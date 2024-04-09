Le Bab Brixton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
408 Coldharbour Lane, London, GB SW9 8LF
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Fab Kitchen - Peckham
No Reviews
Rye Lane Indoor Market, 48 Rye Lane London, GB SE15 5BY
View restaurant
Cococure Minories - 5 Minories, Aldgate
No Reviews
5 Minories, Aldgate London, GB EC3N 1BJ
View restaurant