La Carreta Cuban Kitchen

Popular Items

Vaca Frita
Arroz con Pollo
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

APPETIZERS

Delicious Apps made in house daily!
Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$6.95

Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Ceviche Tropical

Ceviche Tropical

$8.95

Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips

Croquetas Yuca

Croquetas Yuca

$6.95

Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$8.75

Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce

Fufu Con Masitas

$8.95

Fufu Topped with Fried Pork Chunks

Croquetas Variadas

$5.95

Ham, Chicken, and Cod Croquettes

Mariquitas

$4.50

Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo

Friturita de Malanga

$6.95Out of stock

Malanga Fritters

SOUPS

Sopa de Pollo Lg.

$5.00

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$8.25

Jumbo Chicken Noodle Soup

Sopa de Platano Lg.

$5.00

Large Plantain Soup

Sopa de Platano Jumbo

$8.25

Jumbo Plantain Soup

Frijoles Negros Lg.

$4.50

Large Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$8.25

Jumbo Black Bean Soup

Caldo Gallego Large

$5.25Out of stock

Large Galician White Bean Soup

Caldo Gallego Jumbo

$8.50Out of stock

Jumbo Galician White Bean Soup

SALADS

Ensalada La Carreta

$8.50

Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Ensalada Caesar

$5.95

Caesar Salad

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Mixed Salad

Ensalada de Pollo

$8.50

Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada de Atun

$8.50

Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Aguacate Relleno

Aguacate Relleno

$9.95

Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce

Ensalada de Aguacate

$5.50

Sliced Avocado with Onions

Aguacate/Tomate/Cebolla

$6.25

CHICKEN

Pollo Carretero

$14.95

Chicken Carretero Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo

Chicharrones de Pollo

$11.95

Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba

$13.95

Charbroiled Guava BBQ Chicken Boneless Half Chicken Glazed with Our Guava Barbecue Sauce

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sautéed Onions

Pollo Asado en su Jugo

$11.95

Roasted Chicken Au Jus Half Chicken Marinated and Slow Roasted

Arroz Imperial

$10.95

Imperial Rice Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas. Served with Sweet Plantains.

Arroz Imperial/Queso

$11.95

Imperial Rice Au Gratin Rice Cooked with Saffron and Deboned Chicken, Mayonnaise, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg and Green Peas Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Sweet Plantains

Arroz con Pollo

$9.95

Chicken and Yellow Rice A Cuban Classic. Served with Sweet Plantains

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado

$11.25

Sautéed Chicken Breast Filets Tender Strips Sautéed with Onions, Bell Peppers, Light Gravy and Wine

Filetillo de Pollo al Ajillo

$11.25

Chicken Breast Filets "Al Ajillo" Cooked in a Creamy Garlic Sauce, White Wine, Lemon and Parsley

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Breast "Milanese" Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese au Gratin

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$11.95

Chicken "Vaca Frita" Grilled Shredded Chicken with Onions

SEAFOOD

Mahi Mahi Fillet

$16.25

Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Salmon a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Filete Pargo

$18.95

Snapper Filet

Masas de Pescado Rebozado

$12.75Out of stock

Fried Northen Cod Chunks

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$12.50

Breaded Fish Fillet

Rueda de Corvina Frita

$12.95

Fried Corvina Steak

Pargo Entero Frito

$26.50

Whole Crispy Fried Red Snapper

Camarones Enchilados

$14.95

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.95

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Arroz con Camarones

$15.95

Shrimp Paella

Cacerola de Mariscos Enchilada

$17.95

Seafood Casserole Shrimp, Calamari, Mahi, Clams & Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil and Garlic. Finished with Wine and Our Tomato Creole Sauce

Paella La Carreta

$17.95

Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.

BEEF

Palomilla

Palomilla

$14.95

Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions

Vaca Frita

$12.95

Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo

Ropa Vieja

$12.95

Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce

Picadillo

$11.75

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce

Boliche

$12.95

Cuban Style Pot Roast

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$12.95

Breaded Beef Steak

Bistec a la Milanesa

$15.95

Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Higado Italiana

$9.95

Liver "Italian Style" Thick Strips Sautéed with Onions, Peppers and Wine

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$26.50

Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

N.Y. Sirloin Steak

$19.95

12 oz N.Y. Sirloin Steak

Rib Eye Steak 16oz

$28.50

Parrilla de Carne

$45.00Out of stock

PORK

Lechon Asado

$11.95

Roast Pork Marinated with Cuban Mojo and Slow Oven Roasted

Masas de Puerco

$12.25

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Bistec Empanizado de Cerdo

$10.95

Breaded Pork Flat Steak

Chuletas de Cerdo

$10.95

Grilled Pork Chops

SANDWICHES

Sweet Egg Roll, Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese and Strawberry Marmalade

La Carreta Especial

$9.95

Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cubano Regular

$9.75

Our Famous Cuban Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cuban Especial

$10.95

Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich

Media Noche

$7.95

Midnight Sandwich Sweet Egg Roll with Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles

Pan con Bistec

$11.75

Steak Sandwich With Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce Served with Plantain Chips

Pan con Lechon

$7.75

Roast Pork Sandwich On Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo Served with Plantain Chips

Sandwich de Dorado

$13.95

Mahi Sandwich Served with Tomato, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Mariquitas.

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$9.50

Chicken Breast Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread.

Sand. Pescado Empaniz.

$9.25

Fried Fish Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar sauce on Cuban Bread.

Sandwich Pavo

$7.50

Roast Turkey Sandwich Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise. .

Croqueta Preparada

$8.75

Croquette Sandwich Ham, Swiss Cheese and Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Elena Ruz

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Calle Ocho

$9.95

Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan Cubano

$9.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Atun en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan Cubano

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Cuban Bread

Ensalada de Pollo en Pan de Molde

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich on White Bread

Sandwich Jamon y Queso en Pan Cubano

$7.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Hamburger

$10.95

8 oz Black Angus Burger. Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries.

Tostada c/ Queso Crema

$3.95

OMELETTES

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

$7.95

Tortilla de 3 o mas Ingredientes

$8.95

Omelettes with Three or More Ingredients

Tortilla Vasca

$11.95

Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo, Ham and Peas.

INDIVIDUAL ORDERS

Frijoles Negros

$2.45

Black Beans

Moros

$2.50

Moros Rice

Maduros

$2.45

Fried Sweet Plantains

Fufu

$3.75

Mashed Green Plantains

Yuca Con Mojo

$3.25

Boiled Yuca with Mojo

Vegetables

$3.75

Pure de Papa

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

Tostones

$3.75

Fried Green Plantains

Papas Fritas

$3.00

French Fries

Tamal en Hoja

$3.25

Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

Ham Croquette

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Chicken Croquette

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Cod Croquette

Dos Huevos Fritos

$3.25

Two Fried Eggs

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

White Rice

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Yellow Rice

Boniato Hervido

$3.10Out of stock

Boiled Cuban Sweet Potato

Boniato Frito

$3.10Out of stock

Fried Cuban Sweet Potato

Salsa Cilantro

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

Chimi-Churri

$0.50

Tostada Cubana

$1.85

Cuban Buttered Toast

CAFETERIA/DINING

Empanada Carne F DR

$2.25

Empanada Pollo F DR

$2.25

Empanada Espin F DR

$2.25

Empanada Jam/Que F DR

$2.25

Pastel Carne DR

$1.25

Pastel Guayaba DR

$1.25

Pastel Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Guay/Queso DR

$1.25

Pastel Coco DR

$1.35

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

Ham Croquette

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Chicken Croquette

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Cod Croquette

Menencier

$1.65

Menencier

$1.65

Cafe La Carreta

$3.95

DESSERTS

Flan Caramelo

$4.50

Flan Queso

$4.75

Flan Coco

$4.75

Tocinillo del Cielo

$4.75Out of stock

Natilla Carretera

$4.95

Cheesecake Plain

$5.00

Cheesecake Guava

$5.25

Cheesecake Strawberry

$5.25

Cheesecake Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Cheesecake Chocolate

$5.25

Natilla

$4.50

Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.95

Arroz con Leche

$4.50

Pudin de Pan

$4.50

Cascos de Guayaba

$4.50

Cake Chocolate

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse

$4.75Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Helado Vainilla

$4.50

Helado Chocolate

$4.50

Helado Mamey

$4.50Out of stock

Helado Fresa

$4.50

Torrejas

$4.00Out of stock

Bunuelos

$5.00

Gelatina Fresa/Frutas

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

Diet Jupina

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Diet Materva

$2.00

Malta

$2.25

Ironbeer

$2.00

Water Btl

$1.95

Mango Juice

$2.50

Guava Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Pear Juice

$2.50

Peach Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Jugo Naranja Nat

$3.75

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Limonada Natural

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Jugo Tomate

$2.50

Te Frio

$1.75

Vaso de Leche Fria

$2.60

Vaso Con Hielo

Canadá Dry

$2.00

Jarra Jugo Naranja

$24.00

Sport Water

$3.00

Jarra Limonada

$17.50

Jarra Jugo Melon

$24.00

BATIDOS

Batido de Vainilla

$3.95

Batido de Chocolate

$3.95

Batido de Fresa

$3.95
Batido de Mamey

Batido de Mamey

$3.95Out of stock

Batido de Fruta Bomba

$3.95

Batido de Trigo

$3.95

Batido de Leche Malteada

$3.95

CAFE

Cafe Cubano

$1.65

Cortadito

$2.00

Cortadito with Evaporada

$2.25

Cafe con Leche

$2.95

Cafe con Leche with Evaporada

$3.25

Cafe con Leche Large

$3.25

Cafe con Leche with Evaporada Large

$4.00

Capuccino

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Cafe Americano

$1.75

Colada

$1.85

Taza Leche Caliente

$1.95

COMBOS

Combo Eggs

$6.25

Scrambled or Fried Eggs. Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

Desayuno Carretero

$7.25

Fried or Scrambled Eggs with 2 Croquettes and Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

Steak and Eggs

$8.50

Served with Potatoes or Grits and Toast

TORTILLAS

Tortilla Plain

$6.50

Tortilla Western

$7.25

Tortilla Des. 2 Opciones

$6.95

Tortilla Des. 3 Opciones

$7.25

PANCAKES/FRENCH TOASTS

Pancakes Plain

$4.25

French Toast Plain

$4.25

Pancakes 2 Huevos

$6.25

French Toast 2 Huevos

$6.25

Pancakes/Carnes

$4.25

French Toast/Carnes

$4.25

Pancakes 2 Huevos/Carnes

$6.25

French Toast 2 Huevos/ Carnes

$6.25

ORDENES INDIV. DESAYUNO

2 Huevos

$2.75

Clara de Huevo

$2.95

Bacon

$2.50

Salchicha

$1.95

Jamon

$1.95

Chorizo

$1.95

Pavo

$1.95

Papa de la Casa

$2.25

Harina

$2.25

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Bistec

$4.95

English Muffin

$1.35

Tostada Pan Blanco

$1.50

Tostada Integral

$1.50

SANDWICHES

Cubano

Cubano

$8.25

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread

Media Noche

$7.25
Elena Ruz

Elena Ruz

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll

Sandwich Pavo

$5.95

Saturday/Sabado

Chicharo Lg.

$4.95

Chicharo Jumbo

$8.95

Rabo Encendido

$26.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

Chilindron de Chivo

$15.95Out of stock

Ajiaco Lg.

$7.95Out of stock

Ajiaco Jumbo

$9.25Out of stock

Lengua Asada

$17.50

Roasted Beef Tongue Accompanied with a Light Espagnole Sauce

