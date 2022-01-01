Louisiana Creole Gumbo imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Louisiana Creole Gumbo 7 Mile

1,347 Reviews

$$

13505 W 7 Mile Rd

Detroit, MI 48235

Popular Items

Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage
DINNER Fried Catfish
Large Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

Creole

Small Cajun Shrimp Creole

$10.75

Large Cajun Shrimp Creole

$19.75

Small Chicken Creole

$8.75

Large Chicken Creole

$17.75

Small Sausage Creole

$8.75

Large Sausage Creole

$17.75

Small Seafood Creole

$12.50

Large Seafood Creole

$21.95

Small Shrimp Creole

$9.50

Large Shrimp Creole

$16.50

Small Veggie Creole

$5.95

Large Veggie Creole

$11.75

Gumbo

Small Gumbo Supreme

$12.50

Large Gumbo Supreme

$19.75

Small Seafood Gumbo

$12.50

Large Seafood Gumbo

$21.95

Small Shrimp Gumbo

$9.50

Large Shrimp Gumbo

$16.50

Small Chicken Gumbo

$8.75

Large Chicken Gumbo

$17.55

Small Gumbo Amour

$12.50

Large Gumbo Amour

$21.95

LG Premium Seafood Gumbo

$22.00

Super Jumbo Gumbo

$12.95Out of stock

Small Veggie Gumbo

$5.95

Large Veggie Gumbo

$11.75

Jambalaya

Small Classic Jambalaya

$9.95

Large Classic Jambalaya

$17.75

Small Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$10.95

Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$19.75

Small Beef and Shrimp Jambalaya

$9.49Out of stock

Large Beef and Shrimp Jambalaya

$18.50Out of stock

Small Cajun Beef Jambalaya

$9.49Out of stock

Large Cajun Beef Jambalaya

$18.50

Small Beef Jambalaya

$7.49Out of stock

Large Beef Jambalaya

$14.50Out of stock

Red Beans

Small Original Red Beans & Rice

$6.75

Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$9.50

Small Veggie Beans

$6.75

Small Red Beans & Chicken

$9.50

Large Red Beans & Chicken

$17.95

Large Original Red Beans & Rice

$11.95

Large Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$17.95

Large Veggie Beans

$11.95

Small Red Beans & Shrimp

$9.95

Large Red Beans & Shrimp

$18.50

LG Veggie Bean Bowl

$10.95

SM Veggie Bean Bowl

$6.95

Southern Dishes

DINNER Baked Chicken

$10.95

DINNER BBQ Baked Chicken

$10.95

DINNER Baked Meatloaf

$10.95

DINNER Fried Catfish

$14.95

Vegetarian Dinner

$9.50

ALA Baked Chicken

$5.00

ALA BBQ Baked Chicken

$5.00

ALA Baked Meatloaf

$5.00

ALA Fried Catfish

$5.00

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

CMB Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

CMB Chicken Po'boy Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

CMB Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich

$10.95

Veggie Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

CMB Veggie Po'Boy Sandwich

$10.95

Combos

Pick 3 CMB

$11.95

Pick 2 CMB

$8.95

Pick 4 CMB

$14.95

Mardi Gras

$18.95

Side Dishes

HP Candied Yams

$4.95

HP Collard Greens

$4.95

HP Mac & Cheese

$4.95

HP Rice & Gravy

$4.95

Muffins

$1.25

PT Candied Yams

$7.95

PT Collard Greens

$7.95

PT Mac & Cheese

$7.95

PT Rice & Gravy

$7.95

HP Red Beans & Rice

$4.95

QT Candied Yams

$11.95

QT Collard Greens

$11.95

QT Mac & Cheese

$11.95

QT Rice & Gravy

$11.95

1 Doz Muffins

$7.50

Made to Order

DINNER BBQ Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

Cajun Steak Linguini

$13.95Out of stock

Seafood Pasta Creole

$13.95Out of stock

Voodoo Chicken & Beans

$11.95

Super Jumbo Gumbo

$12.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

7UP Pound Cake

$4.00

Mississippi Mud Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Ms. Martha's Sweet Potato Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry-Banana Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Peach Dream

$3.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Due to Covid-19, our stores will be open for carry-out only.

Website

Location

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

Directions

Gallery
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

Map
