plantains.

Arroz Imperial/Queso

$11.95

Imperial Rice Au Gratin Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Sweet Plantains

Arroz con Pollo

$9.95

Chicken and Yellow Rice A Cuban Classic. Served with Sweet Plantains

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado

$11.25

Sautéed Chicken Breast Filets Tender Strips Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Light Gravy and Wine

Filetillo de Pollo al Ajillo

$11.25

Chicken Breast Filets "Al Ajillo" Cooked in a Creamy Garlic Sauce, White Wine, Lemon and Parsley

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Breast "Milanese" Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese au Gratin

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$11.95

Chicken "Vaca Frita" Grilled Shredded Chicken with Onions

SEAFOOD

Mahi Mahi Fillet

$16.25

Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Salmon a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Filete Pargo

$18.95

Snapper Filet

Masas de Pescado Rebozado

$12.75

Fried Northen Cod Chunks

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$12.50

Breaded Fish Fillet

Rueda de Corvina Frita

$12.95

Fried Corvina Steak

Pargo Entero Frito

$26.50

Whole Crispy Fried Red Snapper

Camarones Enchilados

$14.95

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.95

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Arroz con Camarones

$15.95

Shrimp Paella

Cacerola de Mariscos Enchilada

$17.95

Seafood Casserole Shrimp, Calamari, Mahi, Clams & Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with Wine and Our Tomato Creole Sauce

Paella La Carreta

$17.95

Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.

BEEF

Palomilla

Palomilla

$14.95

Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions

Vaca Frita

$12.95

Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo

Ropa Vieja

$12.95

Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce

Picadillo

$11.75

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce

Boliche

$12.95

Cuban Style Pot Roast

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$12.95

Breaded Beef Steak

Bistec a la Milanesa

$15.95

Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Higado Italiana

$9.95

Liver "Italian Style" Thick Strips Sautéed with Onions, Peppers and Wine

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$26.50

Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

N.Y. Sirloin Steak

$19.95

12 oz N.Y. Sirloin Steak

Rib Eye Steak 16oz

$28.50

Parrilla de Carne

$45.00Out of stock

PORK

Lechon Asado

$11.95Out of stock

Roast Pork Marinated with Cuban Mojo and Slow Oven Roasted

Masas de Puerco

$12.25

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Bistec Empanizado de Cerdo

$10.50

Breaded Pork Flat Steak

Chuletas de Cerdo

$10.95

Grilled Pork Chops

SANDWICHES

Sweet Egg Roll, Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese and Strawberry Marmalade

La Carreta Especial

$9.95

Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cubano Regular

$9.75

Our Famous Cuban Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cuban Especial

$10.95

Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich

Media Noche

$7.95

Midnight Sandwich Sweet Egg Roll with Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles

Pan con Bistec

$11.75

Steak Sandwich With Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce Served with Plantain Chips

Pan con Lechon

$7.75Out of stock

Roast Pork Sandwich On Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo Served with Plantain Chips

Sandwich de Dorado

$13.95

Mahi Sandwich Served with Tomato, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Mariquitas.

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$9.50

Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread.

Sand. Pescado Empaniz.

$9.25

Fried Fish Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on Cuban Bread.

Sandwich Pavo

$7.50

Roast Turkey Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. .

Croqueta Preparada

$8.75

Croquette Sandwich Ham, Swiss Cheese and Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Elena Ruz

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Calle Ocho

$9.95

Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan Cubano

$9.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan Cubano

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Sandwich Jamon y Queso en Pan Cubano

$7.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Hamburger

$10.95

8 oz Black Angus Burger. Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries.

Tostada c/ Queso Crema

$3.95

OMELETTES

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

$7.95

Tortilla de 3 o mas Ingredientes

$8.95

Omelettes with Three or More Ingredients

Tortilla Vasca

$10.95

Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo, Ham and Peas.

INDIVIDUAL ORDERS

Frijoles Negros

$2.45

Black Beans

Moros

$2.50

Moros Rice

Maduros

$2.45

Fried Sweet Plantains

Fufu

$3.75

Mashed Green Plantains

Yuca Con Mojo

$3.25

Boiled Yuca with Mojo

Vegetables

$3.75

Pure de Papa

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

Tostones

$3.75

Fried Green Plantains

Papas Fritas

$3.00

French Fries

Tamal en Hoja

$3.25

Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

Ham Croquette

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Chicken Croquette

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Cod Croquette

Dos Huevos Fritos

$3.25

Two Fried Eggs

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

White Rice

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Yellow Rice

Boniato Hervido

$3.10

Boiled Cuban Sweet Potato

Boniato Frito

$3.10

Fried Cuban Sweet Potato

Salsa Cilantro

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

Chimi-Churri

$0.50

Tostada Cubana

$1.85

Cuban Buttered Toast

CAFETERIA/DINING

Empanada Carne F DR

$2.25

Empanada Pollo F DR

$2.25

Empanada Espin F DR

$2.25

Empanada Jam/Que F DR

$2.25

Pastel Carne DR

$1.25

Pastel Guayaba DR

$1.25

Pastel Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Guay/Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Coco DR

$1.35

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

Ham Croquette

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Chicken Croquette

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Cod Croquette

Menencier

$1.65

Menencier

$1.65

Cafe La Carreta

$3.95

DESSERTS

Flan Caramelo

$4.50

Flan Queso

$4.75

Flan Coco

$4.75

Tocinillo del Cielo

$4.75

Natilla Carretera

$4.95

Cheesecake Plain

$5.00

Cheesecake Guava

$5.25

Cheesecake Strawberry

$5.25

Cheesecake Dulce de Leche

$5.25Out of stock

Cheesecake Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock

Natilla

$4.50

Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.95

Arroz con Leche

$4.50

Pudin de Pan

$4.50

Cascos de Guayaba

$4.50

Cake Chocolate

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse

$4.75

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Helado Vainilla

$4.50

Helado Chocolate

$4.50

Helado Mamey

$4.50Out of stock

Helado Fresa

$4.50

Torrejas

$4.00Out of stock

Bunuelos

$5.00Out of stock

Gelatina Fresa/Frutas

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

Diet Jupina

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Diet Materva

$2.00

Malta

$2.25

Ironbeer

$2.00

Water Btl

$1.95

Mango Juice

$2.50

Guava Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Pear Juice

$2.50

Peach Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Jugo Naranja Nat

$3.75

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Limonada Natural

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Jugo Tomate

$2.50

Te Frio

$1.75

Vaso de Leche Fria

$2.60

Vaso Con Hielo

Canadá Dry

$2.00Out of stock

Jarra Jugo Naranja

$24.00Out of stock

Sport Water

$3.00

Jarra Limonada

$17.50

Jarra Jugo Melon

$24.00Out of stock

BATIDOS

Batido de Vainilla

$3.95

Batido de Chocolate

$3.95

Batido de Fresa

$3.95
Batido de Mamey

Batido de Mamey

$3.95

Batido de Fruta Bomba

$3.95Out of stock

Batido de Trigo

$3.95

Batido de Leche Malteada

$3.95

CAFE

Cafe Cubano

$1.50

Cortadito

$1.85

Cortadito with Evaporada

$2.25

Cafe con Leche

$2.50

Cafe con Leche with Evaporada

$3.25

Cafe con Leche Large

$3.25

Cafe con Leche with Evaporada Large

$4.00

Capuccino

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Cafe Americano

$1.75

Colada

$1.85

Taza Leche Caliente

$1.95

COMBOS

Combo Eggs

$6.25

Scrambled or Fried Eggs. Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

Desayuno Carretero

$7.25

Fried or Scrambled Eggs with 2 Croquettes and Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

Steak and Eggs

$8.50

Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

TORTILLAS

Tortilla Plain

$6.50

Tortilla Western

$7.25

Tortilla Des. 2 Opciones

$6.95

Tortilla Des. 3 Opciones

$7.25

PANCAKES/FRENCH TOASTS

Pancakes Plain

$4.25

French Toast Plain

$4.25

Pancakes 2 Huevos

$6.25

French Toast 2 Huevos

$6.25

Pancakes/Carnes

$4.25

French Toast/Carnes

$4.25

Pancakes 2 Huevos/Carnes

$6.25

French Toast 2 Huevos/ Carnes

$6.25

ORDENES INDIV. DESAYUNO

2 Huevos

$2.75

Clara de Huevo

$2.95

Bacon

$2.50

Salchicha

$1.95

Jamon

$1.95

Chorizo

$1.95

Pavo

$1.95

Papa de la Casa

$2.25

Harina

$2.25

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Bistec

$4.95

English Muffin

$1.35

Tostada Pan Blanco

$1.50

Tostada Integral

$1.50

SANDWICHES

Cubano

Cubano

$8.25

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread

Media Noche

$7.25
Elena Ruz

Elena Ruz

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll

Sandwich Pavo

$5.95

SANDWICHES (Copy) (Copy)

La Carreta Especial

$9.95

Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cubano Regular

$9.75

Our Famous Cuban Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cuban Especial

$10.95

Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich

Media Noche

$7.95

Midnight Sandwich Sweet Egg Roll with Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles

Pan con Bistec

$11.75

Steak Sandwich With Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce Served with Plantain Chips

Pan con Lechon

$7.75Out of stock

Roast Pork Sandwich On Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo Served with Plantain Chips

Sandwich de Dorado

$13.95

Mahi Sandwich Served with Tomato, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Mariquitas.

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$9.50

Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread.

Sand. Pescado Empaniz.

$9.25

Fried Fish Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on Cuban Bread.

Sandwich Pavo

$7.50

Roast Turkey Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. .

Croqueta Preparada

$8.75

Croquette Sandwich Ham, Swiss Cheese and Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Elena Ruz

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Calle Ocho

$9.95

Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan Cubano

$9.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan Cubano

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Sandwich Jamon y Queso en Pan Cubano

$7.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Hamburger

$10.95

8 oz Black Angus Burger. Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries.

CAFETERIA/DINING (Copy) (Copy)

Empanada Carne F DR

$2.25

Empanada Pollo F DR

$2.25

Empanada Espin F DR

$2.25

Empanada Jam/Que F DR

$2.25

Pastel Carne DR

$1.25

Pastel Guayaba DR

$1.25

Pastel Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Guay/Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Coco DR

$1.35

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

Ham Croquette

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Chicken Croquette

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Cod Croquette

Menencier

$1.65

Cafe La Carreta

$3.95

BATIDOS (Copy) (Copy)

Batido de Vainilla

$3.95

Batido de Chocolate

$3.95

Batido de Fresa

$3.95
Batido de Mamey

Batido de Mamey

$3.95

Batido de Fruta Bomba

$3.95Out of stock

Batido de Trigo

$3.95

Batido de Leche Malteada

$3.95

BEVERAGES (Copy) (Copy)

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

Diet Jupina

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Diet Materva

$2.00

Malta

$2.25

Ironbeer

$2.00

Water Btl

$1.95

Mango Juice

$2.50

Guava Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Pear Juice

$2.50

Peach Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Jugo Naranja Nat

$3.75

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Limonada Natural

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Jugo Tomate

$2.50

Te Frio

$1.75

Vaso de Leche Fria

$2.60

Vaso Con Hielo

Canadá Dry

$2.00Out of stock

Jarra Jugo Naranja

$24.00Out of stock

Tuesday/Martes

Ajiaco Lg.

$7.95

Ajiaco Jumbo

$9.25

Carne Con Papas

$12.95Out of stock

Beef and Potato Stew

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

Location

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

Gallery
La Carreta Bird Road image
La Carreta Bird Road image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ko
orange starNo Reviews
7971 SW 40 ST MIAMI, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
Pueblito Viejo Miami - Pueblito Viejo #2
orange starNo Reviews
8285 SW 40 St Miami, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery -Westchester
orange star4.5 • 82
8754 SW 40th St. Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Grazianos Bird Rd Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9227 Bird Road Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Ganadero Prime Grill - 8946 Southwest 40th Street
orange starNo Reviews
8946 Southwest 40th Street Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Bird Road (OLD DONT USE)
orange starNo Reviews
8650 SW 40th Street Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston