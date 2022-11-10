Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Le Bon Jour

review star

No reviews yet

420 east falmouth highway

East falmouth, MA 02536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Mexican Bowl
Tres Tacos

Bowls

Italian Bowl

Italian Bowl

$13.00

Housemade parmesan arancini, zucchini alla vodka, mixed greens, with fresh mozzarella, shaved almonds and balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Buddha Bowl

Thai Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Rice or Quinoa with Cauliflower, Broccoli, Fingerling Potatoes, Red Curry Sauce, Crushed Peanuts and Charred Pineapple

Le Mac & Cheese

Le Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Elbow Pasta, Smoked Bacon, Blue Goat and Gruyere Cheese Fondue, Caramelized Onions, Bread Crumbs

Indian Bowl

Indian Bowl

$13.00

Rice or Quinoa with Coconut Curried Green Lentils and Peas, Cauliflower, Bombay Carrot-Cashew Salad, Cucumber Raita and Naan Bread

Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

$12.00

Rice or Quinoa with Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheese and Your Choice of Salsa

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.50

Rice or quinoa with Falafel, House Hummus, Tomato Salad, Lettuce, Pita BRead and Ras El Hanout Dressing

Street Food

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly

Tres Tacos

Tres Tacos

$12.00

Build your own taco with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly

Gumbo Soup

$6.50

Soup with shrimp, andouille sausage, okra and rice

1 taco

$4.00

Salads

Garden Chopped

Garden Chopped

$13.00

Romaine/Kale mix, Avocado, roasted baby carrots, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, shaved parm and green goddess dressing

Le Puy

Le Puy

$13.50

French Lentils, Romaine Hearts, Beets, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Apples, Avocado and Tahini Dressing

Farro & Apple

Farro & Apple

$11.00

Toasted Farro, red delicious apples, mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, craisins, pecans, shaved parm, crispy shallots and apple cider vinaigrette

Sides

Pita Bread

$1.00

Hummus

$3.00

Side Quinoa

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side of Guac

$1.50

Arancini Alla Vodka

$5.00

5 pieces of Arancini served with our house Vodka Sauce

Side of falafel

$3.00

Side of chicken

$3.00

Side Of Salmon

$6.00

Smoothies

Avocado & Kale

$6.50

Coconut water, banana, ginger, lime

Mixed Berry Blast

$6.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Black Berries, bananas, Honey, Apple Juice

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$7.00

Banana, Coconut Milk, Dates, Cocoa Powder

Tropical

$6.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Cranberry Juice

$2.39Out of stock

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.39Out of stock

Pepsi Bottle

$2.09

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.09

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.09Out of stock

Diet Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.09

Schweppes Bottle

$2.09Out of stock

Crush Bottle

$2.09

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.39

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.39

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.39

Pure Leaf Peach Tea

$2.39Out of stock

Seltzer Water

$2.09Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth, MA 02536

Directions

Gallery
Le Bon Jour image
Le Bon Jour image
Le Bon Jour image
Le Bon Jour image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
orange star4.0 • 4
281 Main St Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Quicks Hole Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 738
6 Luscombe Ave Woods Hole, MA 02543
View restaurantnext
Sharky’s Oak Bluffs
orange star3.9 • 1,058
31 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Dos Mas - Oak Bluffs
orange starNo Reviews
50 Circuit Ave. Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Sharky’s Cantina Edgartown
orange star4.0 • 1,118
266 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Mooncusser's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
86 Sissin Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East falmouth

Moto Pizza - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 121
500 WAQUOIT HWY EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East falmouth
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston