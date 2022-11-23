Lana'i City Bar & Grill

Restaurant info

Aloha, We’re excited to welcome you to the new L­ana‘i City Bar & Grill (aka LCBG). LCBG is a New American Bar & Grill with a focus on wild & sustainable fish, meats free of antibiotics and added hormones, and local produce, all prepared in fun, flavor forward preparations. LCBG has an all day full bar program, featuring crafted interpretations of classic cocktails, and island-inspired originals. Also featured is a full lineup of craft beers, along with island favorites. The patio and bar will feature a happy hour and reverse happy hour daily, from 4pm to 6pm, and 8pm to close, with drink and small plates specials that change weekly. Daily special menus, family style Sunday feasts, and much more, is coming soon. We are continuing our remodel throughout, with our anticipated Grand Opening in the beginning of September.