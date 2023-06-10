Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Le Botaniste - 127 Grand

783 Reviews

$$

127 Grand St

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Botanical Salad

Botanical Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten-free. Organic.

Tibetan Mama

Tibetan Mama

$15.50

Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and ghentse kimchi. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. Gluten- free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo

Pasta Bolo

$15.50

Quinoa Fusilli, bolognese sauce, supersede mix, green herbal oil, fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, soy, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

PLANT A TREE

Plant a tree in Le Botaniste Forest

"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go" Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!
Plant a tree

Plant a tree

$3.00

"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go" Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!

FOOD

Bowls

Tibetan Mama

Tibetan Mama

$15.50

Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and ghentse kimchi. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. Gluten- free. Organic.

Spicy Chili Sin Carne

Spicy Chili Sin Carne

$15.50

Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo

Pasta Bolo

$15.50

Quinoa Fusilli, bolognese sauce, supersede mix, green herbal oil, fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, soy, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Magic Miso Soup

Magic Miso Soup

$15.50

Quinoa noodles, magic miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with ginger velvet dressing. Contains : soy, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Vegetable Tajine

Vegetable Tajine

$15.50

Quinoa, Yukon potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Botanical Salad

Botanical Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten-free. Organic.

Tutti Veggie Salad

Tutti Veggie Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.

DIY Hot Bowl

DIY Hot Bowl

$15.95

Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

DIY Cold Bowl

DIY Cold Bowl

$15.95

Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Botanical Menu

Botanical Menu

$15.95

Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Full Therapy

Full Therapy

$35.00

Three half-portion bowls of choice. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Starters

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten-free crackers on request. Gluten-free. Organic.

Veggie Sushi Roll

Veggie Sushi Roll

$8.95

Nori, quinoa, rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, free-range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains: garlic, cashew, onion, soy, mustard, apple cider vinegar. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.

Superseed Avocado

Superseed Avocado

$8.95

Superseed avocado served with jalapeño oil and gluten-free crackers. Contains : Sunflower oil. Gluten-free. Organic.

Veggie Balls

Veggie Balls

$8.50

Seasonal vegetables, chickpeas, superseeds balls served with seasonal spread. Contains : onion, corn, pea protein, chia, hemp, sunflower, cashew, sesame. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.

Green Pea Hummus

Green Pea Hummus

$7.95

Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Red Beet Caviar

Red Beet Caviar

$7.95

Red beet, black pepper, sunflower seeds, olive oil, apple cider vinegar. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Turmeric Lemon Hummus

Turmeric Lemon Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Young Coconut Ceviche

Young Coconut Ceviche

$8.95

Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Mezze

Mezze

$15.00

An assortment of 4 botanical spreads served with gluten-free crackers. Contains: onion, garlic, soy, cashew, tahini, apple cider vinegar, jalapeños, cilantro. Gluten-Free. Organic.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.95

Salad mix, root veggies, and your choice a spread and a dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.

Summer Roll

$8.95

Desserts

Omega 3 Brownie

Omega 3 Brownie

$6.50

Flax seed, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour, chia. Served with cashew cream. Gluten-free. Organic.

Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie

Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.50

Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour. Gluten-free. Organic.

Red Fruit Chia Pudding

Red Fruit Chia Pudding

$6.50

Coconut milk, chia seed, agave. Served with red berry compote. Gluten-free. Organic.

Chocolate Pecan Cookie

Chocolate Pecan Cookie

$5.75Out of stock

Pecan, brown sugar, buckwheat, rice flour, flax, plant-based butter. Gluten-free. Organic.

Chocolate Raw Cake

Chocolate Raw Cake

$6.00

Coconut milk, dates, dark chocolate, hazelnut, coconut oil, buckwheat, salt. Raw. Gluten-Free. Organic.

Raspberry Raw Cake

Raspberry Raw Cake

$6.00

Dates, raspberry, almonds, coconut milk, cashew, agave, coconut oil, passion fruit. Raw. Gluten-free. Organic.

Family Style Trays

Tibetan Mama Family Style

Tibetan Mama Family Style

$84.00

This Tibetan Mama kit serves 5. Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens, kimchi and fresh herbs. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.

Spicy Chili Sin Carne Family Style

Spicy Chili Sin Carne Family Style

$84.00

This Spicy Chili Sin Carne kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Brown rice, 3 beans, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion and fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo Family Style

Pasta Bolo Family Style

$84.00Out of stock

This Pasta Bolo kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Gluten free fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio and fresh herbs. Contains: Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.

ONLINE DRINKS

Lemonade

Botanical Lemonade

Botanical Lemonade

$3.95

Turmeric, agave. Gluten free. Organic.

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

Black Iced Tea. Contains : caffeine. Gluten free. Organic.

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Chumee Iced Green Tea. Contains : caffeine. Gluten free. Organic.

Juice

Carrot Detox

Carrot Detox

$8.50

Carrot, grapefruit, turmeric. Gluten free. Organic.

Red Beet Detox

Red Beet Detox

$8.50

Red beet, apple, ginger, lemon juice. Gluten free. Organic.

Tutti Frutti Detox

Tutti Frutti Detox

$8.50Out of stock

Carrot, grapefruit, turmeric, red beet, apple, ginger, lemon juice. Gluten free. Organic.

Filtered local water

Still

Still

$2.00
Sparkling

Sparkling

$2.00

Beer

Peak's IPA

Peak's IPA

$8.50

Organic Indian Pale Ale

Peak's Fresh Cut

Peak's Fresh Cut

$8.50Out of stock

Organic Pilsner with hints of citrus, grass and spice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Website

Location

127 Grand St, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Le Botaniste image
Le Botaniste image
Le Botaniste image
Le Botaniste image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
orange star4.0 • 1,024
155 Grand St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - SoHo
orange starNo Reviews
265 LAFAYETTE STREET NEW YORK, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR - SOHO 117 6th Ave, NYC
orange starNo Reviews
117 6th Ave New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Pinch Chinese
orange star4.4 • 6,830
177 Prince Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Cafe Katja
orange star4.6 • 1,415
79 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Smash Park
orange starNo Reviews
6625 Coach Light Dr West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Osteria Morini - NY
orange star4.4 • 6,263
218 Lafayette St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (114 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston