Lana'i City Bar & Grill

828 Lanai Avenue

Lanai City, HI 96763

Order Again

Popular Items

Artisan Corn Pups
Catch of The Day
Pineapple Parker Rolls

RAW BAR

Fresh Oysters

$22.00+

Striped Marlin Tiradito

$17.00

Small Action

$56.00

Big Action

$124.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Small Plates

Sensei Farms Salad

$14.00

Locally Grown Lettuce and Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette, Macadamia Nuts, Kabocha Squash

Potato Spuds

$6.00

Baked & Fried, Yuzu Mayo, Seasoned Salt

Fries

$5.00

All Natural Skin On Russets, Fry Sauce

Artisan Corn Pups

$11.00

Three Kobe Beef Frank Corn Pups, Best Batter Ever, Dijonnaise

Grass Fed Lamb Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$20.00

Tinkerbell Eggplant, Cucumber, Scallion, Cumin, Szechuan Peppercorn, Chili Oil

Grass Fed Lamb Ribs - Full Rack

$39.00

Tinkerbell Eggplant, Cucumber, Scallion, Cumin, Szechuan Peppercorn, Chili Oil

Lanai Chi Dog

$16.00

Kobe Beef Frank, House Bun, Maui Onion, Pineapple Pickle Relish, Tomato, Chili Pepper, Yellow Mustard

Frenched Drumsticks

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Jidori Chicken, Ranch, Chili Oil

Pineapple Parker Rolls

$12.00

Black Salt, Miso, Sesame & Local Honey Butter

Burgers & Sandwiches

Boom Bang Smashburger

$12.00

1/4 lb Parker Ranch Beef Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Griddled Onions, “Special Sauce”

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk Marinated Jidori Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles, Yuzu Kosho Mayo

Build Your Own Dog

$16.00

Grilled all Kobe beef hot dog on pineapple parker rolls

Large Plates

Catch of The Day

$45.00

Brown Butter, Capers, Lemon, Charred Jalapeño, Spuds, Red Onion, Parsley

Scampi Pasta

$24.00

Blue Caledonia Shrimp, Chablis, Garlic, Lemon, Sesame Breadcrumbs

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Buttered Pasta with Parmesan

Kids Menu

Desserts

Haupia Trifle

$12.00

Coconut Ube Custard, Coconut Foam, Macerated Fruit, Nata De Coco, Toasted Pistachio

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Aloha, We’re excited to welcome you to the new L­ana‘i City Bar & Grill (aka LCBG). LCBG is a New American Bar & Grill with a focus on wild & sustainable fish, meats free of antibiotics and added hormones, and local produce, all prepared in fun, flavor forward preparations. LCBG has an all day full bar program, featuring crafted interpretations of classic cocktails, and island-inspired originals. Also featured is a full lineup of craft beers, along with island favorites. The patio and bar will feature a happy hour and reverse happy hour daily, from 4pm to 6pm, and 8pm to close, with drink and small plates specials that change weekly. Daily special menus, family style Sunday feasts, and much more, is coming soon. We are continuing our remodel throughout, with our anticipated Grand Opening in the beginning of September.

828 Lanai Avenue, Lanai City, HI 96763

