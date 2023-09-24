Platters

Oxtail Platter

$20.00

Slow cooked in a Haitian seasoning and stewed to perfection

Goat (Kabrit)

$18.00

Marinaded in our Haitian epis and then cooked to perfection

Chicken

$15.00

Fried Pork (Griot)

$16.00

Fried Red snapper

$20.00

Stewed Red Snapper

$25.00

Legumes (Braised Vegetables)

$17.00

Whitting Fish

$15.00

Tilapia

$15.00

Shrimp Creole

$17.00

grilled shrimp salad

$13.00

oxtail small

$15.99

fried turkey

$17.00Out of stock

curry goat

$20.00

whole tilapia

$18.00

Fritay cabrit

$20.00

whitting sandwich

$16.00

Griot fritay

$18.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken sandwich

$9.99

super crispy, juicy fried chicken on soft brioche buns, smothered in a Caribbean Jerk sauce.

Jerk Salmon cheesesteak

$12.00

Jerk Pork sandwich

$9.00

Fried Pork sandwich

$9.00

Oxtail Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$8.00

fried fish sandwich

$8.00

Whitting Sandwich

$8.00

Lunch Special

Chicken

$10.00

Fried pork

$10.00

Fish

$10.00

Chicken sandwich

$10.00

All day breakfast

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Shrimp and grits

$10.00

Fish & Grits

$10.00

Corn Meal (mayi moulen)

$10.00

Small Boiled Plantains

$10.00

Medium Boiled Plantains

$12.00

Large Boiled Plantains

$13.00

Vegan sandwiches

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Vegan Jerk tofu sandwich

$10.00

Curry Tofu sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Tofu sandwich

$10.00

vegan fish sandwich

$11.00

Vegan Platter

Vegan oxtail

$16.00

Fish stick Platter

$15.00

BBQ Tofu platter

$15.00

Jerk tofu platter

$15.00

Curry tofu platter

$15.00

Vegan Jerk chicken platter

$15.00

grilled chicken

$12.00

$13.00

Mac & cheese Bowls

Jerk Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo chicken Mac

$12.00

Jerk Salmon Mac

$14.00

Oxtail Mac

$15.00

Jerk chicken mac

$13.00

Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Iced tea

$2.00

Small Soda Foutain

$2.49

kola lakay

$3.00

Passion fruit juice

$5.00

Bottle of water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Specialty tea

$3.00