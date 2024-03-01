- Home
Le Bab Battersea
battersea power station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms
Unit L1-019
London, GB SW8 5BN
FOOD
MEZZE SHARERS
- FLATIRON HUMMUS£9.50Out of stock
- HUMMUS£6.50+Out of stock
- MEDITERRANEAN OLIVES£4.00
Mix of Harissa olives and Kalamata olives. Contains: sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- LE BAB FRIED CHICKEN£8.00+
Crispy fried free range chicken thigh in super crispy batter with date, chilli & soy glaze, garlic mayo and spring onions Contains: cereals containing gluten, eggs, mustard, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and soybeans.
- LOADED FRIES£12.50
- CHIPOTLE TAHINI BROCCOLI£7.00
Steamed and roasted broccoli served with our chipotle sauce Contains: sesame, celery, mustard, soybeans, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- GREEN SALAD£5.00+
Crispy green salad with an intense and fresh Israeli tahini made of Humera roasted sesame seeds, finished with freshly chopped mint and sumac” Contains: sesame, mustard, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and sesame seeds.
- DOUBLE COOKED FRIES£4.00
Home made chips with British potatoes double fried for extra crispiness Contains: cereals containing gluten, and gluten.
- FRIES & FONDUE£7.00
- GARLIC NAAN£4.00
- MEZZE MIX FOR 2£15.50
Serves 2. Hummus and (Padron peppers or Chipotle Tahini Broccoli or Green Salad) and a butter naan (meat or garlic) Contains: celery, gluten, ground nuts, tree nuts, peanuts, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, mustard, milk, and lupin.
- FONDUE SAUCE£3.00
Hot and creamy mature melted cheddar cheese to pour over fries or even better, over your kebab. Contains: mustard, milk, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- EXTRA BREAD£2.00
- LE BUFFALO WINGS£6.50Out of stock
- PADRON PEPPERS£7.00Out of stock
Deep fried organic Padron peppers with sexy salt. Contains: sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and cereals containing gluten.
- RARE BREED BEEF BRISKET ‘DONER’£6.95Out of stock
Unctuous aged Welsh Black beef pieces, w/ pork jus, garlic mayo and house chilli sauce Contains: celery, gluten, mustard, eggs, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
FLAME GRILLED MAINS
- SIRLOIN STEAK KEBAB£23.00
Charcoal grilled sirloin steak, pickled cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chilli mayo, chilli, sauce crispy onions and fondue sauce.
- "FRIED CHICKEN" SHISH KEBAB£12.00+
Grilled chicken, pickled red cabbage, herb yogurt, seasonal salsa w/ crispy chicken skin, sweet chilli sauce & coriander Contains: gluten, eggs, milk, sesame seeds, celery, mustard, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- SPICE-ROAST AUBERGINE SABICH£12.00
Spice roasted aubergine with reslish, peanut pesto, vegan mayo and foragers mix served on a crusty house made pitta. We're planting a tree for every vegan kebab sold! Contains: peanuts, celery, mustard, lupin, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, cereals containing gluten, gluten, sesame seeds, soya/soybeans, and ground nuts.
- THE LEGENDARY PANEER KEBAB£12.00
Our signature spiced paneer on a bed of fresh beetroot & coconut puree with pickled cucumber, crispy onions, seasonal salsa, curry mayo and coriander Contains: gluten, eggs, milk, celery, mustard, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- DIRTY BAB£15.00
A very naughty 15hr pork ribeye shawarma w/ jus, chilli, relish, pickled cucumbers, chermoula mayo, fries and our signature fondue sauce Contains: gluten, sesame seeds, mustard, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites. V+
- LAMB ADANA£12.00
Description: Aged lamb minced pattie, stuffed with dates and confit garlic in a home made focaccia dough bun with a fresh organic herbed yogourt , chilli jam and scotch bonnet chimichurri Allergies: sulphites, dairy, gluten, soy
- BUTTER CHICKEN£15.00
- MIX GRILL KEBAB£15.50
- KiIDS CHICKEN & CHIPS£6.50
- RARE BREED STEAK£17.00Out of stock
- THE BIG ZUU£12.00Out of stock
- NEAT BURGER£15.00Out of stock
- FALAFEL KEBAB£11.50Out of stock
DESSERT
SET MENUS
- SET £25£25.00
- SET £28£28.00
- SET £30£30.00
- SET £31£31.00
- SET £35£35.00
- XMAS FEASTING £45£45.00
- SET £50£50.00
- XMAS FEATING £60
- DRINK ADD ON£16.00
- ST PADRON
- ST HUMMUS
- ST BROCCOLI
- ST GARLIC NAAN
- ST MEAT NAAN
- ST GREEN SALAD
- ST DIRTY BAB£3.00
- ST CHICKEN SHISH
- ST PANEER
- ST BUTTER CHICKEN BAB£3.00
- ST PORK SHAWARMA
- ST FRIES
- ST LAMB
- ST SABICH
- ST BROWNIE
- ST STICKY TOFFEE
- PREMIUM DRINK VOUCHER£9.00
- REGULAR DRINK VOUCHER£6.00
- CANAPE - DONER BEIGNET
- CANAPE - BABA GANOUSH
- CANAPE - HUMMUS CRACKER
- STARTER - BRUSSEL SPROUT
- STARTER - SPINACH BORANI
- STARTER - FALAFEL & HUMMUS
- MAINS - HARISSA LAMB
- MAINS - TURKEY SHAWARMA
- SIDES - CAULI JAFFA
- SIDES - TRUFFLE HONEY CARROTS
- DESSERT - PINK RICE CRISPY CAKE
BAR
COCKTAILS
- MARTINI FIERO SPRITZ£8.50
Martini Fiero Blood Orange, Prosecco & soda
- TWINKLE£8.50
42 Below Vodka, St Germain Elderflower Liqueur & Prosecco
- NEGRONI£9.00
Bombay Sapphire, Martini Riserva Rubino & Campari
- PALOMA£9.50
El Jimador, pomegranate topped w/ pink grapefruit soda & a squeeze of lime
- PIMMS AND LEMONADE£8.50
A true taste of summer, serve this fruity punch with fresh mint leaves, cucumber and orange
- APEROL SPRITZ£9.00
- HOUSE SHOT
- OLD FASHIONED£10.00
- SPRING FLING£8.50
- CLASSIC MARGARITA£12.00
- MOJITO£9.50
- ESPRESSO MARTINI£11.50
- MARTINI£10.00
- WHISKEY SOUR£12.00Out of stock
- SUMMER PUNCH SPECIAL£8.00Out of stock
- FROZEN MARGARITA£7.50Out of stock
- FRENCH 75£10.00Out of stock
- MOJITO SPECIAL£8.00Out of stock
- MANHATTAN£10.50Out of stock
- WHITE LADY£13.50Out of stock
- ANOUSKA MARGARITA£12.50Out of stock
- BEES KNEES£10.00Out of stock
SOFT
- FRESH HOUSE LEMONADE£4.50
- RASPBERRY LEMONADE£5.00
- APPLE JUICE£3.50
- ORANGE JUICE£3.50
- CRANBERRY JUICE£3.50
- COCA COLA£3.50
- DIET COKE£3.50
- SMALL DIET COKE£2.00Out of stock
- STILL£3.50
- SPARKLING£3.50
- ESPRESSO£3.00
- AMERICANO£3.00
- DOUBLE DUTCH SODA£3.50
- DOUBLE DUTCH INDIAN TONIC£3.50
- DOUBLE DUTCH SKINNY TONIC£3.50
- DOUBLE DUTCH DOUBLE LEMON£3.50
- DOUBLE DUTCH PINK GRAPEFRUIT£3.50
- DOUBLE DUTCH GINGER BEER£3.50Out of stock
- SMALL STILL£2.50Out of stock
- PINEAPPLE JUICE£3.50Out of stock
- SMALL SPARKLING£2.50Out of stock
- DOUBLE DUTCH GINGER ALE£3.50Out of stock
& TONICS
BEER & CIDER
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
- Fonte Do Nico£6.00+
- FIVE RAVENS PINOT NOIR£6.50+
- Gaudou ‘Exception’ Malbec£7.00+
Cahors / France / 2020 / Malbec Rich, ripe, dark berries. Balanced & complex
- Masseria Surani ‘Ares’ Rosso£33.00
Puglia / Italy / 2017 / Primitivo-Cabernet Sauvignon Expressive & vibrant red fruits with well-structured poise
- Delas Syrah£6.00+Out of stock
Rhone / France / 2018 / Syrah Full body & smooth with robust tannins, strong flavours of blackcurrant and red berries
- Monfil Garnacha£28.00Out of stock
Cariñena / Spain / 2020 / Syrah-Garnacha Cherries & black pepper. Wonderfully approachable
SPARKLING
PINK WINE
NO & LOW ABVS
LIQUORS
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE£5.00
- OXLEY£7.50Out of stock
- BOMBAY BRAMBLE£5.00
- EDINBURGH GIN£7.50
- BACARDI CARTA BLANCA£5.00
- BACARDI QUATRO£7.50Out of stock
- BACARDI CARTA NEGRA£7.50Out of stock
- BEACH HOUSE GOLD£7.50Out of stock
- 42 Below£5.00
- Grey Goose£7.50
- Aperol£5.00
- Campari£5.00
- Cointrau£5.00
- Martini Fiero£5.00
- Martini Bianco£5.00Out of stock
- Martini Rosso£5.00
- Jager£5.00
- Disaronno£5.00
- Dewars 12£7.50Out of stock
- Jack Daniels£5.00
- Slane Irish£5.00Out of stock
- Woodford Reserve£7.50
- Laphroaig£10.00
- Jimador Blanco£5.00
- Patron Silver£7.50
- Patron Reposado£9.00Out of stock
DRINK VOUCHERS
EVENT DRINKS
- TWINKLE£9.50
- PALOMA£10.50
- MARTINI FIERO SPRITZ£9.50
- NEGRONI£10.00
- OLD FASHIONED£11.50
- POSH G&T£14.00
- CLASSIC G&T£10.50
- TEQUILA & TONIC£11.00
- TEQUILA & SODA£11.00
- VODKA TONIC£10.00
- VODKA SODA£10.00
- VODKA COKE£10.00
- RUM & COKE£10.00
- FONTE DO NICO£7.00
- FIVE RAVENS£8.00
- BEL CANTO£7.00
- LANGUORE TREBBIANO£8.00
- ATTITUDE SAUVIGNON BLANC£10.00
- FALLOW'S VIEW£7.00
- MIP£10.00
- BROOKLYN PILSNER£5.50
- BEAVERTOWN NECK OIL£7.00
- BEAVERTOWN LAZER CRUSH£5.50
- GRAVITY THEORY£6.50
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE£6.00
- 42 BELOW£6.00
- GREY GOOSE£8.50
- BACARDI CARTA BLANCA£6.00
- JACK DANIEL'S£6.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE£8.50
- JIMADOR BLANCO£6.00
- PATRON SILVER£8.50
- APEROL£6.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
