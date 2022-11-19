Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

1,274 Reviews

$$

2051 Gratiot Ave

Detroit, MI 48207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DINNER Fried Catfish
Small Gumbo Supreme
Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

Creole

Large Shrimp Creole

Large Shrimp Creole

$16.50

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus steamed shrimp. Served over rice. Includes four homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Small Cajun Shrimp Creole

Small Cajun Shrimp Creole

$10.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus cajun beef sausage and steamed shrimp. served over rice. *contains shellfish stock*

Small Chicken Creole

$8.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus chopped chicken. Served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Small Sausage Creole

$8.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus cajun beef sausage. Served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Small Seafood Creole

$12.50

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus steamed shrimp, oysters and real crabmeat! Served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Small Shrimp Creole

$9.50

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus steamed shrimp. Served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Large Cajun Shrimp Creole

$19.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus cajun beef sausage & steamed shrimp. Served over rice. Includes four homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Large Chicken Creole

$17.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus chopped chicken. Served over rice. Includes four homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Large Sausage Creole

$18.75

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus Cajun Beef Sausage. Served over rice. Includes four homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Large Seafood Creole

$21.95

Our tangy tomato stew with celery, onions, peppers and our original spice blend plus steamed shrimp, oysters and real crabmeat! Served over rice. Includes four homemade cornbread muffins. ***contains shellfish stock***

Small Veggie Creole

$5.95

Large Veggie Creole

$11.75

Gumbo

Small Gumbo Supreme

Small Gumbo Supreme

$12.50

Our SPICY broth based gumbo with cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, steamed shrimp and onions, tomato, okra and celery. Served over rice. Includes 2 homemade cornbread muffins. ***includes shellfish stock***

Small Seafood Gumbo

$12.50

Small Shrimp Gumbo

$9.50

Small Chicken Gumbo

$8.75

Small Gumbo Amour

$12.50
Large Gumbo Supreme

Large Gumbo Supreme

$19.75

Our SPICY broth based gumbo with cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, steamed shrimp and onions, tomato, okra and celery. Served over rice. Includes 4 homemade cornbread muffins. ***includes shellfish stock***

Large Seafood Gumbo

$21.95

Large Shrimp Gumbo

$16.50

Large Chicken Gumbo

$17.55

Large Gumbo Amour

$21.95

Small Veggie Gumbo

$5.95

Our delicious broth-based gumbo without any meat. Okra, celery, onion and tomatoes, served over rice. *ALLERGY WARNING* Broth is made with Seafood Stock

Sm Oyster Gumbo

$9.50

Sm Sausage Gumbo

$8.95

Lg Sausage Gumbo

$16.95

Large Veggie Gumbo

$11.75

Our delicious broth-based gumbo without any meat. Okra, celery, onion and tomatoes, served over rice. *ALLERGY WARNING*

Lg Oyster Gumbo

$16.95

Lg Premium Seafood Gumbo

$22.25Out of stock

Jambalaya

Small Classic Jambalaya

Small Classic Jambalaya

$9.95

Large Classic Jambalaya

$17.75

A spicy rice dish of cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with two homemade cornbread muffins.

Small Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$10.95
Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$19.75

Our spicy rice dish of cajun beef sausage, chopped chicken, onions, peppers and tomato. Topped with steamed shrimp. Served with two homemade cornbread muffins.

Red Beans

Small Original Red Beans & Rice

Small Original Red Beans & Rice

$6.75

Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Served over rice and with two homemade cornbread muffins.

Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$9.50

Joe Stafford's Original! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, ground beef and our special spice blend. Topped with spicy cajun beef sausage and served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.

Small Red Beans & Shrimp

$9.95

Small Red Beans & Chicken

$9.50

Small Veggie Beans

$6.75Out of stock

Joe Stafford's Original without the meat! Red beans slow simmered with diced onion, and our special spice blend. Served over rice. Includes two homemade cornbread muffins.

Large Original Red Beans & Rice

$11.95

Large Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$17.95

Large Red Beans & Shrimp

$18.50

Large Red Beans & Chicken

$17.95

Large Veggie Beans

$11.95Out of stock

Lg Veggie Beans & Quinoa BOWL

$10.95Out of stock

Customer Favorite! Our vegetarian red beans served with sautéed spinach, onion, tomato and mushroom. Topped with quinoa.

Sm Veggie Beans & Quinoa BOWL

$6.50Out of stock

Customer Favorite! Our vegetarian red beans served with sautéed spinach, onion, tomato and mushroom. Topped with quinoa.

Southern Dishes

DINNER Baked Chicken

DINNER Baked Chicken

$10.95

Tender baked chicken quarter served with rice and gravy, your choice of two side dishes and two homemade cornbread muffins.

DINNER BBQ Chicken

DINNER BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Tender baked chicken quarter basted with a tangy BBQ Sauce. Served with rice and gravy, your choice of two side items and two homemade cornbread muffins.

DINNER Baked Meatloaf

DINNER Baked Meatloaf

$10.95

A generous serving of all-beef meatloaf with onions, peppers and our secret spice blend. Served with rice & gravy, your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.

DINNER Fried Catfish

DINNER Fried Catfish

$14.95

Perfectly seasoned crispy catfish filets. Served with your choice of two sides and two homemade cornbread muffins.

Vegetarian Dinner

$9.50

Joe Staffor'ds Original Red Beans & Rice, without the meat! Served with your choice of two side dishes and two homemade cornbread muffins.

ALA Baked Chicken

$5.00

One baked chicken quarter, smothered in gravy.

ALA BBQ Chicken

$5.00

One baked chicken quarter, smothered in tangy BBQ Sauce.

ALA Baked Meatloaf

$5.00

One piece of all-beef meatloaf, smothered in gravy.

ALA Fried Catfish

$5.00

One piece of crispy fried catfish.

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

CMB Veggie Po'Boy Sandwich

$14.20Out of stock

CMB Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$14.20

CMB Chicken Po'boy Sandwich

$14.20Out of stock

CMB Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich

$14.20

Combos

Pick 4

$16.95

Pick 2

$10.95

Pick 3

$13.95

Side Dishes

Small Candied Yams

Small Candied Yams

$4.95
Small Collard Greens

Small Collard Greens

$4.95
Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Small Rice & Gravy

$4.95

Medium Candied Yams

$7.95

Medium Collard Greens

$7.95

Medium Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Medium Rice & Gravy

$7.95

Large Candied Yams

$11.95

Large Collard Greens

$11.95

Large Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Large Rice & Gravy

$11.95

1 Doz Muffins

$6.00

HP Red Beans & Rice

$3.50

Side Of Sausage 4oz

$3.25

Side Of Shrimp 5p

$3.00

Side Of Crabmeat 4oz

$3.00

HP Green Beans

$4.95

PT Green Beans

$7.95

QT Green Beans

$11.95Out of stock

Side Chopped Chicken

$3.50

Desserts

7UP Pound Cake

$4.00

Whole Cake

$38.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Small Homemade Lemonade

$2.50

Large Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Cup Ice Water

$0.65

Cup Of Ice

$0.65

Bottle of water

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Detroit's very best gumbo, creole, jambalaya and southern foods...since 1970! Due to the Covid-19 virus, our stores are open for CARRY-OUT ONLY. Orders can be placed online for easy pickup!

Website

Location

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Gallery
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image
Banner pic
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
orange starNo Reviews
2638 Orleans St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Supino Pizzeria - - Eastern Market
orange star4.5 • 1,190
2457 Russell St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
MIDNIGHT TEMPLE - 2466 Riopelle St
orange starNo Reviews
2466 Riopelle St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Vivio's - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2460 MARKET ST DETROIT, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Soo Fraiche Grill 2 - 2478 Riopelle St
orange starNo Reviews
2478 Riopelle St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Supino Pizzeria - - Eastern Market
orange star4.5 • 1,190
2457 Russell St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Amora da Roma
orange star4.2 • 896
3401 Riopelle st Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
Wayne State
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Downtown Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston